Helping students realize their lifelong IIT JEE dreams: Professor Devendra Kumar Saini

Learning is not attained by chance, it must be sought for with ardor and diligence. - Abigail Adams 

Professor Devendra Kumar Saini shaped his life by exploring and learning everything related to the field of science, particularly chemistry. He faced surmounting challenges while searching for resources that could help him understand the nitty-gritty of science and believes that no one has to go through that hardship ever again. He is an educator and founder of Prayas Institute, an institution that grooms students to excel in the most prestigious exam for admission into highly acclaimed engineering colleges. The institute offers exemplar education facilities at a fraction of the cast for all IIT JEE aspirants from pan India.

 

Professor Devendra Kumar Saini worked in the education industry for over six, and even more as a private tutor for 9-12 glass kids. During his tenure as a private tutor, he witnessed the immense zeal for applying and excelling in the IIT JEE exam. Despite the exam being conducted on the basic concepts taught in class XI and class XII, the privatized coaching establishments charge lakhs of rupees for basic coaching sessions. This creates a high barrier of entry for students who possess the skill and knowledge but need guidance and mentorship programs to beat the exams. But the current pricing of IIT JEE exam preparation courses can deter a student from a middle-class family to pursue his dreams.

 

Professor Devendra Kumar Saini established the training institute to lower the barrier of entry for IIT JEE aspirants and provide an economical course package that is accessible to most students hailing from different income slabs. His efforts bore fruit a while after when his batches became full of diligent students who were able to join because of a better training expert and fees.

 

Professor Devendra Kumar Saini says, " IIT JEE is among the most stressful exams in the country. It sends students into high depression if they get overwhelmed by the fear of rejection. I try to lighten the environment and boost morale more than teaching the concepts. No matter how many study materials you solve, if you don't have a calm mindset, then beating the exam is very difficult. I'm happy with the turnout at our institutes and we've never tried to fill seats. We aim to give the best possible coaching to crack exams and that's all."

