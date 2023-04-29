High Impact Plant Protein by Tony Horton [Review] Is It Legit?

Supplement Description - What Is High Impact Plant Protein?

Many people suffer from progressive loss of muscle mass and strength as they age. This can happen due to individuals' physically inactive life along with consuming an unhealthy diet. Worry not, this age-related muscle loss can be reversed in most cases. And there are many effective solutions available on the market.

One of them is consuming protein-rich food or supplements. High Impact Plant Protein is one such nutritional supplement that is quite popular in the market. It is a plant-based protein blend powder made from all-natural ingredients such as pumpkin seed, flax, sunflower, and more.

The supplements’ protein blend ingredients contain essential antioxidants and amino acids that can help in muscle growth and muscle recovery whilst supporting individuals to build lean muscle mass. In this High Impact Plant Protein review, we will help our readers know how one can support their weight management after including this supplement in their lifestyle.

Before moving ahead, let's take a look at its brief summary:

Category:

Nutrition Supplement

Brand:

Power Life

Product Creator:

Tony Horton

Product Form:

Powder

Servings Size:

1 Scoop (28.3 grams Approximately)

Servings Per Container:

15 Servings

Product Flavors:

Chocolate & Vanilla

Usage Guideline:

Take one scoop of powder and mix it with 8 ounces of water. It can also be added to an individual’s favorite smoothie drink.

Side Effects:

Users have not reported getting any side effects in their High Impact Plant Protein reviews.

High Impact Plant Protein Reviews:

Users have experienced many positive results after consuming High Impact Plant Protein supplements, such as muscle mass control, proper weight management, and more. (Read verified reviews!)

Product Ingredients:

Pumpkin, Pea Protein, Sunflower, Bacillus subtilis, Flax, myHMB, Mung bean protein, Chromium picolinate, Vitamin D3, Chlorella protothecoides, Ananas comosus, Monk fruit extract, Xanthan gum, Pink Himalayan sea salt, Guar gum, Soy.

Product Characteristics:

100% Natural

Non-GMO

Contain Gluten from Soy and Wheat

No added sugars

Natural flavors

Made in the USA

90 Calories per serving

Product Pricing:

1 Jar at $69.95 + Shipping

3 Jars at $188.85 + Shipping

6 Jars at $353.70 + Shipping

Money-back guarantee:

90-day money-back guarantee

Where To Buy High-Impact Plant Protein?

Customers can purchase this supplement on the official website of Power Life.

Now, let’s begin with the in-detailed High Impact Plant Protein review:

How Does High Impact Plant Protein Help Individuals To Attain Lean Muscle Mass?

Power Life has designed a plant-based formula, High Impact Plant Protein, to fight against age-related muscle loss. Along with that, this supplement can boost energy levels, support overall lean muscle tissue as well as can provide digestive benefits.

The manufacturers of this protein blend supplement claim that a human body needs 20 amino acids to be able to function adequately. A human body can only produce 11 out of these 20 amino acids, whereas the rest of them are needed to be acquired from various food sources. These natural sources include lean meat, poultry, fish, or dairy products.

However, sometimes consuming too much of these protein-rich diets may lead to various health issues. Hence, High Impact Plant Protein, which is vegan-friendly, can fulfill an individual’s protein requirements for each day without the risk of any health problems. Even help them to live a strong and healthy life.

This plant-based protein blend contains nine essential amino acids sourced from ingredients such as legumes, nuts, leafy greens, beans, etc. These ingredients are excellent sources of protein to be used by our body to build strong muscles and attain lean muscle mass, having less fat around it.

Try High Impact Plant Protein today and see for yourself why it's the best >>>

About The Creator Of High Impact Plant Protein - Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the founder of Power Life products. The company exists only to help individuals live a happy, fit, and long life. He will be over 60 years old and is the mastermind behind various revolutionary fitness series and health supplements.

