Glucose1 Reviews - Legit Limitless Glucose1 Blood Sugar Supplement or Scam?


Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have become predominant health issues, with a number of individuals being diagnosed each day. A 2022 new report released by the CDC (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) states that an estimated 130 million American adults are living with prediabetes or diabetes. This same CDC report says there are now an estimated 1.4 million new cases of diabetes diagnosed among adults ages 18 and older from 2019 to date.

Quick Facts on Diabetes

Here are a few staggering facts shared by the CDC's 2022 report:

Worldwide Diabetes:

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas, Diabetes prevalence in 2021 among individuals aged 20-79-year-old was estimated at 10.5%, which is 536.6 million people worldwide.

Prediabetes:

●     (48.8%) have prediabetes: 65 years or older: 26.4 million people aged 65 years or older.

●     38.0% of the adult US population in total, or 96 million people aged 18 years or older, have prediabetes

Diabetes:

●     23.0% of adults are undiagnosed, or 8.5 million people

●     28.7 million people, including 28.5 million adults, are diagnosed with diabetes

●     11.3% of the US population or 37.3 million people in total have diabetes

To make matters worse, an estimated number of individuals succumb to the disease. Diabetes was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021, which is one person every five seconds.

As you can see, diabetes and prediabetes are affecting millions of people worldwide. Blood sugar can also lead to further health complications, and why people should address their blood sugar problems as soon as they are diagnosed.

Glucose1 is a supplement designed to help you control and maintain blood sugar levels. This all-natural supplement helps to maintain healthy blood pressure levels, decrease harmful cholesterol levels, and support weight loss.

Glucose 1 is made using five naturally occurring ingredients. This makes the Glucose1 formula safe for use, and no adverse side effects are reported from this supplement.

Glucose 1 - What Is It?

Glucose 1 is a supplement that helps people decrease their sugar and blood pressure levels and helps maintain improved levels of both. This is just the beginning, and the Glucose 1 supplement can do much more.

This supplement is said to result from years of research and study. Each of the natural ingredients is all-natural, and their beneficial properties are backed by decades of scientific research.

Here are some of the benefits of using Glucose1 blood sugar supplement, according to the company Limitless:

●     It will help you control and maintain healthy levels of blood sugar and healthy blood pressure levels

●     It can help in the prevention of diabetes

●     It may help your body reverse insulin resistance

●     It can regulate cholesterol levels, increase the level of good cholesterol, and decreases the level of bad cholesterol.

●     It may also support weight loss and increase energy levels.

To accomplish the support listed above, Glucose 1 ingredients are used in proportions that were blended using well-known blood sugar-regulating support extracts and plants.

Glucose1 - Ingredients

As mentioned, each ingredient used has been studied scientifically and makes up the Glucose 1 formula:

Ceylon Cinnamon - According to research and a study by the American Diabetes Association, Ceylon cinnamon helps glucose metabolize in the liver and stimulates insulin-like activity, which supports the idea that Ceylon cinnamon is helpful for diabetes treatments. The ingredient is known for its beneficial health properties as it contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial effects.

Chromium - Studies show chromium is an essential mineral that supports how insulin helps the body regulate blood sugar levels and boosts your body's insulin sensitivity.

Banaba Leaf - This ingredient has been used in traditional medicine for decades. It has proven safe for use to help reduce blood sugar levels by 56.12% after three hours of ingesting and improved risk factors of heart disease. Banaba leaf also provides the antioxidant and anti-obesity activity.

Zinc - Another mineral that helps with healthy insulin response. In a post by University Health News, studies show that Zinc benefits include promoting healthy insulin function, providing natural blood sugar control, and could help to prevent diabetes altogether.

Thiamine - is a B vitamin that helps the body convert carbohydrates from food into fuel (glucose). This ingredient supports the healthy metabolism of body fats, protein, and carbs.

Glucose 1 - Feedback and Reviews

People did find this supplement to be extremely helpful, with multiple reviews stating the Glucose 1 supplement helped them control and maintain their blood sugar levels as well as their levels of blood pressure. Furthermore, several customers also indicated that they lost weight which helped them feel more energetic.

Glucose1 - Purchase the Supplement

Consumers can purchase Glucose1 on its official website. The customer can also choose free delivery on standard shipping or expedited delivery for $19.95.

Here are the Glucose 1 pricing options offered:

●     One Bottle - $69.95/ Per Bottle

●     Buy Two Bottles - $47.95/ Each + Get One Free Bottle of Glucose 1

●     Buy Three Bottles - $39.95/ Each + Get Two Free Bottles of Glucose 1

These are the pricing options offered by the manufacturers. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all purchases, and customers can contact Glucose 1 customer service by phone toll-free from 7 am to 7 pm MST, Monday - Friday, with questions on the formula or for a refund at:

●     Customer Service: 424-307-1305

Final Word

This all-natural supplement can be used for weight loss and help regulate blood sugar and blood pressure. Interested consumers can visit the official website of Glucose1 and place their order today!

