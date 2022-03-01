How does a UK Fuel Card Work?

Introduction

Credit and debit cards have become a way of life for most people. If anything, some people rarely use cash to make purchases. A fuel card works pretty much the same way. But what is it? In short, a fuel card can be defined as a type of payment card used to primarily buy petrol or diesel. In some instances, fuel cards UK also gives you access to cash for paying for trucking-related services and products like oil, vehicle repair, and maintenance. But this depends on the controls that the fleet manager has put in place.

A fuel card may work similarly to a gas card but the two are not the same. Using a gas card denies you two clear advantages, the first is the fuel-saving that you make at the pump and the controls that fuel cards enable you to have. In this article, we tell you how to use a UK fuel card and get the most benefits from it.

How does a fuel card work?

A fuel card works like most debit or credit cars, except that it is mainly used for paying for fuel and trucking-related services and products. If you have already used a debit or credit card to pay for an item, then you can pretty much use this type of payment card. Below is a step-by-step guide about how to use a UK fuel card:

Drive to a fuel station that belongs to your card network.

Have the vehicle filled up with the fuel amount that you desire as you would if you were paying with cash.

The fuel station cashier will ask you for your card upon which you should present it.

You will be prompted to enter your PIN.

You may also be asked by the casher to provide your vehicle registration and mileage figure.

After providing this information, the cashier will then process the transaction with the fuel card.

Based on the card company you are using, you may be required to append your signature.

Where you use an automatic site, the following steps will be used:

Insert your card into the card reader

Input your four-digit PIN when prompted

You will be prompted to enter the odometer reading or the mileage. Press ENTER after inputting the figure.

Enter the registration number and press ENTER.

The outlet will show you the transaction limit on-screen before the pump starts.

Draw the fuel you want.

Where can fuel cards be used?

Most top fuel cards UK motorists can get will have a range of sites that they can be used across the UK and Ireland. The majority of these cards will be accepted at supermarkets, major oil companies, and several independent sites. If your card provider has an online site locator, it will

make the process of searching for a station so much easier.

Fuelcards.com Fuel Cards

The fuel cards offered by fuelcard.com are designed for both small and well-established businesses. They provide a secure, safe way to purchase fuel. Whether you operate one vehicle only or have hundreds of them, fuelcards.com lets you experience the great advantages a fuel card has to offer at more than 3200 stations across the UK and Ireland. The fuel cards from fuelcards.com are accepted at all the main brands including Texaco, Circle K, ESSO, Top Oil, Applegreen, Maxol, and leading supermarkets. Not only are the majority of these sites HGV-friendly but also operate 24/7. Fuel cards from fuelcards.com are trusted by almost all businesses in the UK and Ireland and many choose them as their top card supplier.

Benefits of UK fuel cards

Ability to customize

One of the main advantages of a fuel card is that it enables you to customize the card so it meets the unique needs of your business. Working closely with your fuel card provider, you should come up with a program that enhances your business. It should enable you to customize your:

Security- it enables you to set additional security protocols for when your employees buy fuel or other products.

Payment options- this refers to how much they can fuel, when, during which days or hours, etc.

Additional cash advances and cash- these should be easily done for the client to obtain.

Save Money at the Pump

Fuel cards have a fixed weekly price that is usually 2-4p cheaper than pump prices. This enables you to save money and also be in charge of your fuel spending.

Your card provider will keep a neat record of all the fuel transactions, something that can help you identify any inefficiency and stop them. And thanks to their detailed reports, you may find the drivers that are overspeeding or those that are inefficient. Moving quickly to put a stop to these issues will significantly reduce the cost of fuel.

More convenient

When you do your homework, you should realize that a fuel card is convenient for everyone involved. For the drivers, the ability to fill up anywhere and not worry about using your cash is simply unbeatable.

A fuel card keeps logs of fuel transactions automatically and sends fleet owners this information in form of a tax-compliant invoice at the end of the month. The tedious and time-consuming chore of keeping track of every receipt no longer needs to be your problem. It is a great time-saver especially when the time for reclaiming VAT comes.

Conclusion

Signing up for a fuel card program is one thing and using it is quite another. If you have questions about how to use a UK fuel card, this article has done exceptionally well to answer you. But it is not something that should worry you. If you have used a debit or credit card before, you will find that this is meat and drink for you.