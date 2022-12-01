How To Detox THC: Best Methods To Detox Cleanse For Weed In 2022

Whether it’s for school, a new job, or to get away from jail time or a fine, you never know when you’ll have to prove yourself clean in a drug test. There are multiple reasons you’ll be asked to take a drug test, but whatever the reason, there is one goal; prove yourself clean of THC!

So, what to do when you have a drug test coming up? Detox yourself of THC!

We have compiled the 7 Best THC Detox Methods that will help you get rid of THC in no time! Use the method that suits you and prove yourself to be 100 percent clean!

7 Best THC Detox Methods

Detox Drinks: Overall Best Methods To Pass A Drug Test

Detox Pills: Reliable THC Detox Method For Marijuana Cleanse

Hair Shampoos for Follicle Test: Effective Toxin Removal Method For Hair Follicle Drug Test

Detox MouthWash: Best THC Detox Method For Mouth Swab Drug Test

Home Remedies: Natural Detox Drinks and Pills For THC Cleansing

Cranberry Juice: Fastest Way To Detox From Weed & Toxins

Apple Cider Vinegar: Organic Methods To Help Detox Cleansing THC For Drug Test

#1. Detox Drinks: Overall Best Methods To Pass A Drug Test

First up on our list, we have the top best THC Detox Method anyone can use to clean their body of toxins within hours! Yes, you guessed it, Detox Drinks! Detox Drinks are easy-to-use, affordable, and harmless ways to detox yourself before an important drug test. This method is best to detox yourself before a Blood or Urine test!

Mega Clean Detox Drink contains almost all-natural herbal content, which not only removes toxins from your body but is also beneficial for health. The drink is highly effective and works within just a few hours. Best for blood and urine tests, Mega Clean, will ensure that you come out clean!

For the best results with Mega Clean, try to take at least 20 ounces of water or any juice before and after taking the detox drink. Take the drink at least 24 hours before your test and within that period, try to intake as much water as you can! Toxins get removed from your body via urine which is why it is advised to take as much fluid as you can with Mega Clean Detox Drink.

Since they mostly made Mega Clean of Natural, Organic ingredients, it shows almost no side effects after usage. The product has some amazing customer reviews, which you can check out yourself! The brand also guides you on how to take the product for the best results and a clean test. Check out their official website as well to get awesome discounts and coupons.

#2. Detox Pills: Reliable THC Detox Method For Marijuana Cleanse

Next up, we have the runner-up for the Best THC Detox Method, Detox Pills! Detox Pills can help you get rid of THC and other Toxins within days! This method is best if you have a blood or urine test coming up within a week. The best Detox Pills on the market right now are the 5-Day Detox pills by Toxin Rid, which ensure that you pass your drug test with flying colors!

The pills are made of all-natural, organic ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about any side effects. Try not to exercise while you’re on the program and get as much sleep as possible for the best results possible.

The product has some amazing customer reviews; make sure you check them out as well! The company guides you thoroughly during your program, and you can reach their customer support any time for guidance. Follow their instructions carefully, and you’ll come out clean on your drug test!

#3. Hair Shampoos for Follicle Test: Effective Toxin Removal Method For Hair Follicle Drug Test

Most of the methods we discussed work for saliva, urine, and blood tests, but what if you have a hair test coming up? Is there a method to detoxify your hair so you can clear a hair test? Yes, there is! Say hello to special detoxifying hair shampoos!

Old Style Detox Shampoo contains a scientifically engineered special formula that will remove any kind of drug strains and toxins from your body. Apply the shampoo to your hair and let it do its work for 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly and wash out all toxins. You should start the method at least 3 to 7 days before your drug test. If you don’t have a week, try to take as many showers as you can while applying the shampoo each time for 5 to 10 minutes.

The shampoo comes in 8 ounce bottles, and you can find some amazing customer reviews on their official website. The company also guides its users on how to use the product properly to get the best results! This detox shampoo will make passing a hair test look like a piece of cake!

#4. Detox MouthWash: Best THC Detox Method For Mouth Swab Drug Test

Last but not least, we have a detox method that will help you pass a saliva test with easy mouthwash! As simple as it may sound, a few rinses of a good detox mouthwash can help you pass the swab test easily. There are many detox mouthwashes available on the market, but with careful research, we chose just the best for you! Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash!

Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash is one of the Best THC Detox Methods for your mouth. The mouthwash is made of a special formula that gives your mouth a deep cleanse and gets rid of any strains of drugs that may appear in an oral drug test. The mouthwash cleans your mouth thoroughly of all toxins and traces of THC so you can pass your drug test with flying colors!

The method is quick and will give positive results even when done minutes before the drug test! Take the cap of the Toxin Rid Detox Mouthwash bottle and fill it till it’s 1 third full. Keep it in your mouth for 3 minutes, rinse thoroughly and spit it out! Repeat this process two to three times, and you’re good to go!

#5. Home Remedies: Natural Detox Drinks and Pills For THC Cleansing

If you're uncomfortable with taking Detox Drinks and Pills, don't worry; we have another method for you! There are multiple home remedies that can help you Detoxify your body naturally with minimal effort and zero cost!

First up, we have water! Yes, just plain water to get rid of all the THC in your body! If you have a good week or two before your drug test, this is the easiest, simplest and cheapest way to detoxify your body and get rid of all traces of drugs in your blood and urine. Just drink water and a lot of it. Drink a glass of water every hour till the day of your test and release harmful toxins with urine. The more urine you produce, the more you detoxify your body!

