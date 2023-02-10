Genesis Telehealth Level Guard Reviews - Is LevelGuard Blood Sugar Supplement Safe or Not?

Diabetes cases continue to escalate each year. Experts claim that a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating, toxicity, and other habits increase the risk of developing blood sugar issues.

The body has a natural mechanism that controls blood sugar levels. A high or low glycemic index causes the body to produce chemicals that balance glucose levels. Other lifestyle habits like eating healthy and exercising can keep blood sugar in check.

Unfortunately, most people cannot control their blood sugar ranges naturally. They require specific medication or strict diet routines to prevent hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

AMLevel from Genesis Telehealth Company is a daily supplement that may help users to combat varying sugar levels. What is the science behind the supplement? Is it worth the price?

What is AMLevel?

AMLevel is a natural formulation advertised to stabilize blood sugar ranges and restore your health in under thirty days. It targets the causes of deviating sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity, metabolic rates, and overall well-being.

The primary AMLevel ingredient is a Japanese herbal fruit. The bitter plant is known for maintaining healthy aging, good heart health, and longevity for generations. The AMLevel ingredients can enhance cellular health, immunity, and heart health.

Each AMLevel capsule is created in an FDA-approved US-based facility. The company claims it complies with the stipulated GMP manufacturing principles. Consequently, it can give users numerous health benefits and zero risk of side effects.

AMLevel from Genesis Telehealth is marketed for adults looking to regulate blood sugar levels naturally. The creator is a US-based doctor named Alex Spinoza, a specialist in weight loss, anti-aging, and hormones.

AMLevel is easy to consume and unlikely to interact with other medications. Still, Genesis Telehealth warns against exceeding the required dosage. Similarly, users with health issues should seek medical guidance before using the supplement.

How Does AMLevel Work?

AMLevel maker claims that the root of unhealthy glucose levels is a specific enzyme. The dietary supplement comprises various ingredients that can enhance the glycemic index naturally. The blood sugar formulation regularly stimulates a series of chemical processes to balance the sugar levels. These include:

Balance Amylase Levels – The body secretes the enzymes after consuming carb-loaded or sugary foods. It converts complex sugar molecules into simple sugars that the body can utilize. Young people produce enough Amylase to absorb nutrients from their diet.

High amylase levels force the body to break down the carbs quickly, leading to unhealthy blood sugar levels. AMLevel comprises natural plant nutrients that can control the levels of Amylase.

Improve Insulin Sensitivity – Some people experience varying blood sugar levels because of insulin resistance. AMLevel can enhance insulin secretion and function, naturally improving sugar levels. Similarly, it may improve the health of the pancreatic cells leading to optimal insulin production.

Surge Metabolic Rates – Overweight folks may have uncontrolled blood sugar ranges. AMLevel comprises several metabolic boosters that can aid in the release of fat stores. It can stimulate fat oxidation and increase natural energy levels.

AMLevel Ingredients

AMLevel has several nutrients that work to improve blood sugar levels. Genesis Telehealth claims they acquire each ingredient from pure sources. The blood sugar formulation is in the relevant doctor-approved amounts to support improved health.

The active AMLevel’s ingredients include:

Bitter Melon – The Green Heart of Okinawa

Bitter melon is a popular superfood among the Japanese. It features in most soups, foods, and salads. Research shows that it has certain compounds that support longevity, immunity, and healthy aging.

According to a publication in the BMC Complementary Medicine, bitter melon can stabilize amylase levels naturally. The exotic plant has special nutrients that can improve the glycemic index.

The amylase blocker also accelerates fat oxidation, making it easy to fight weight gain. A publication in the Practice for General Medicine journal indicates that bitter melon can support weight loss without diet restrictions.

Berberine HCL Extract

AMLevel comprises enough berberine HCL extract to enhance glucose levels. The nutrient is common in Chinese medicine. Modern science describes it as a supplement that may be equally effective as a pharmaceutical drug.

Berberine can lower fasting blood sugar levels. It may aid diabetic type 2 patients in augmenting the glycemic index naturally. Further, it may support insulin secretion and function. It may also improve the health of the islets of Langerhans, leading to optimal insulin function.

In one study, Berberine was found effective in enhancing heart health. It can lower hemoglobin A1c by about 12 percent. Similarly, it may lower unhealthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels, improving arterial health.

Another study involving 37 participants shows that berberine may aid in lowering BMI levels by over 15 percent. It works by increasing lipolysis and metabolic rates. A healthy weight makes it easy for the body to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

ALA is a fat-soluble and water-soluble antioxidant that may improve blood sugar ranges. It protects every cell in the body from oxidative stress.

Alpha Lipoic Acid works immediately after ingestion. It can fight harmful inflammations and excess blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a popular nutrient today. Scientific proof shows that it can reduce fasting sugar levels by 10-29%. It works by blocking the digestive enzyme and breaking down the carbs. Additionally, it may decrease the amount of glucose entering the bloodstream.

Amino Acids – Taurine, Methionine, and Lysine

The three amino acids may support healthy blood glucose levels. It can boost insulin sensitivity and stabilize blood sugar levels.

The trio may also improve metabolic rates, energy levels, and brain health.

Gymnema Sylvestre (Sugar Destroyer)

Gymnema is common in Ayurvedic medicine. The nutrient supports health and has been in use for centuries. It balances sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity, promotes weight loss, and reduces sugar cravings.

Licorice and Banaba Extract

The two extracts contain amorfrutins that support insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels. Licorice and Banaba are potent antioxidants that can combat oxidative stress and support healthy inflammations.

AMLevel contains various vitamins, including D, C, E, and biotin. It also has chromium, magnesium, zinc, copper, and manganese to support healthy amylase production and blood sugar levels.

AMLevel Dosage, Side Effects, and Results

AMLevel is in the form of easy-to-swallow capsules. The supplement is flavorless and does not leave an aftertaste. Genesis Telehealth recommends taking two pills daily with a glass of water. For best results, consuming the supplement a few minutes before breakfast is best.

Side Effects – AMLevel is supposedly natural and created by a team of specialists. It is in the correct dosages and, therefore, unlikely to give users any nasty side effects. Still, the maker recommends refraining from using AMLevel if allergic to any ingredients.

Results – Genesis Telehealth claims that some users can notice significant results within ten days of use. However, it is best to incorporate the blood sugar support supplement into your everyday life to gain maximum benefits.

Benefits of AMLevel

It can support healthy blood sugar levels

It may improve the heart health

It can support immunity

It can boost moods and sleep

It can elevate energy levels

Pricing

Consumers can buy AMLevel only via the official website in three offers. There are different package options depending on your budget. The more bottles you purchase, the lower the overall price.

One Bottle AMLevel Blood Sugar Support $69.00 USD Each + Free Shipping

Three Bottles AMLevel Blood Sugar Support $59.00 USD Each + Free Shipping

Six Bottles AMLevel Blood Sugar Support $49.00 USD Each + Free Shipping

The company shares that purchases are shipped within 1-2 business days through USPS and may take one week to arrive. A one-year money-back guarantee protects each purchase of AMLevel. Customers are asked to reach out for product questions or more information on starting a refund process to return the order by sending an email to:

Customer Support Email: [email protected]

Return Product Address: Genesis TeleHealth 3800 Gaylord Pkwy Suite 780, Frisco, TX 75034

Conclusion

AMLevel from Genesis Telehealth is a dietary supplement that may improve blood sugar levels. It balances the amylase levels, increases insulin sensitivity, and supports weight loss. The blood sugar formula is for individuals looking to enhance their health using natural nutrients.

