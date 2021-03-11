Ganpat Banthia: A Businessman from Rajasthan Is Taking Humanitarianism to A Whole New Level

For the people of the Jodhpur region of Rajasthan, Ganpat Banthia is no less than a family member whom they can approach in a time of crisis. Be it needing political and financial support for any local economic projects, aid during Covid, upliftment of farmers, promoting community services on the environment and art & culture, and alike, Ganpat Banthia will be seen serving those in need from the forefront.   

In a country like India, where economic disparity and caste system are still dominant, betterment of society is only possible if we as individuals have the will and patience to bring social reform. Someone needs to become the voice and support system for the weaker section of the society to fight against social injustice and make it their responsibility to spread awareness, protest and seek help as and when needed. The reason why Mr Ganpat Banthia chose the path of social work was to attain peace of mind from a very young age.

 

In the words of Mr Ganpat banthia, who is the Chairman of an NGO “Shri Champalal banthia Charitable trust”,- It does not matter how rich and resourceful you are? What makes the difference in your life is when you direct your emotional and materialist resource to help others you need them. As a social activist, you should have the empathy to stand up for the poor against any injustice. Therefore, there should be desirable social action backed by selflessness.”

 

Ganpat Banthia always tries to extend help to less privileged children, disabled, abused women, and homeless elders through his NGO. His trust regularly distributes books; hand pedalled cycles, Wheelchairs, Calipers, Crutches, Artificial Hands & Legs, sewing machines, etc. the social worker is also trying to build home shelters for the homeless.

During the pandemic, the man worked day and night to provide relief work to the migrant workers and poor in small and remote towns in Rajasthan. He ensured that medical needs like vaccination, masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, and essential medicines reached all healthcare centers in his jurisdiction. 

 

Belonging to Balotra, Rajasthan, Mr Banthia is a man who wears many hats. He is a successful businessman, a social activist, and a politician. Moreover, he made his goodwill. From having many established businesses in his name, Mr Ganpat Banthia was Chairman of ITI college (Siwana) and founder member of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Balotra. Presently he is the Chairman of “Shri Champalal Banthia Charitable Trust” (an NGO) and Secretary of CEPT trust. 

 

Although he comes from a business background, he gets his political influence from his late father, Shri Champalal Banthia, who was a freedom fighter who went on to serve the people of Barmer as an MLA. So he knew the ground reality of his people from the very beginning. His association as an executive member & later as Vice President business cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (Rajasthan) is the outcome of the same.

For this young and energetic humanitarian, the real joy is not about flourishing oneself in business or any profession but using one’s calibre and power to serve the vulnerable and disadvantaged and fight for social injustice.

 

