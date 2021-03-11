Govinda Sharma, former ranked #1 player and founder of Kaga Basketball Academy leaves for Basketball 3x3 Thai Super League

Having made his mark in this sport, he is taking a giant leap ahead by participating in the sports event on international shores.

Sports is followed by many people around the world and has gained major prominence in people's lives. Out of the many sports that the world plays, basketball is looked upon as one of the most interesting ones, with many countries achieving top position in the game. India is not left behind when it comes to basketball and has produced many gems who have taken over the game big time. Govinda Sharma is one such name who shines bright in this sport, having done exceptionally well by showing his skills in numerous matches he has been a part of.

Govinda Sharma is ranked amongst the best basketball players in India and is also the founder of the Kaga Basketball Academy, which has been training many for this sport. The team at Kaga is gearing up to participate in the 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League tournament which will be held in Thailand from 2nd June to 5th June 2022. Countries like Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Malaysia and Philippines are going to be a part of the tournament alongwith India.

Kaga Basketball India will compete with the teams who have participated in Tokyo Olympics 2020, so it's going to be an interesting watch for the audiences'. Basketball 3x3 Thai Super League (3x3BTSL) is looked upon as the highest level international professional 3x3 league. The participating teams in the women's and men's competitions will be consisting of teams selected from the 2021 Thai Basketball League 3x3 tournament in addition with international club or national teams, 12 men's team and 8 women's team which would be 20 teams in total. 1st to 4th, will receive a cash prize.

Speaking about his team, Govinda Sharma said, "we have some excellent players in the team including Parvesh Bhatia who is currently working as an assistant manager in Upscalio. Despite working as a full time job in MNC, he is keen to represent India in this tournament and has trained hard for it. Another player who will take in the scores is the son of Mr.Russell Framjee and Mrs.Mariam Framjee - Eric Framjee, who is a resident of Kalimpong. Eric was ranked 7th in FIBA 3X3. He has been coached by his father from the age of 13 and has turned into a super performer on the court."