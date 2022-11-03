How to File a Claim for Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance?

If you own a two-wheeler, it is legally mandatory to insure it with a third-party insurance policy according to the Motor Vehicles law.
The own-damage bike insurance policy is not mandatory, but it provides financial assistance in case of any accidental damage to your two-wheeler. To learn how to file a claim for an own-damage two-wheeler insurance policy, keep reading.
Steps to File a Claim for Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance
Two-wheeler owners have to follow the steps mentioned below to file a claim for own damage two-wheeler insurance:
Step 1: Firstly, inform your insurance provider and then register the claim by sending an e-mail or calling their toll-free number.
Step 2: Provide as much evidence as possible. If necessary, take some photographs of the damages your vehicle has received.
Step 3: Fill out the claim form and submit it with the essential documents.
Step 4: An inspector from the insurance company will visit to inspect the damages to your vehicle. Later, this will be reported to the insurance company.
Step 5: After getting the reports from the inspector, the insurance company will compensate the amount.
Exclusions of Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance Cover
Following are the exclusions of the own-damage two-wheeler insurance cover:
● Third-party damages
● Riding without a license
● Mechanical or electrical disruption
● Drunk driving damages
● Damages outside policy terms
Inclusions of Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance Cover
The inclusions of own-damage two-wheeler insurance cover are as follows:
● Accidental damages
● Damage beyond repair
● Fire and explosion
● Man-made damages
● Theft or malicious acts
Factors Affecting Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance Premiums
The factors that affect premiums of own-damage two-wheeler insurance policy are mentioned below:
● Registration area of the two-wheeler
● Model of the bike
● Safety equipment in the bike
● Voluntary deductibles
Documents Required for Filing a Claim for Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy
Following are the documents required to file a claim for own-damage two-wheeler insurance:
● First Information Report (FIR)
● Xerox copy of driving license
● Registration certificate of two-wheeler
● Non-traceable certificate in case of theft
● Photograph of the damaged bike
● Repair bills if the bike is repaired at non-network garage
● Other documents
Own-Damage Two-Wheeler Insurance Policy Cancellation
If your insurance provider fails to fulfil your needs, you can withdraw your insurance policy anytime and visit the doorstep of a new insurer.
You can also transfer your No Claim Bonus or NCB from your previous insurance policy. All you need to do for this is to acquire an NCB certificate from your insurer and buy the policy from the new insurer. However, before doing so, make sure you cancel your existing policy.
Now that you know how to file a claim for your damage two-wheeler insurance policy, make sure that you follow the guidelines and the steps mentioned above accordingly. However, remember that the terms and conditions of own damage two-wheeler insurance may vary from one insurance company to another. So, go through their respective website carefully before finalising your decision.