According to Tony Horton, High Impact Plant Protein is designed to help an active person stay active throughout their life. He explained further that a body starts to lose muscle naturally after the age of 40. In addition, the interest in staying fit also gets tougher and tougher due to a decrease in our energy levels.

Hence, proper and targeted nutrition can help people stay active and maintain heightened energy levels for a longer period. Tony Horton’s High Impact Plant Protein is designed to help us stay physically fit as we get older. The supplement can also help men and women to support healthy lean muscle maintenance.

A Close Up Of The Ingredients Label Of High Impact Plant Protein

Here is an overview of some of the many core ingredients and types of protein found in the supplement and how thoroughly science backs them:

Pumpkin

Pumpkin protein is a plant-based protein that is derived from pumpkin seeds. It is a rich source of essential amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. Unlike animal-based protein, pumpkin protein is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and free from common allergens, such as soy and dairy. It is also low in fat and carbohydrates, making it an ideal protein source for those who are looking to build lean muscle mass and lose body fat.

One study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that consuming pumpkin protein led to an increase in muscle mass and a decrease in body fat in overweight men.

Find out more about High Impact Plant Protein on the official website >>>

Pea Protein

Pea protein is a complete protein source, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own. It is also high in protein, with around 20-25 grams of protein per serving.

Unlike other protein sources like whey or casein, pea protein is easy to digest and doesn't cause bloating or digestive discomfort.

Pea protein is also high in arginine, an amino acid that helps increase blood flow and improve nutrient delivery to the muscles. This can lead to greater muscle growth and improved performance.

It also contains glutamine, an amino acid that helps reduce muscle breakdown and improve recovery after exercise.

Flax

Flaxseed is an excellent source of plant-based protein that can help support muscle growth. Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle tissues, and flaxseed provides a high-quality protein that is easily digestible.

It is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for overall health and wellness. These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation, improve cardiovascular health, and support brain function. In terms of muscle growth, omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce muscle soreness and inflammation, allowing you to recover faster and train harder.

Mung Bean Protein

Mung bean protein is a plant-based protein that is derived from mung beans. It is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body needs to function properly.

Mung bean protein contains an amino acid called leucine, which is known to improve muscle recovery after exercise. Leucine helps to repair damaged muscle tissue and reduce muscle soreness.

It has been shown to improve muscle control, which can be beneficial for athletes or anyone looking to improve their physical performance.

Studies have found that mung bean protein can improve grip strength, balance, and coordination. A study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition found that mung bean protein supplementation increased muscle protein synthesis and improved muscle recovery in young men.

Chromium Picolinate

Chromium picolinate has been shown to promote muscle growth by enhancing the effects of insulin on muscle cells. This can help to improve muscle control and increase muscle mass.

It can help boost metabolism by increasing the activity of enzymes involved in the breakdown of carbohydrates and fats. This can help to promote weight loss and improve overall body composition.

A recent review study found that supplementing with chromium picolinate for 12 weeks led to significant improvements in body composition, including reductions in body fat and increases in lean body mass, in overweight adults.

Click here to order while supplies last!

Monk Fruit Extract

The monk fruit extract has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries as a natural remedy for various ailments.

The active components in monk fruit extract are called mogrosides, which are a group of natural compounds that give the fruit its sweet taste. Unlike sugar, mogrosides do not raise blood sugar levels and have zero calories.

What Are The Health Benefits of High-Impact Plant Protein?

High Impact Plant Protein contains a protein blend designed and formulated to include many different kinds of plant-based protein sources. There are many potential benefits of consuming the supplement, such as it supports muscle mass development and muscle recovery. Also, it is proven to be beneficial for overall digestive health.

The health benefits of Power Life’s High Impact Plant Protein are as follows:

It contains all essential amino acids to support muscle recovery and muscle mass development.

Since it is a good source of fiber that can help support weight management goals.

It contains antioxidants required to improve cardiovascular health, as well as help in reducing post-workout soreness.

It helps build new muscle by inhibiting the growth of myostatin which interferes with our body’s skeletal muscle growth.