Take enough sleep as well and stay away from any kind of drug or toxins while you’re on this method. This will produce the best results and help you pass your drug test!

Another amazing home remedy to detox is using lemon juice. For this method, take a glass of water and squeeze a lemon in it. Drink the glass and repeat the process as many times as you can till the day of your drug test. This way, you’re flushing toxins out of your body naturally through urine. The citric acid and minerals found in lemon are beneficial for your health as well.

This method is completely natural and employs your body’s innate detoxification system to get rid of toxins. The time it will take for complete detox depends on your body’s metabolism rate and how much of these fluids you intake. Start the process at least a week before your drug test.

#6. Cranberry Juice: Fastest Way To Detox From Weed & Toxins

The most delicious way to detoxify your body of THC and Toxins, at number 4, we have Cranberry Juice. Cranberry juice is one of the most organic ways to remove toxins from your body to pass a drug test. It is hundred percent natural, and the juice has multiple health benefits! This method is best if you have a saliva, urine, or blood test coming up in at least a week’s time.

The method is really simple, just drink cranberry juice with as much water as you can and flush your body of all the toxins! Cranberry does not mask the THC in your blood, but it flushes it all out. This method is best if you want to come clean of alcohol, weed, cocaine, heroin, and other drugs.

For the method to work best, increase your water intake as much as you can while taking the juice. This will help you produce more urine which will remove all drug strains from your body. This method is best for people who avoid taking pills and detox drinks because it is completely natural and safe. You don’t have to worry about any medical side effects as well!

All these characteristics make cranberry juice one of the best natural remedies for detoxification, giving it a place on our list of Best THC Detox Methods of the year!

#7. Apple Cider Vinegar: Organic Methods To Help Detox Cleansing THC For Drug Test

At number 5 on our list of Best THC Detox Methods, we have apple cider vinegar! You might have used apple cider for dressing your salads but did you ever think it could be an amazingly effective, all-natural detox method? Well, it is! Many people don’t know this, but apple cider is great for detoxifying your body of THC and Toxins!

When talking about natural methods to pass a drug test, taking apple cider with water comes on top! The method is really simple. Start by taking a glass of clear mineral water and adding two to three tablespoons of pure apple cider vinegar to it. Stir the glass and gulp the delicious solution! If you don’t like the taste of apple cider, you can add a bit of sugar to make yourself a tasty natural detox drink!

The best thing about this method is that it is a hundred percent organic and shows zero side effects. For the best results, do a bit of running and some light exercises. This will speed up your metabolism so your body can flush out toxins faster! Start taking apple cider a week prior to your test and pass it effortlessly and naturally!

Types of Drug Tests

THC can remain in your body for a few days to even weeks, depending on your usage, the amount of water you intake, your metabolism rate, and your general lifestyle. There are different types of drug tests that you can expect to go through; these include hair test, blood test, saliva test, and urine test.

So find out which drug test you are going to take:

1. Blood Test

Blood testing requires a sample of your blood to check your drug usage. When you smoke weed or take Delta-8 or Delta-9 THC-containing products, the substance gets dissolved in your blood and can show up in the drug test. This kind of test is used to detect marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine.

THC can remain in your blood for a few days to even weeks, depending upon multiple factors, as discussed above. The test has a detection window of 1 to 2 days which means that if you used any substance during that period, it is going to show in the test results. That is why it is important that you detox yourself within that period. This kind of test is taken in serious matters such as criminal offenses to detect if the person was on any illegal drug or not.

2. Hair Test

Next up, a Hair test can detect drug usage over 90 days! In this test, the lab analyzes a sample of your hair follicles to check if you use any drugs or not. The test has the longest period of detection and can be used to detect a wide range of hardcore drugs. But it requires that you have an inch of hair on your head for taking a sample.

A hair test has the widest window of detection, which is 90 days! This means that if you use any kind of drug within that period of 3 months, it is going to show up in the test! But it is relatively easier to detox yourself for a hair test.

3. Saliva Test

A saliva test requires a sample of saliva from your mouth and can detect alcohol along with THC, ecstasy, LSD, mushrooms, and cocaine. This test has a detection window of 3 to 24 hours which means that if you used any substance within that period, it is going to show up on the test. A saliva test is relatively easy to conduct and only requires a mouth swab. You can also be asked to spit in a cup to get a sample of your saliva. This kind of test is mostly performed in schools and colleges to detect drug usage in students.

Urine Test

The most common drug test performed all around the world is the urine test. This test requires a sample of urine and can detect a wide variety of substances, including THC, alcohol, heroin, cocaine, and other hard drugs. If you take drugs casually just for fun, you can expect to get drugs detected in your system used within one to three days.

For moderate drug users, the detection window is seven to twenty-four days, while hardcore users can expect to fail the urine test if they used anything within the last 45 days!

Conclusion: Best Ways To Know How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

You can be asked to take a drug test for multiple reasons, but whatever the reason, there is only one goal: come out clean! We have enlisted the top 7 Best THC Detox Methods in 2022 that will make sure you pass your drug test with flying colors!

Just choose the method which suits you the best, taking into view the type of test you’re going to take and the time left, and we guarantee, you’ll be more than happy with the results!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. THC Detox shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.