How To Flush Phentermine Out Of Your System And Pass A Drug Test Fast

The use of phentermine as a weight loss drug has exploded in the past few years, driven by celebrity results. But how to flush phentermine out of your system fast if you’re facing a drug test?

I’m going to tell you exactly how to do that right now.

I’ll tell you how you can get rid of phentermine, or hide it, for all the main types of drug test: oral, urine, and hair, using techniques that involve these high-quality products:

I’ll also tell you a bit more about phentermine. How long it stays in your system, why it shows up on a drug test and whether it’s a problem in the first place, and how I passed a drug test on phentermine.

What Is Phentermine?

Phentermine was actually first made in the 1950s, and has been available since 1915 in the USA, and regulated as a generic medication appetite suppression, making it perfect as a short-term weight loss supplement.

Marketed in several formats, with many brand names, it was mixed with other chemicals to be an appetite suppressant and fat burning agent under the name Fen-Phen in the USA as well. But when that caused heart valve disease in a few cases, it was withdrawn.

However, phentermine is still available under prescription in a lot of countries. It’s prescribed specifically for short-term weight loss.

The thing is, after around 12 weeks its effects start to diminish, but with exercise and diet changes it can give people an incredible kickstart.

The problem is many people take it without prescription, including a lot of celebrities. That’s why it’s rolling about in a lot of people systems and they can’t justify it on a drug test.

How Long Does Phentermine Stay In Your System?

Phentermine has half life of around 24 hours, so that be completely eradicated from the body in around four days, and often less.

However, that isn’t always the case. It depends on the frequency of dosing, total dose, and other substances you are taking. Add lifestyle and health into that as well, and it’s really tough to answer the question.

It’s best to assume that if you are taking phentermine regularly at the minute, more days of the week than not, then if you’ve got a drug test within the next week, then you could test positive.

When Does Phentermine Show Up On Drug Test?

But what exactly does phentermine test positive on a drug test as? Using phentermine isn’t illegal, and it’s not a narcotic or unprescribed medication like opiates, which employers don’t like.

Here’s the thing. Phentermine is based on amphetamine. The parent compound of phentermine is amphetamine, and both act as TAAR1 agonist.

So in the body, the waste products, the metabolites produced from processing phentermine, can trigger a false positive for amphetamine use.

Which means you are going to test positive for amphetamines in some cases, but not always.

Obviously, this isn’t a problem if you have proper prescription for phentermine. But if you don’t, how will you prove you’re not actually taking amphetamines?

So, if you’re not on prescription for phentermine, then you will fail a drug test if it’s in your body, and here’s exactly how you can get around that.

How I Passed A Drug Test On Phentermine

I faced a drug test when I was using phentermine to lose weight about three years ago now.

It was for a new job, and I wasn’t getting this on prescription. Failing would be problematic because how could I explain it?

Obviously, I would try, but if they didn’t believe me, what was I to do?

The only way around this problem was simply to bypass the whole process, and that’s what I did.

Because most drug tests are unsupervised, and I knew mine would be, I simply used a good quality fake urine (Quick Luck).

It was easy to use, and I passed the drug test with no problems.

Methods To Pass A Phentermine Drug Test

Let’s take a look in detail now at the methods you can use to pass urine, saliva, and hair drug tests with phentermine in your system.

1. Detox Drinks

If you want to pass a urine drug test for phentermine, then detox drinks are the simplest way of doing so.

On the downside though, there’s more risk of metabolites leaking through before you submit your sample. A small chance, but around a10%, especially if it’s more than two hours after you use the detox drink, or you got very high levels of phentermine in your system.

Rescue Cleanse is the best on the market. It’s very simple to use.

It flushes out your system, and as it does so, flood your body with things found in urine so it is passed through into your bladder as waste to keep your urine appearing natural.

Flushing out your kidneys and urinary tract faster than occurs naturally, creates a gap in the flow out of the body, meaning it takes two, three, sometimes four hours before the body catches up and processes more toxins and passes them through into your urine.

Overall though, a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse is a brilliantly simple way of passing a urine drug test.

2. Detox Pills

If you want to be safe, then the best way to pass a drug test is to be clean to do it. Then you don’t have to worry at all.

But as you’ve seen, it can take time to get clean. So you’ve got to learn how to flush phentermine out of your system at the fastest rate.

That means a natural detoxification for a few days, and using detox pills to speed up the process dramatically.

Toxin Rid are the best pills for the task. Available in course lengths from a single day through to 10 days, they are the most potent pills on the market, with a great reputation.

They will flush out toxins around 50% faster than can be achieved naturally. So it will take you four days to get clean from phentermine in your system, you could be clean in just two days.

Detox pills and detox drinks often used together as well. The detox pills flush out most of the toxins, and then the detox drink is the insurance policy on the day of the test.

Because there are far fewer toxins, when the detox drink flushes out your system, it creates a longer gap before they appear. It’s a great combo that’s affordable, and with just two or three days preparation can virtually guarantee passing a drug test with phentermine in your system.

3. Synthetic Urine

The easiest way to pass an unsupervised drug test is to submit a fake sample. Most drug tests are unsupervised, and it’s only rare would face scrutiny, and you will know in advance if that’s the case.

Smuggling fake urine in is easy. Just tuck it into your underwear, and where baggy jogging bottoms. They can’t touch you intimately, and especially nowadays with modern eCup digital testing, you may not get scrutinized at all.

The best on the market is Quick Luck. It’s highly complex, containing 14 chemicals found in urine. This includes all the basics such as urea, uric acid, and creatinine.

More than that, it’s perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity, so it will pass validity checks.

On top of that, it not only looks like urine, but it smells and froths like it as well. Even the scrutiny of a suspicious lab tech won’t get you found out.

Best of all though, it doesn’t rely on a heatpad which can fail. It uses heat activator powder, which you tap in and shake and dissolve. This raises the temperature slightly each time, until you have viable sample within the correct temperature range (between 90°F and 100°F) to submit.

4. Saliva Neutralizing Gum

Oral drug testing is dangerous because of its immediacy. With just a few minutes notice, anyone who is trained can test you on the spot.

It’s very difficult to escape being detected with that sort of test, even though drugs don’t hang around in saliva for long, usually two days or less.

In terms of pass drug test on phentermine, oral drug testing is difficult to beat.

However, there is one way around it, that’s called Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

It’s actually a capsule of concentrated liquid. You can discreetly pop it in your mouth, split the capsule, and then move the liquid around your mouth with your tongue. You can do this even with someone in the room with you.

That will neutralize your saliva of all drug toxins for about 15 minutes, meaning that you can pass a drug test.

5. Hair Cleansing Method

If you’re facing a hair drug test and you’re worried about flushing phentermine out of your body completely, then there is only way you can do that.

It’s called the Macujo method. It uses old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, a specialist detox shampoo, alongside household ingredients to open up the cuticle layer of each shaft of hair, and flush out the toxins.

You’ll have to do the several times, and it’s not easy, but it’s the only way to pass a hair drug test, and doing it in a few days leading up to your test will mean that you pass a drug test and don’t get a false positive for amphetamines using phentermine.

