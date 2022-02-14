How Aakash Yadav Became a Millionaire Entrepreneur at a young age

India is growing at an increasingly fast pace in the startup ecosystem which is bound to contribute more to the country’s economic growth. Not only do startups introduce innovative ways to combine old resources but they also play a vital role in the creation of new jobs and uplifting the standard of living for an average man. In an environment like this where startups are being encouraged to thrive, investors like Aakash Yadav are needed to help the budding entrepreneurs with a head start.

Mr Aakash Yadav is a self-made multi-millionaire and co-founder of a startup incubator fund startup studio that invests millions of dollars in promising startups worldwide. Aakash completed his graduation in business from the University of Edinburgh Business School. Aakash has shown a keen interest in coding and developing applications from the age of 15. Information Technology being one of the most rapidly emerging sectors in India is also Aakash’s main area of focus. His own IT firm deals with software and application development. Apart from that Aakash has also been the core force behind running more than 35 apps Successfully based in Europe, US and Middle East. To put it mildly, he has a wide range of businesses that he invests in with OneTo11 being India’s first play to earn a gaming ecosystem that smoothly uses blockchain and smart contracts to function. Aakash being the investor and principal advisor to OneTo11 has immensely helped in revolutionizing the play to earn gaming ecosystem. He has efficiently formed a team of experts that help with managing each of the products that he invests in in order to make sure that none of his investments dies a silent death due to any sort of lack of acknowledgement or proper guidance. Apart from OneTo11, he has also invested in Pictium which is a sports based mobile application that allows users to socialize and win rewards by sharing live feed on this app of a live sports event. Whitley as well is another one of his businesses that is designed to automate the process of real estate sales from the point of selecting an estate to closing the entire deal. Wiwigo is an intercity taxing application that allows people to book empty seats in a taxi to travel intercity and helps in reducing the overall expenditure in travel.

Regarding his vision with entrepreneurship in India Aakash comments "A majority of the population in developing countries is still too far away from technology and their labour invested disproportionately with respect to the outcome. Once we free labour up with the help of technology, we can shift it to some very human-centric needs i.e their own development (human resource development). Many rural children from all across India have come up with ingenious ideas and inventions, but without financial and technological support, their ideas die a quick death. I am here to support people with brilliant ideas all across the world to the best of my ability.". He firmly believes in the bright future of startups in India and has evidently done his best to prove his point by actively investing in premature businesses that demonstrate promising returns.