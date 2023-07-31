Herbal Clean Ultra Eliminex Review: Is This Still A Good Detox Drink?

Ultra Eliminex became one of the bestselling and most trusted detox drinks when it launched a few years back. Ultra Eliminex reviews still claim it’s the best, but what’s the truth?

Unfortunately, it’s not as good as used to be because they changed the formula. So it’s not reliable enough guarantee passing a drug test now.

In this full review, I’m going to explain everything you need to know about Ultra Eliminex, including full Ultra Eliminex detox instructions, so that you can make your own decision on whether it’s the detox drink you want to take a risk on.

I’ll also cover a couple of other detox drink you can consider, and explain the best combo method you can use to mask drug toxins to pass a drug test.

I’ll be talking about the following alternative products in this review:

What Is Ultra Eliminex?

Ultra Eliminex was launched around five years ago, and was immediately seen as one of the most potent detox drinks available due to its ingredients, and had immediate positive user reviews.

It wasn’t cheap, costing $85, but it was significantly better than almost every other detox drink on the market, and slightly more potent than Rescue Cleanse, the second choice.

However, a couple of years back I noticed lots of people suddenly saying that Ultra Eliminex failed for them.

Investigating further, I grabbed an old bottle I had never needed and compared it to the ingredients list on the new bottle. They were different.

I also suspect that where the ingredients are the same, that some of the key ingredients have been lowered in quantity, therefore lowering the potency of the drink.

Overall, Ultra Eliminex was the most potent detox drink on the market for two or three years, but it’s certainly not now.

Is Ultra Eliminex Permanent?

One of the big misconceptions about detox drinks is that they are a permanent detox. The idea is that when you drink one, all the drug toxins (metabolites) magically flush themselves out of your body so you can pass a drug test.

Unfortunately, although that will be brilliant, but it’s completely untrue. A detox drink is a masking agent mostly.

Sure, if you’ve got really low levels of metabolites in your body, and the last few are working their way out towards your kidneys imminently, then it can accelerate things enough to flush those out and leave you permanently clean. That’s something most people won’t experience though.

A detox drink simply pushes toxins out faster than can be achieved naturally, so it takes your body a few hours to catch up with processing. During that time, your urine won’t contain toxins and you will be able to pass a drug test.

How A Detox Drink Should Work

For Ultra Eliminex to be a high-quality detox drink, it has to achieve all of the following to a high degree of quality:

A good quality detox drink must flush out your body at a faster rate than can be achieved naturally. Using proven natural ingredients, it has to accelerate the rate at which toxins move to the kidneys, are processed by them, and then exit through the bladder. Doing this creates a gap in the toxin flow your body has to catch up to, which is the time during which you can submit a clean sample.

Your body has to be flooded with things found in urine. Because of the flood, some are passed through as waste in the correct proportions. These then appear in urine and keep it seemingly natural for the important drug test validity checks.

Your urine has to be stained the right color as well. A couple of natural ingredients included will do this, and it then will pass visual scrutiny as well.

The detox drink has to be potent enough so that even if it uses a little additional water, it won’t upset the pH and specific gravity ranges of your urine enough for the sample to be suspicious, or fail for being diluted.

Herbal Clean Ultra Eliminex Vs Qcarbo32

QCarbo32 is another full 32 fluid ounce detox drink from Herbal Clean, the same people who make Ultra Eliminex.

Ultra Eliminex was meant to be the successor, and everyone expected the really poor quality QCarbo range to be discontinued.

That didn’t happen though, and Herbal Clean still happily sell this piece of rubbish to people, while now also selling a weakened Ultra Eliminex formula that I know doesn’t really work as well.

Ultra Eliminex Detox Instructions

Instructions for using Ultra Eliminex are pretty typical when compared to other detox drinks, with the exception that some want you to refill the bottle and drink additional water.

These are the simple steps you need to follow:

Abstain from drugs for as long as possible before your test. Live a healthy lifestyle, drink plenty of water, and use detox pills if possible (a short course of Toxin Rid pills is recommended). This will push out more toxins and lower the amount that are left on the day of your test.

Don’t eat anything for four hours before you use Ultra Eliminex. Then, drink the contents of the bottle in about 10 minutes.

For the next hour you will need to urinate as frequently as possible. You can drink up to 8 fluid ounces of additional water if you want, by sipping it through that time, but don’t drink any more than that.

Depending on the level of drug metabolites in your body, you will then be clean for between 2 and 4 hours to pass a drug test. So, get to the location where you will submit your sample fast and do just that.

How Long In Advance Should I Take Ultra Eliminex?

Ultra Eliminex will flush out the toxins, but because it’s not particularly efficient at doing it completely, your body will catch up fast. Usually in 2 – 4 hours. Sometimes it’s less, especially if you have lots of drug metabolites in your body.

So, if you’re use of drugs is more times per week than not, then you could only get one or two hours clean using Ultra Eliminex.

I wouldn’t therefore advise you use Ultra Eliminex any longer than two hours before your drug test, and even less than that, say 90 minutes as a maximum, if you know you’ve got lots of metabolites in your body due to recent persistent drug use.

Does Ultra Eliminex Work?

If you’re thinking about using Ultra Eliminex to pass a drug test, then any reputable Ultra Eliminex reviews have to tell you if it works or not.

I think I’ve hinted enough throughout this review so far to tell you that I’m not sure strong enough to help everyone.

They changed the formula of Ultra Eliminex. It’s weaker, and more in line with QCarbo32 now. They’ve evidently done that to save production money, while charging the same price.

Online user reviews are worse now, and I tested a new bottle six months ago and was testing positive again just one hour after I completed the process of using it. I’m a daily weed smoker, and although I tested clean 60 minutes after using it, an hour later I was positive again.

Best Detox Drink Available Is Rescue Cleanse

If you’re looking to use a detox drink to pass drug test then the best available one is called Rescue Cleanse. This made by Clear Choice, really reputable company who have a strong track record. Clear choice also makes Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum, and Sub Solution synthetic urine, two other fantastic products.

Rescue Cleanse doesn’t use any additional water, and really flushes your body out. You will be clean for three or four hours even as a daily weed smoker to submit a clean sample.

Plus, Rescue Cleanse also keeps your urine perfectly balanced, and you don’t need to use any additional water so there is absolutely zero chance of diluting your sample.

Rescue Cleanse is available direct from Clear Choice for just $55, through their website at test negative.

Best Alternative Detox Drink Is Mega Clean

If you’re looking for an alternative detox drink, then the best of the bunch is Mega Clean, made by Detoxify.

But don’t buy Mega Clean on its own, (you can buy it at places like Walmart) as you won’t get the best deal.

You need to buy it from Test Clear. If you do, you’ll get six free pre-rid detox pills bundled in. This allows you to do a powerful 24-hour detox on the day before your test.

Doing the detox on the day before your test will push out more toxins, meaning will have less exiting the body when you use a detox drink. This will result in a longer and more thorough time free of toxins.

On its own, Mega Clean is not as potent as Rescue Cleanse, but if you buy it from Test Clear with the pre-rid pill combo deal, then it’s more potent option for using a detox drink to pass a drug test.

Mega Clean is available to buy from test clear with the pre-rid pills for $69.95.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Herbal Clean Ultra Eliminex shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.