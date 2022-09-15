 How I saved enough for my child's education : The Tribune India

How I saved enough for my child's education

The pleasure and achievement of their children fill a parent's heart with joy. While you wouldn't mind paying a little more to ensure your children's pleasure, their success is mostly dependent on financial and spiritual support from their parents.

 

A child policy assists you in providing this assistance for your children both when you are present and when you are not.

What is a Child Policy?

A child policy is a life insurance company's investment and insurance plan that provides financial security for your child's objectives and goals. You may utilise a child policy to invest in your kid's long-term objectives, such as further education and marriage.

 

While you are building child education corpus to achieve these ambitions for your kid, an insurance plan protects the corpus in the event of your unexpected death.

 

Tips for Building Child Education Corpus

Being a parent is a wonderful experience. You are delighted and joyful every day with your kid. Along with the joy comes the duty of providing the best for your kid. Building child education corpus for higher education is an important component to consider while preparing for your child's bright future.

 

A college education is expensive, and there is no getting around it. At the same time, the corporate world has become more competitive, and your kid must stand out in order to succeed. You can only help them by building child education corpus for their further education.

 

It is obvious that your child's international school fund will not appear quickly. You must begin preparing for it immediately. Here are some pointers to help you in building child education corpus:

1. Select Your Investment Options

You may choose your investment alternatives based on your investment horizon (when you will need the cash for school). If you have enough time to build the corpus, you may start with equities and then shift your investments to safer classes as you get closer to your target.

 

Another consideration while preparing for your child's future is to plan for the worst-case situation, your untimely death.

 

2. Start Early

Many parents wait until the proper moment comes to invest in their child's school fund. But the proper moment may never arrive, the greatest plan is to start early, start now. Starting early guarantees that your investment expands over time and matches the development of your kid.

3. Automate Investment

You will be unable to generate the necessary corpus for your kid if you do not prepare ahead of time. To build a corpus, you must automate your investing. You cannot invest for your child's future in lump sums whenever you have money.

 

Investing via child policy is one approach to automate the investment process. A child policy allows you to pay a set premium based on your requirements (comfort) and withdraw cash on a regular basis for your child's annual educational needs.

 

4. Revisit The Plan Progress Every Few Years

When you invest with a lengthy investment horizon, you must monitor your investment on a frequent basis. When we speak about constructing a corpus, you have a certain quantity in mind.

While a child policy helps you save for your kid's education, they also offer numerous additional advantages. Some of these plans allow for partial withdrawals, which might aid with a financial emergency.

As a result, the plan protects the child's financial security even in the absence of a parent. These plans may also be used as collateral for child-related debts.

When Is The Right Time To Invest In A Child Policy?

Any investment needs time to mature. The longer you can keep your money invested, the better it will grow. As a result, the greatest moment to begin investing in your child's education is when they are born.

 

The bulk of your child's financial assistance will be required throughout his or her graduation and post-graduate education. This implies you should you must try building child education corpus by the time your kid reaches the age of 18.

 

So, if you begin before your kid is born, you will have the most time to develop your assets.

Wrapping It Up

Children's rearing necessitates extensive preparation for their bright future, from elementary school through higher education.

A child policy includes goal protection as well as life insurance and investment assets. The goal protection option assures that your child's goal investment continues even if you are no longer there.

