Hon’ble Governor Sh Banwarilal Purohit Inaugurated the Mother Auditorium

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, translated into its being, in the year 2004, was the realisation of the long envisioned dream of Padma Bhushan Sh. S P Oswal, its worthy chairman. November 9, 2022, was the mega milestone day in its history, when none other than His Excellency Sh. Banwari Lal Ji Purohit, the honourable governor of Punjab, inaugurated its much longed for project The Mother Auditorium. The honourable governor was accorded a highly palatable welcome by the worthy Chairman, the dignitaries from different fields of life and all present. Revered Sh. S P Oswal spoke, and created a bonanza of splash and dash through his much prized words. He spoke in detail how Sri Aurobindo's life was transformed, and further how Sri Aurobindo's life history deeply impacted his own life.

The college Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Vishal Kumar, welcomed the honourable governor and in his conversational discourse felicitated the teachers and the taught for scripting an enviably rich history for their institution. In his thought provoking speech, the first citizen of the state fired the imagination of the elite audience in the youthful learners. Indeed, SACCM rearchtected history for itself.

Young students set the stage on fire through their cultural events. The honourable governor's words of sagacity were listened to with rapt attention. His sagely words left a mark upon the select gathering there. The secretary of the Governing Body, Sh. DK Sindwani, in his much haloed vote of thanks, left an indelible imprint upon the listeners.