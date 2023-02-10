 Genesis Telehealth Level Guard Reviews - Is LevelGuard Blood Sugar Supplement Safe or Not? : The Tribune India

Genesis Telehealth Level Guard Reviews - Is LevelGuard Blood Sugar Supplement Safe or Not?

Genesis Telehealth Level Guard Reviews - Is LevelGuard Blood Sugar Supplement Safe or Not?


Diabetes cases continue to escalate each year. Experts claim that a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating, toxicity, and other habits increase the risk of developing blood sugar issues.

The body has a natural mechanism that controls blood sugar levels. A high or low glycemic index causes the body to produce chemicals that balance glucose levels. Other lifestyle habits like eating healthy and exercising can keep blood sugar in check.

Unfortunately, most people cannot control their blood sugar ranges naturally. They require specific medication or strict diet routines to prevent hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

AMLevel from Genesis Telehealth Company is a daily supplement that may help users to combat varying sugar levels. What is the science behind the supplement? Is it worth the price?

What is AMLevel?

AMLevel is a natural formulation advertised to stabilize blood sugar ranges and restore your health in under thirty days. It targets the causes of deviating sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity, metabolic rates, and overall well-being.

The primary AMLevel ingredient is a Japanese herbal fruit. The bitter plant is known for maintaining healthy aging, good heart health, and longevity for generations. The AMLevel ingredients can enhance cellular health, immunity, and heart health.

Each AMLevel capsule is created in an FDA-approved US-based facility. The company claims it complies with the stipulated GMP manufacturing principles. Consequently, it can give users numerous health benefits and zero risk of side effects.

AMLevel from Genesis Telehealth is marketed for adults looking to regulate blood sugar levels naturally. The creator is a US-based doctor named Alex Spinoza, a specialist in weight loss, anti-aging, and hormones.

AMLevel is easy to consume and unlikely to interact with other medications. Still, Genesis Telehealth warns against exceeding the required dosage. Similarly, users with health issues should seek medical guidance before using the supplement.

How Does AMLevel Work?

AMLevel maker claims that the root of unhealthy glucose levels is a specific enzyme. The dietary supplement comprises various ingredients that can enhance the glycemic index naturally. The blood sugar formulation regularly stimulates a series of chemical processes to balance the sugar levels. These include:

Balance Amylase Levels – The body secretes the enzymes after consuming carb-loaded or sugary foods. It converts complex sugar molecules into simple sugars that the body can utilize. Young people produce enough Amylase to absorb nutrients from their diet.

High amylase levels force the body to break down the carbs quickly, leading to unhealthy blood sugar levels. AMLevel comprises natural plant nutrients that can control the levels of Amylase.

Improve Insulin Sensitivity – Some people experience varying blood sugar levels because of insulin resistance. AMLevel can enhance insulin secretion and function, naturally improving sugar levels. Similarly, it may improve the health of the pancreatic cells leading to optimal insulin production.

Surge Metabolic Rates – Overweight folks may have uncontrolled blood sugar ranges. AMLevel comprises several metabolic boosters that can aid in the release of fat stores. It can stimulate fat oxidation and increase natural energy levels.

AMLevel Ingredients

AMLevel has several nutrients that work to improve blood sugar levels. Genesis Telehealth claims they acquire each ingredient from pure sources. The blood sugar formulation is in the relevant doctor-approved amounts to support improved health.

The active AMLevel’s ingredients include:

Bitter Melon – The Green Heart of Okinawa

Bitter melon is a popular superfood among the Japanese. It features in most soups, foods, and salads. Research shows that it has certain compounds that support longevity, immunity, and healthy aging.

According to a publication in the BMC Complementary Medicine, bitter melon can stabilize amylase levels naturally. The exotic plant has special nutrients that can improve the glycemic index.

The amylase blocker also accelerates fat oxidation, making it easy to fight weight gain. A publication in the Practice for General Medicine journal indicates that bitter melon can support weight loss without diet restrictions.

Berberine HCL Extract

AMLevel comprises enough berberine HCL extract to enhance glucose levels. The nutrient is common in Chinese medicine. Modern science describes it as a supplement that may be equally effective as a pharmaceutical drug.