It helps in supporting athletic performance.

High Impact Plant Protein increases the better absorption of amino acids as it breaks them into smaller chains.

It supports healthy blood sugar levels and prostate health.

It can also increase the absorption of calcium in our body to maintain the strength of bones.

It can also support increased endurance.

High Impact Plant Protein can protect cells against free radicals and oxidative stress.

It also helps in promoting digestive and gut health.

Start enjoying the benefits of High-Impact Plant Protein today!

Recommended Dosage of High-Impact Plant Protein

Power Life’s High Impact Protein can be taken either once or twice a day as per the requirement of each individual. Someone who wants to build a strong muscle mass shall consume one scoop of the supplement in 8 ounces of water. Since it comes in two flavors - chocolate and vanilla an individual can also add it to their choice of smoothie drink.

Along with consuming High Impact Plant Protein supplement, the makers of the product recommend users stick to a well-balanced diet and include exercise to get optimum health benefits. Please note that the results can and will vary as all individuals are unique.

Are There Any Potential Side Effects?

Many reviews available on the official website of Power Life have not reported any side effects or health issues. However, when someone is trying a new supplement, he/she may experience bloating, upset stomach, nausea, or some mild effects.

We always recommend our readers consult with their doctors and healthcare professionals before starting any supplement. If any individual has any previous medical condition, then showing a container of High Impact Plant Protein supplement to doctors can save them from any negative effects.

Tony Horton’s High-Impact Plant Protein Pricing And Availability

High Impact Plant Protein manufactured by Power Life is sold only on the official website. The customers have the following three options to choose from, as per their needs and requirements:

1 Container contains 15 servings which cost $69.95

3 Containers contain 45 servings which cost $188.85 ($62.95 per container)

6 Containers contain 90 servings which cost $353.70 ($58.94 per container)

Click Here to Get High-Impact Plant Protein At Discounted Price!!!

The pricing doesn’t include the shipping cost.

FAQs

Does High Impact Plant Protein Really Work To Combat Age-Related Muscle Loss?

As per many High Impact Plant Protein reviews, people have experienced major health benefits after consistently consuming this natural supplement. Many reviews read that It has helped people maintain muscle mass while exercising to lose weight. Moreover, they claim that, unlike other protein supplements, it doesn’t cause any digestive problems.

Who Can Use Power Life’s High-Impact Plant Protein?

Anyone who wants to try a high-quality vegan supplement to adopt a healthier eating pattern while helping them with their body weight management can use this supplement. It is also a perfect alternative for those who don’t want to consume dairy-based proteins.

The users are assured by the manufacturers that despite it being a plant-based protein powder, it contains all the essential amino acids needed for muscle recovery and growth.

How Much Protein Does Our Body Need Each Day?

Every human, especially those who are old, needs a regular intake of protein for their body to function properly. To stop the risk of limiting the essential functions of our body, most adults need about 20 to 35 grams of protein each day. High Impact Plant Protein provides about 20 grams of protein required to either gain muscle or lose weight.

High Impact Plant Protein Review - Final Thought

High Impact Plant Protein, created by Tony Horton, can be one of the best plant-based protein supplements available on the market. A blend of antioxidants, proteins, polyphenols, vitamins, omega fatty acids, and more makes this product an effective supplement to help an individual who wants to fight against age-related muscle loss. More so, one can enjoy its potential health benefits without the fear of any side effects.

Many High Impact Plant Protein reviews available online have given assurance that this supplement can help an individual reach their weight management goal very easily. Moreover, it contains no allergens and is a healthy, tasty drink, leaving no nasty aftertaste.

In the end, we will only advise our readers to consult with a doctor before using this product. The product also comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee so that any individual who doesn’t experience any results can claim a refund.

Visit the official website for ordering High Impact Plant Protein >>>

Also Read: Crazy Nutrition Tri-Protein Powder Review

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. High Impact Plant Protein shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.