How Can Duphalac Syrup Improve Your Gut Health?

Duphalac Syrup is classified as a laxative medication utilised to address constipation concerns. It comprises lactulose, a synthetic sugar solution that operates by drawing water from the body and channelling it into the bowel. This process facilitates stool softening, thus facilitating smoother passage. Furthermore, it contributes to diminishing the presence of ammonia in the bloodstream of individuals grappling with liver diseases by redirecting ammonia from the blood to the colon, aiding in the detoxification process. At Apollo Pharmacy, Duphalac Syrup price ranges from Rs 170.3 to Rs 511.3, depending on the pack size you choose. Read on to learn more about how Duphalac Syrup benefits your gut health.

How Does Duphalac Syrup Affect Your Gut Health?

Duphalac Syrup is used to address the issue of constipation, which is a condition involving infrequent bowel movements, often resulting in painful, dry, and hard-to-pass stools. Symptoms may include bloating, abdominal discomfort, and a feeling of incomplete evacuation. Constipation can arise due to various factors such as dietary changes, low fibre intake, sedentary lifestyle, and dehydration. Duphalac Syrup functions by attracting water into the bowel, softening the stool, and facilitating its passage, thereby relieving constipation. Additionally, it regulates bowel movements and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, promoting proper digestion.

Side Effects of Duphalac Syrup

While generally considered safe, Duphalac Syrup may lead to certain side effects, including gas, burping, bloating, stomach rumbling/pain, nausea, and cramps. Although these effects usually subside on their own, it's essential to inform your doctor or pharmacist if they persist or worsen. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience severe side effects such as persistent abdominal pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, muscle cramps/weakness, irregular heartbeat, changes in mental state, seizures, bloody stools, or rectal bleeding. Although rare, serious allergic reactions to this medication may occur, necessitating immediate medical assistance if symptoms such as rash, itching/swelling (especially of the tongue, throat, or face), difficulty breathing, or severe dizziness manifest.

How to Use Duphalac Syrup?

Here are the steps to take Duphalac Syrup:

Take this medication orally as directed by your doctor. Usually, it's taken once daily for constipation.

If you're using the solution, then you can enhance the taste by mixing it with milk, water, fruit juice, or a soft dessert.

To maximise its benefits, use the medication regularly and try to take it simultaneously every day.

The dosage may vary depending on your medical condition and how you respond to the treatment. Your doctor will determine the appropriate dosage for you.

It may take up to 48 hours to experience a bowel movement after taking Duphalac Syrup. Be patient and give it time to work.

Inform your doctor if your condition persists or worsens despite taking the medication as prescribed. They can adjust your treatment plan accordingly.

Precautions for Using Duphalac Syrup

To ensure safe usage of Duphalac Syrup, consider the following measures:

Inform your doctor or pharmacist about any allergies you have, as inactive ingredients in the product may trigger allergic reactions.

Discuss your medical history, especially if you have diabetes, a low galactose diet, or other bowel problems.

Before undergoing surgery, inform your doctor or dentist if you are taking Duphalac Syrup.

If you have diabetes, then monitor your blood sugar regularly while using Duphalac Syrup, as it may affect blood sugar levels. Your doctor may need to adjust your diabetes diet, medication, or exercise regimen accordingly.

Older adults may be at higher risk of mineral loss, such as potassium and sodium, while using Duphalac Syrup, especially if used for an extended period.

During pregnancy, use Duphalac Syrup only when necessary and discuss the benefits and risks with your doctor.

Consult your doctor before breastfeeding, as it is unclear whether Duphalac Syrup passes into breast milk.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids (at least 6-8 glasses) while taking Duphalac Syrup.

Administer Duphalac Syrup to children only if prescribed by a paediatric specialist.

Avoid taking Duphalac Syrup if you suffer from glucose-galactose malabsorption, fructose or galactose intolerance, galactosaemia (galactose digestion disorder), Lapp lactase deficiency, intestinal blockage, or digestive perforation.

All in all, Duphalac Syrup offers significant benefits in improving gut health, primarily addressing constipation concerns. Its active ingredient, lactulose, works by softening stool and regulating bowel movements, providing relief from discomfort associated with constipation. While generally safe, users should be aware of potential side effects and adhere to dosage instructions. Consulting a healthcare professional is crucial for safe and effective usage, especially for individuals with specific medical conditions or during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Duphalac Syrup shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.