Berberine can lower fasting blood sugar levels. It may aid diabetic type 2 patients in augmenting the glycemic index naturally. Further, it may support insulin secretion and function. It may also improve the health of the islets of Langerhans, leading to optimal insulin function.

In one study, Berberine was found effective in enhancing heart health. It can lower hemoglobin A1c by about 12 percent. Similarly, it may lower unhealthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels, improving arterial health.

Another study involving 37 participants shows that berberine may aid in lowering BMI levels by over 15 percent. It works by increasing lipolysis and metabolic rates. A healthy weight makes it easy for the body to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

ALA is a fat-soluble and water-soluble antioxidant that may improve blood sugar ranges. It protects every cell in the body from oxidative stress.

Alpha Lipoic Acid works immediately after ingestion. It can fight harmful inflammations and excess blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a popular nutrient today. Scientific proof shows that it can reduce fasting sugar levels by 10-29%. It works by blocking the digestive enzyme and breaking down the carbs. Additionally, it may decrease the amount of glucose entering the bloodstream.

Amino Acids – Taurine, Methionine, and Lysine

The three amino acids may support healthy blood glucose levels. It can boost insulin sensitivity and stabilize blood sugar levels.

The trio may also improve metabolic rates, energy levels, and brain health.

Gymnema Sylvestre (Sugar Destroyer)

Gymnema is common in Ayurvedic medicine. The nutrient supports health and has been in use for centuries. It balances sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity, promotes weight loss, and reduces sugar cravings.

Licorice and Banaba Extract

The two extracts contain amorfrutins that support insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels. Licorice and Banaba are potent antioxidants that can combat oxidative stress and support healthy inflammations.

AMLevel contains various vitamins, including D, C, E, and biotin. It also has chromium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and manganese to support healthy amylase production and blood sugar levels.

Click Here to Get AMLevel At Discounted Price!!!

AMLevel Dosage, Side Effects, and Results

AMLevel is in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules. The supplement is flavorless and does not leave an aftertaste. Genesis Telehealth recommends taking two pills daily with a glass of water. For best results, consuming the supplement a few minutes before breakfast is best.

Side Effects – AMLevel is supposedly natural and created by a team of specialists. It is in the correct dosages and, therefore, unlikely to give users any nasty side effects. Still, the maker recommends refraining from using AMLevel if allergic to any ingredients.

Results – Genesis Telehealth claims that some users can notice significant results within ten days of use. However, it is best to incorporate the blood sugar support supplement into your everyday life to gain maximum benefits.

Benefits of AMLevel

  • It can support healthy blood sugar levels
  • It may improve the heart health
  • It can support immunity
  • It can boost moods and sleep
  • It can elevate energy levels

Pricing

Consumers can buy AMLevel only via the official website in three offers. There are different package options depending on your budget. The more bottles you purchase, the lower the overall price.

  • One Bottle AMLevel Blood Sugar Support $69.00 USD Each + Free Shipping
  • Three Bottles AMLevel Blood Sugar Support $59.00 USD Each + Free Shipping
  • Six Bottles AMLevel Blood Sugar Support $49.00 USD Each + Free Shipping

The company shares that purchases are shipped within 1-2 business days through USPS and may take one week to arrive. A one-year money-back guarantee protects each purchase of AMLevel. Customers are asked to reach out for product questions or more information on starting a refund process to return the order by sending an email to:

  • Customer Support Email: [email protected]
  • Return Product Address: Genesis TeleHealth 3800 Gaylord Pkwy Suite 780, Frisco, TX 75034

Conclusion

AMLevel from Genesis Telehealth is a dietary supplement that may improve blood sugar levels. It balances the amylase levels, increases insulin sensitivity, and supports weight loss. The blood sugar formula is for individuals looking to enhance their health using natural nutrients.

You can order AMLevel only via the official website by clicking here! >>>

ALSO READ:

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies.  Check product sales page for final prices.

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Genesis TeleHealth shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

4
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Nation

India belongs to me as much as it does to PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat: Jamiat chief Madani

9
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

10
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete