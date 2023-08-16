High Voltage Detox Drink 16 Oz Review & Full High Voltage Product Range Reviews

A good quality detox drink definitely can pass a drug test. In this High Voltage detox drink 16 oz review I’m going to tell you if it is a good quality one capable of doing that.

But this is more than a detox drink/cleanse review. I’m going to review the entire High Voltage range for you.

That means reviews of the standard detox drink, and the double flush version. So both detox liquid products the company offers.

It also means reviews of High Voltage detox shampoo, saliva cleansing mouthwash, and their 5 day permanent detox combo pill/drink product.

I’ll be comparing the High Voltage range to the following high-quality detox products, and you can check them out in advance right here:

High Voltage Detox Drink (16 Oz & Double Flush Version)

High Voltage detox drink contains 16 fluid ounces of liquid that has been constructed to try and flush out more drug toxins than you can achieve naturally with water alone.

I’ll explain exactly how a detox drink works in a moment, but there are two key things to consider:

The total volume of detox liquid you are consuming. Most detox drinks recommend doubling up and using two if you weigh more than 200 lbs., or have very high levels of very recent drug intake.

The problem for High Voltage detox is that most of those other detox drinks are 32 fluid ounces in size already, so doubling up means four times the liquid. Plus, High Voltage only recommend doubling up if you are more than 240 lbs. in size.

Either everyone else is wrong, or High Voltage is incredibly potent. Or, thirdly, they are making it sound more potent than it actually is.

The proprietary blend, the actual ingredients that act as diuretics, help to push compounds through the kidneys faster, and work to remove toxins fast, has to be large enough in size, and potent enough from looking at the ingredient list.

The High Voltage detox drink list isn’t that large (only 985 mg), and only contains a handful of ingredients that can achieve the detox. At around 1000 mg, it’s literally like taking a couple of detox pills with similar ingredients, each the size of the headache capsule, and I think you can see that that’s unlikely to do much.

Will High Voltage Detox Drinks Work To Pass A Drug Test?

A detox drink has to do two things. First, it has to flush you out. Although water can do that, the smart liquid in a good quality detox drink does it more efficiently.

The idea is that this efficient pushing out the toxins passing through the kidneys, means that the body takes a few hours to catch up. In that time you will be clean to pass a drug test. But eventually, fresh toxins will be processed and appear in your bladder again.

Therefore, even a good quality detox drink is just a masking agent. But it’s the efficiency with which it doesn’t that creates a gap in the toxin flow for long enough to submit a clean sample.

Also, good quality detox drink flushes the body through with things found in urine. Some are passed through as waste, and appear in your urine keeping it balanced.

Does High Voltage detox drink work? For me, it’s not very good, and the answer is maybe.

First, there’s not a great volume of liquid. You would need at least double to achieve the claims, especially for someone up to 240 lbs. in size.

Second, the proprietary blend is small. 985 mg, which is less than the third of the total potent ingredients contained in most of the stronger detox drinks, simply isn’t enough.

High Voltage Detox Double Flush Drink

High Voltage do a second detox drink called double flush. It’s the same size, 16 fluid ounces, but the proprietary blend is three times the size, at around 3000 mg.

It suffers from the same problems though. First, the proprietary blend is not that potent. It’s not as complex and interesting as better rivals.

Secondly, High Voltage detox double flush drink suffers from the problem of being 16 fluid ounces. It’s just not enough smart detox liquid to flush you out, especially with high volumes of drug toxins in your body.

Best Alternative #1: Rescue Cleanse

Rescue Cleanse is a full 32 fluid ounce detox drink liquid. Recommended for people up to 200 lbs. in weight, it’s the most potent and trusted brand on the market.

You don’t need additional water with this either. You simply drink the liquid 90 minutes before your test, urinate at least three times, and you are good to pass a drug test for up to 5 hours.

Rescue Cleanse has a complex proprietary blend that large in size. I’ve used it to pass to drug tests myself, and it’s definitely far superior to High Voltage.

The only place you can buy Rescue Cleanse is direct from the clear choice website.

Best Alternative #2: Mega Clean

The second best detox drink out there is Mega Clean. But there is a caveat to that statement.

You can buy Mega Clean at places like Walmart, and from general marketplace sites like Amazon. So it’s more widely available and Rescue Cleanse, which is only available from one site.

However, it’s not as good as Rescue Cleanse. On its own, the proprietary blend is not as potent (although far bigger and better than High Voltage).

However, buying Mega clean from Test Clear means you’ll get six free pre-rid pills bundled in with it.

Use these on the day before your test to push out a ton of toxins. Doing that will leave less toxins in your body on the day of your test, making the job of Mega Clean easier.

High Voltage Detox Shampoo Review

Another product from the High Voltage range that is talked about widely is the detox shampoo they sell.

You have to understand right at the start here, no detox shampoo on its own is capable of getting you clean to pass a drug test.

The best ones can open up the cuticle layer and flush out some of the toxins. They do it incompletely because they aren’t potent enough to fully open it up.

Most of them are really just used to get rid of stray toxins that are loose on the hair and scalp just before your drug test. They will not get the inside of the hair shaft clean, which is where the drug metabolites get trapped.

So, if you’re thinking a High Voltage detox shampoo will pass a drug test, you are in for a disappointment.

Best Alternative: Macujo Method & Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

The only way that you can pass a hair drug test is to use a method. It’s called the Macujo method, and it uses a combination of household products and very high quality drug test cleansing shampoo to fully open up the hard cuticle layer of the hair shafts and flush out all of the toxins.

But you have to do it several times. Preferably, once per day for the seven days leading up your test. If you have less time, do it twice per day.

At the heart of it is the old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo from Test Clear. It’s a re-creation of an old formula from the company called Nexxus from years ago.

It is not a cheap product, but it is the only shampoo which has the potency to flush out a lot of toxins with each wash.

You’ll need to use it several times in conjunction with the best of the method to get rid of 100% of the metabolites in the lead up to your test. With whatever time you’ve got, do it once or twice per day.

Old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is only available from Test Clear.

High Voltage Saliva Cleansing Mouthwash Review

Oral drug testing is a real problem. Although drug metabolites don’t stay in your saliva for long after you have taken drugs (usually two days or less), because of the immediacy of oral drug testing, you can get caught out at interview, at work, or even by the roadside in a way that you can’t with urine or hair drug testing.

High Voltage saliva cleansing mouthwash attempts to get around getting caught out. It’s a small bottle of concentrated mouthwash. You rinse your mouth out with it, and it should neutralize your saliva for up to 30 minutes.

However, this is not a good mouthwash product. The ingredients are dubious. Researching them, very few of them seem to have the ability to really do anything relating to removing drug toxins or neutralizing your saliva.

Also, you have to be out of sight to use it, which often isn’t possible with short notice drug testing. You need something more discreet than a small bottle of liquid.

Best Alternative: Oral Clear Saliva Neutralizing Gum

The best alternative to High Voltage saliva mouthwash is Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

This is actually a potent capsule of liquid. It’s really discreet, and you can carry with you all times so you never get caught out.

It’s discreet because it’s such a small capsule. Even with someone in the room with you, say immediately and after an interview, you could cup it in the palm of your hand, cough, and put in your mouth.

Then, pop the capsule to release the liquid, move it around the mouth gently use your tongue, focusing on working into the gumline, and after about one minute, swallow the lot.

This is potent, discreet, and has a proven track record, unlike High Voltage mouthwash which has none of those things.

High Voltage Detox Permanent 5 Day Flush Review

The High Voltage permanent 5 day flush detox is a strange product.

It’s a big box that contains a pair of bottles of the 16 fluid ounces standard detox drink that the company sell, accompanied by a load of detox pills.

We’ve already talked about the detox drinks. However, you take them on days one and five of the detox. I find it strange would take one on the first day of five, because a detox drink is more of a masking agent than something which helps to push out loads of toxins permanently.

You’ll also have to carefully time your drug test to be on day five so you could use the second detox drink to mask the toxins.

The included detox pills are taken at a rate of six per day. Then you live a healthy lifestyle for the rest of each day. Looking at the ingredients list though, they aren’t particularly potent.

Overall, this 5 day permanent detox doesn’t seem potent enough to fully detoxify you unless you have light levels of drug metabolites in your body in the first place, in which case you could almost get clean in five days naturally and then mask what’s left on the day of your test with a better quality detox drink.

Best Alternative: Toxin Rid Detox Pills

The best detox pills you can buy are called Toxin Rid from Testclear. They are available and course lengths from a single day all the way through to 10 days.

The one, two, and three day courses are best used with the detox drink at the end of them, on the day of your test. So basically, using them to minimize the toxin flow on the day of your test, rather than to get completely clean.

The longer courses are better for getting genuinely clean. If you’re a regular daily weed smoker for example, the 7 or 10 day courses will be best as they have the strength to completely remove all drug toxins from your body within that time.

The best combo strategy, far better than the High Voltage five-day detox mess, is to use a combo strategy of Toxin Rid and Rescue Cleanse.

Use Toxin Rid for as long as you can before the day of your test. Then on the day, mask the remaining toxins with a bottle of Rescue Cleanse.

My top tip is always to get a few home drug test kits as well. That way, you can monitor your progress as you go, and ensure you are clean before you leave to submit your sample.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. High Voltage Detox Drink shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.