How Nishant Yadav Is Redefining Social Service And Impacting The Lives Of Youth

"Everyone has a purpose in life, but only a few invest it in the service of humanity. We experience the joy and exultation of our own soul when we combine our unique talent with service to others, which is the ultimate purpose of all goals."

This is how Nishant Yadav, a young and devoted social entrepreneur from Lucknow, describes his life. He has been compassionately working for the development of society in such a way that it brings out the potential to make a difference and uplift people's lives. He has been working hard to aid society at a young age, having completed his higher education at the University of Lucknow.

               

Nishant Yadav always intends to make social change and provide correct fact-based information to people as soon as possible. Based on the belief, "Do what you can, with what you have, from where you are," he combined his ideas to reach and help as many people as possible. When the pandemic year continued to offer problems to everyone, Nishant was determined to meet and help needy people with kindness and compassion. He believes that it is everyone's job as human beings to assist the most vulnerable people in their time of need. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Yadav sought out people who had been affected by the lockdown and offered them all types of assistance.

 

He came forward and offered food and water to daily wagers, the homeless, and other persons affected as people with low income or no source of income were surviving on minimal food and some of them were even out of food for a few days. He not only hosted langar to feed the hungry, but he also handed food packs, health kits, and water to migrant workers to assure their safety till they returned home. Since then, Nishant Yadav along with other local organizations has been striving to aid people in every way he can. He was also in charge of distributing oxygen cylinders, milk, masks, and hand sanitizers during the second wave.

 

Nishant Yadav intends to promote awareness initiatives for students from underserved communities to help them understand their educational opportunities. Admission to government or village schools would not only aid their development but will also enable them to take a confident step into the outside world and define their future in the best possible way. Nishant Yadav, who has worked relentlessly to achieve this goal, has also supported the education of many children living in Lucknow's slum neighborhoods in the hopes of providing them with support in their current position and, hopefully, changing it for the better. With his unwavering commitment, he demonstrates that even one person can make a difference and that every sensible individual should become involved.

 

