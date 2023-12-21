 Fur Ball Story’s Ayurvedic First Aid Kit for Pets : The Tribune India

Fur Ball Story’s Ayurvedic First Aid Kit for Pets

Fur Ball Story’s Ayurvedic First Aid Kit for Pets


Dogs are known for their playful and energetic nature. This invites unexpected accidents, making them vulnerable to injuries. Therefore, it is essential to be proactively prepared for any unforeseen situation in advance. One of the most effective solutions is to keep a first aid kit readily available at home to provide immediate relief to your pet. Thankfully, Fur Ball Story has got you covered with their FBS First Aid Kit. This portable kit comprises medical essentials to address emergencies for your beloved pets. And the best part is- it also includes natural remedies to deal with common health problems that pets often face. To know more, check out the article below:

First Aid Kit Essentials

FBS First Aid Kit contains all the basic necessities to fix external injuries such as cuts, burns, wounds, etc.

Sterile gauze, cotton & bandage to dress wounds Antiseptic Betadine solution for disinfecting wounds Doctor’s tape to securely fasten dressings Digital thermometer to check fever in pets Syringe for easier delivery of oral medicines

Ayurvedic Medicines in FBS First Aid Kit 

What makes FBS First Aid Kit unique is the presence of Ayurvedic medicines within. These medications not only help provide relief from common illnesses but also act as a preventive measure to keep these ailments away from your pet. Here’s a sneak peek at Fur Ball Story’s chemical-free medicines that are present in their First Aid Kit:

Heal Pet - Treats Minor Injuries

This antiseptic and anti-inflammatory cream is effective in healing cuts and wounds in pets. From reducing the risk of infection to preventing microbial buildup, this medicine contains Jatyadi, Yashtimadhu, Tulsi, Yashad Bhasma and other natural ingredients that ensure a speedy recovery.

Eczo Pet - Soothes Skin Infections

Relieve common skin infections such as Eczema, Mange, Acute moist Dermatitis, Ringworm, Yeast Infection, Folliculitis, and Alopecia with Eczo Pet. The extracts of Somvalka, Bakuchi, Neem and other natural herbs target the root cause, prevent bacterial buildup and soothe irritation & itching.

Pacho Pet - Relieves Indigestion

This gentle solution relieves indigestion, vomiting, diarrhoea, upset stomach, intestinal worms, flatulence, spasms, colic, irregular bowel movements, and Anorexia in pets. It acts directly on the digestive system, boosting digestive power with Ayurvedic ingredients such as Guduchi, Cardamom, Vidanga, Yawanika, and Kasani.

Fev Pet - Controls Fever, Cough & Cold

Fev pet helps to relieve your pet's fever, cold, and cough. It not only strengthens their immune system but also increases their platelet count and alleviate body pain that is commonly experienced during fever. The natural herbs like Papaya Leaf, Kalmegh, Haldi, and Giloy makes it safe to ease fever and its symptoms in pets.

Tick Free Spray - Prevents Ticks & Fleas

Tick Free offers a protective barrier against ticks and fleas due to its powerful tick-repelling properties. Moreover, it facilitates easier removal of ticks from the coat on combing, thus breaking their growth cycle. The herbs like Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Karanj, and Tulsi make Tick Free a strongly scented spray that keeps away ticks and fleas.

Features of FBS First Aid Kit

  • Natural Healing: By incorporating all-natural herbs, FBS First Aid Kit follows ancient Ayurvedic wisdom.
  • Safe Option: All the medicines are free of harsh chemicals, which ensures a safe and effective treatment of your pet.
  • Curative & Preventive: These medications not only cure the present health issues but also prevent future illnesses.
  • Easy Accessibility: Having a first aid kit at home allows easily accessible to ensure quick response to emergencies.
  • Compact Packaging: Encased in a durable, water-resistant box with spill-proof bottles, this kit is handy to carry.

Secure Tomorrow, Act Today!

Unpredictable accidents can be a major reason for worry among pet owners. However, FBS First Aid Kit helps to ease this worry with their first aid kit to cure and prevent your pet’s illnesses. This unique kit combines traditional supplies with natural remedies to promote healing and gently restore wellness. Secure the life of your beloved companion with the ancient Ayurveda.

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Ayurvedic First Aid Kit shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified. 

