 How 1 Click Capital Help Businesses Grow and Succeed : The Tribune India

How 1 Click Capital Help Businesses Grow and Succeed

How 1 Click Capital Help Businesses Grow and Succeed


The story behind 1 Click Capital’s birth and the need to develop 1 Click Payroll!

The past few years have been anything but effortless for all of us. The world saw a paradigm shift in what we considered as normal. Life as we know it changed, and things came to a standstill at one point. This had a huge impact on many sectors like education, government, health and medical, economy and the business world.

The business world encountered a jolt and things took turn quickly. Small to medium business were impacted the most but even larger established businesses couldn’t shield themselves from the turbulence that the pandemic caused. The MSME industry saw a cash crunch like never before. Supply chains were hampered and sales went down, cash flow was disrupted. This outbreak lead to about 80% of Indian companies to go through cash flow difficulties and over 50% of organizations faced operations issues. The repercussions of a slow economy impacted cash flow which in turn affected receivables, interests, taxes and payrolls.

This lead to an imperative question; should you retain your existing employees or to lay them off, and if you retain them where to pay their next paychecks from.

This dilemma gave birth to the answer that is 1 Click Capital. Our founders saw an immediate need in the industry and an opportunity arose to present the world with a cutting edge service i.e. payroll funding.

As a business one of the biggest responsibility an employer has is making payroll. The ability to pay ones employees on time determines the success of a business. Although this is not always an easy feat.

Most small to medium businesses witness cash flow halts, even the ones that are thriving in the business. Cash flow issues can be caused due to supply chain disruptions, inventory issues, low revenue projections or even seasonality. Businesses structure their invoicing around EPT’s/ extended payment terms which can typically range from 60 to 120 days. These extended payment periods cause a significant cash flow issues which makes business owners choose invoice factoring or taking out business loans or traditional lending services.

These traditional lending services don’t always factor in the intricacies of running a business, they take weeks to process, plus they need you to put down collaterals and their interest rates are also high.

Which is why opting for a payroll funding is the ideal solution, Payroll financing comes with a fast approval rating without any factoring or any collaterals.

1 Click Capital’s payroll funding service is a low cost, unsecured short term loan designed specifically to run payrolls. This will help reduce stress of employers and help keep their employees happy and grow their business.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Let’s look at a hypothetical scenario where 1 Click Payroll can help retail businesses:

Supposing a manufacturer based in Mumbai received an unusually large order for which they allotted all their resources and manpower to fulfil that order. Now the tricky part is that the order would not be paid until it is completely delivered and checked, something that could take 30 to 40 days at least. During such time a business is bound to come cross a cash flow crisis, but instead of opting for a traditional business loan with extensive procedures the business opts for 1 Click Payroll funding, this helped them process their payrolls on time and helped their business stay afloat.

Another example is if a small retail business is doing great in its second year of business and is thriving so well that their manpower is having a tough time keeping up so they decide to double their workforce before their busy season. Here we can help them by providing payroll funding till the time they bridge the gap between their hiring and the influx of their sales season.

These are just two examples but these kind of circumstances are very common in today’s market. There will be businesses that need one time funding or there may be businesses that need funding on a consistent basis. Either ways 1 Click Capital can help businesses keep their finances healthy and succeed in their venture.

For more information: https://www.1clickcapital.com

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

2
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

3
Himachal

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal Pradesh

4
Chandigarh

30-year-old woman found dead in car, police suspect it to be drug overdose case

5
Himachal

9 drugs produced in Himachal fail safety test

6
Punjab

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

7
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

8
Punjab

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

10
Haryana

Gurugram MC, firm staff booked for dumping waste in open

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief

India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief

Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...

Aftab Poonawalla’s family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26

Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’


Cities

View All

2 men arrested for carrying 3 hand grenades on Amritsar-Pathankot road

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

Demands not met, farmers block Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar

Farmers of Jastarwal village near Ajnala oppose auction of common land, force team of officials to return

Amritsar: 150-kg heroin, 11-quintal poppy husk destroyed

Netizens pay tribute to Er Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued 65 coal miners in West Bengal

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Jhuriwala Dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

Jhuriwala dump: NGT slaps Rs 9-crore cost on Panchkula civic body for flouting norms

‘Propofol deaths’: Hospital stock meant for poor patients, clarifies PGI

Zirakpur: Woman’s body found in car parked in fields

Cash at judge's door: CBI court fixes December deadline to end trial

Punjab officials under scanner for 14.9-acre project in Mohali

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Aftab Poonawalla is not co-operating, say investigators; to be produced in court today

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Now, Jalandhar Heights residents up in arms against garbage dump

Highway to nowhere: Work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur stretch stuck for 6 years

Jalandhar: Licence must for liquor vends, eateries

Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Sugar mill still not functional, farmers protest at Mukerian

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin from Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

66K treated at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana district in 3 months

Curbing drug trade an uphill task for Ludhiana administration

Lala Lajpat Rai’s house in Jagraon lies in neglect

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Farmers block road to Chandigarh

Patiala: Farmers block road to Chandigarh

1 challaned for burning waste in open in Patiala

Gang dealing in stolen vehicles busted in Patiala, four land in police net

Patiala: Ensure safety, says association amid attacks on doctors