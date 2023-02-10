Genesis Telehealth Nail Guard Silver Reviews: Safe Supplement or Cheap Ingredients?

Experts reveal that there are millions of individuals living with poor nail health. Studies show that poor dietary patterns, smoking, and pollution increase the risk of developing nail problems.

Most nail issues are not severe. However, it can accelerate infections without proper management and increase the risk of amputation. Obese, diabetic, and those with low immunity are more likely to get nail problems.

Different nutrients may support nail health. They work by eliminating infections and improving cellular health.

Nail Guard Silver can combat nail issues from the root. Is it effective? What are its ingredients?

What is Nail Guard Silver?

Nail Guard Silver contains various nail-improving nutrients. A US-based doctor named Alex Spinoso is the formulator of the formulation. It has unique ingredients that tackle nail infections and brittleness from the root.

Nail Guard Silver is for any adult looking to improve their nail health naturally. The nail support formula is easy to add to your daily life and unlikely to give users any side effects.

Nail Guard Silver is a potent "fungus-fighter" that uses ancient nutrients to improve nail health. Regular usage may strengthen the nails, improve nail color, and combat harmful infections.

Yellow and crusty nails are an eyesore and can lower self-esteem. The rancid nails may cause itchiness and discomfort. In addition, chronic nail infections result in smelly feet and other issues.

How Does Nail Guard Silver Work?

Nail Guard Silver claims to tackle nail issues from the root. Chronic nail problems may infect the skin and cause physical and mental anguish. Some fungal infections may enter the bloodstream and carry pathogens to other body parts.

Nail Guard Silver works by:

Improve the nail Microbiota – Certain nutrients inside Nail Guard Silver may enhance the nail flora. The creator reasons that unhealthy fungus thrives because of harmful pathogens. The supplement balances the nail bacteria making it easy for the body to fight infections naturally.

Support Blood Circulation – The formulation may increase the blood flow around the nail and toes. It can help the cells to absorb nail-improving nutrients and eliminate toxins.

Fortify Immunity - Nail Guard Silver may strengthen the immune response making it easier for the body to combat unhealthy fungus.

SPECIAL OFFER: Get Nail Guard Silver at Very Affordable Pricing!!!

What Causes Fungal Infections in the Nails?

According to Nail Guard Silver creator, young people develop firm, strong, and smooth nails making it hard for fungal spores to populate. However, aging causes a sharp decline in cell regeneration. Consequently, the nails start drying out and grow at a slower rate. The dry nails support the growth of tiny cracks that increase the population of fungal spores. This phenomenon explains why most nail issues are prevalent in the aging population.

Individuals with skin and heart issues are highly likely to develop nail problems. Experts warn that diabetics and those with compromised immunity can develop fungal spores quickly.

The creator explains that most anti-fungal medication fails to work because it addresses only one type of fungal spore known as the dermatophyte. However, recent studies demonstrate three fungal strains can attack the nails.

Nail Guard Silver contains the correct nutrients to combat the fungus affecting your nails. The maker claims it eliminates and minimizes the risk of developing fungus issues in the future. It kills the three forms of fungus at once and prevents them from attacking again.

Nail Guard Silver has an ancient fungus-fighter nutrient used in the era of Alexander the Great. The super nutrient was supposedly forgotten with the invention of modern medicine (penicillin) in 1928. Recent scientific research investigates the fungus fighter's relevance in enhancing nail health.

The Science behind Nail Guard Silver

Nail Guard Silver contains a potent fungus-fighter backed by considerable scientific research and historical evidence. The critical nutrient is silver which is clinically proven to fight bacterial and fungal infections. According to Dr. Alex Spinoso, American settlers, Alexander the Great, and ancient rulers used silver to eliminate certain conditions. The component was used to treat water and other drinks.

Nail Guard Silver uses an innovative technology that magnifies the silver's medicinal properties. The Nano-technology allows the silver particles to attack the fungus from the root.

The silver molecules rip the DNA of the various form of fungus hence eliminating it.

The Nano silver molecules also repair the tiny cracks in the nails, reducing the risk of re-infection. Nail Guard Silver hydrates the skin around the nails to prevent their nails from drying up. It can speed up nail regeneration and support the growth of transparent, smooth, and healthy nails.

Nail Guard Silver Ingredients

Nail Guard Silver is a topical oil that can combat nail issues. The creator claims it has several minerals, herbs, and essential oils to augment nail health naturally. The key components include:

Nano Silver - Nail Guard Silver uses a Nanosilver measuring 30 PPM, which can penetrate crusty nails and treat fungal issues from the root. The company incorporates a technology that ensures the nutrient absorbs fast under the nail to initiate the healing process. The Nano silver works by eliminating the three fungal spores at the same time. In addition, it can hydrate the nails and support regeneration. The silver-based nutrient can replace stinky, itchy, and smelly nails with clear, smooth, and strong nails.

Lavender Essential Oil – The nutrient improves the smell of the feet and can combat unhealthy fungus. It also boosts blood flow around the nails and increases nutrient absorption. It can speed up nail regeneration and keep the nails hydrated.

Glycerol – In a scientific study, this ingredient was found effective in improving nail texture by over 20% in under two months. Glycerol provides the nails with the nutrients that hinder the fungus from recurring.

Southern Wood Oil – The essential oil can eliminate the fungus in the nails. It works by increasing the levels of good bacteria, improving nail texture, and accelerating nail growth. In combination with other Nail Guard Silver ingredients, Southern Wood oil may combat smelly feet, itching, and poor nail health.

Aloe Vera – The herb is rich in urea nitrogen that keeps the nail hydrated. Aloe Vera also improves the health of the feet and prevents the nails from cracking.

Sweet Almond Oil – The oil has been in use since the 1800s. Sweet almond oil improves the nail structure and supports the growth of clear nails. It may also eradicate the fungal spore causing nail issues.

How to Use Nail Guard Silver

Nail Guard Silver is a topical oil. It is easy to apply and dries quickly. The formulation comes with an applicator brush to help you use the fungus-eliminating oil on the nails without creating a mess.

Nail Guard Silver is user-friendly and unlikely to irritate the skin.

Benefits of Nail Guard Silver

It may support the growth of solid nails

It may improve the nail texture and color

It can eliminate bad smells from the feet

It may combat chronic itching on the nails and feet

It may fight recurring nail issues

Pricing and Availability

Nail Guard Silver is only available via the official website. Several packages are available, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk.

Buy one bottle for $69

Buy three bottles for $59 each

Buy six bottles for $49 each

Every order comes with free shipping and a fantastic one-year guarantee. If you aren't 100% happy with your order, you can contact customer service via email at [email protected]

Conclusion

Nail Guard Silver contains various ingredients that eliminate nail fungal infections from the root. It has Nanosilver particles and natural oils to combat three primary fungal spores. The balm is easy to apply and dries up quickly. Also, regular usage can improve the nail's texture, color, strength, and overall health. It may also combat chronic itching and smelly feet. Customers can buy Nail Guard Silver direct from the manufacturer. Visit the official website to learn more about Nail Guard Silver today!

Similar Product:

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Genesis TeleHealth shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.