 How To Flush Phentermine Out Of Your System And Pass A Drug Test Fast : The Tribune India

How To Flush Phentermine Out Of Your System And Pass A Drug Test Fast

How To Flush Phentermine Out Of Your System And Pass A Drug Test Fast


The use of phentermine as a weight loss drug has exploded in the past few years, driven by celebrity results. But how to flush phentermine out of your system fast if you’re facing a drug test?

I’m going to tell you exactly how to do that right now.

I’ll tell you how you can get rid of phentermine, or hide it, for all the main types of drug test: oral, urine, and hair, using techniques that involve these high-quality products:

I’ll also tell you a bit more about phentermine. How long it stays in your system, why it shows up on a drug test and whether it’s a problem in the first place, and how I passed a drug test on phentermine.

What Is Phentermine?

Phentermine was actually first made in the 1950s, and has been available since 1915 in the USA, and regulated as a generic medication appetite suppression, making it perfect as a short-term weight loss supplement.

Marketed in several formats, with many brand names, it was mixed with other chemicals to be an appetite suppressant and fat burning agent under the name Fen-Phen in the USA as well. But when that caused heart valve disease in a few cases, it was withdrawn.

However, phentermine is still available under prescription in a lot of countries. It’s prescribed specifically for short-term weight loss.

The thing is, after around 12 weeks its effects start to diminish, but with exercise and diet changes it can give people an incredible kickstart.

The problem is many people take it without prescription, including a lot of celebrities. That’s why it’s rolling about in a lot of people systems and they can’t justify it on a drug test.

How Long Does Phentermine Stay In Your System?

Phentermine has half life of around 24 hours, so that be completely eradicated from the body in around four days, and often less.

However, that isn’t always the case. It depends on the frequency of dosing, total dose, and other substances you are taking. Add lifestyle and health into that as well, and it’s really tough to answer the question.

It’s best to assume that if you are taking phentermine regularly at the minute, more days of the week than not, then if you’ve got a drug test within the next week, then you could test positive.

When Does Phentermine Show Up On Drug Test?

But what exactly does phentermine test positive on a drug test as? Using phentermine isn’t illegal, and it’s not a narcotic or unprescribed medication like opiates, which employers don’t like.

Here’s the thing. Phentermine is based on amphetamine. The parent compound of phentermine is amphetamine, and both act as TAAR1 agonist.

So in the body, the waste products, the metabolites produced from processing phentermine, can trigger a false positive for amphetamine use.

Which means you are going to test positive for amphetamines in some cases, but not always.

Obviously, this isn’t a problem if you have proper prescription for phentermine. But if you don’t, how will you prove you’re not actually taking amphetamines?

So, if you’re not on prescription for phentermine, then you will fail a drug test if it’s in your body, and here’s exactly how you can get around that.

How I Passed A Drug Test On Phentermine

I faced a drug test when I was using phentermine to lose weight about three years ago now.

It was for a new job, and I wasn’t getting this on prescription. Failing would be problematic because how could I explain it?

Obviously, I would try, but if they didn’t believe me, what was I to do?

The only way around this problem was simply to bypass the whole process, and that’s what I did.

Because most drug tests are unsupervised, and I knew mine would be, I simply used a good quality fake urine (Quick Luck).

It was easy to use, and I passed the drug test with no problems.

Methods To Pass A Phentermine Drug Test

Let’s take a look in detail now at the methods you can use to pass urine, saliva, and hair drug tests with phentermine in your system.

1. Detox Drinks

If you want to pass a urine drug test for phentermine, then detox drinks are the simplest way of doing so.

On the downside though, there’s more risk of metabolites leaking through before you submit your sample. A small chance, but around a10%, especially if it’s more than two hours after you use the detox drink, or you got very high levels of phentermine in your system.

Rescue Cleanse is the best on the market. It’s very simple to use.

It flushes out your system, and as it does so, flood your body with things found in urine so it is passed through into your bladder as waste to keep your urine appearing natural.

Flushing out your kidneys and urinary tract faster than occurs naturally, creates a gap in the flow out of the body, meaning it takes two, three, sometimes four hours before the body catches up and processes more toxins and passes them through into your urine.

Overall though, a good quality detox drink like Rescue Cleanse is a brilliantly simple way of passing a urine drug test.

2. Detox Pills

If you want to be safe, then the best way to pass a drug test is to be clean to do it. Then you don’t have to worry at all.

But as you’ve seen, it can take time to get clean. So you’ve got to learn how to flush phentermine out of your system at the fastest rate.

That means a natural detoxification for a few days, and using detox pills to speed up the process dramatically.

Toxin Rid are the best pills for the task. Available in course lengths from a single day through to 10 days, they are the most potent pills on the market, with a great reputation.

They will flush out toxins around 50% faster than can be achieved naturally. So it will take you four days to get clean from phentermine in your system, you could be clean in just two days.

Detox pills and detox drinks often used together as well. The detox pills flush out most of the toxins, and then the detox drink is the insurance policy on the day of the test.

Because there are far fewer toxins, when the detox drink flushes out your system, it creates a longer gap before they appear. It’s a great combo that’s affordable, and with just two or three days preparation can virtually guarantee passing a drug test with phentermine in your system.

3. Synthetic Urine

The easiest way to pass an unsupervised drug test is to submit a fake sample. Most drug tests are unsupervised, and it’s only rare would face scrutiny, and you will know in advance if that’s the case.

Smuggling fake urine in is easy. Just tuck it into your underwear, and where baggy jogging bottoms. They can’t touch you intimately, and especially nowadays with modern eCup digital testing, you may not get scrutinized at all.

The best on the market is Quick Luck. It’s highly complex, containing 14 chemicals found in urine. This includes all the basics such as urea, uric acid, and creatinine.

More than that, it’s perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity, so it will pass validity checks.

On top of that, it not only looks like urine, but it smells and froths like it as well. Even the scrutiny of a suspicious lab tech won’t get you found out.

Best of all though, it doesn’t rely on a heatpad which can fail. It uses heat activator powder, which you tap in and shake and dissolve. This raises the temperature slightly each time, until you have viable sample within the correct temperature range (between 90°F and 100°F) to submit.

4. Saliva Neutralizing Gum

Oral drug testing is dangerous because of its immediacy. With just a few minutes notice, anyone who is trained can test you on the spot.

It’s very difficult to escape being detected with that sort of test, even though drugs don’t hang around in saliva for long, usually two days or less.

In terms of pass drug test on phentermine, oral drug testing is difficult to beat.

However, there is one way around it, that’s called Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

It’s actually a capsule of concentrated liquid. You can discreetly pop it in your mouth, split the capsule, and then move the liquid around your mouth with your tongue. You can do this even with someone in the room with you.

That will neutralize your saliva of all drug toxins for about 15 minutes, meaning that you can pass a drug test.

5. Hair Cleansing Method

If you’re facing a hair drug test and you’re worried about flushing phentermine out of your body completely, then there is only way you can do that.

It’s called the Macujo method. It uses old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, a specialist detox shampoo, alongside household ingredients to open up the cuticle layer of each shaft of hair, and flush out the toxins.

You’ll have to do the several times, and it’s not easy, but it’s the only way to pass a hair drug test, and doing it in a few days leading up to your test will mean that you pass a drug test and don’t get a false positive for amphetamines using phentermine.

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. phentermine shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati at Karan Deol's wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Punjab

Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

4
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

5
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

6
Himachal

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

7
Punjab

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

8
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

9
Punjab

Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

10
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

Bhagwant Mann govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple in Cabinet meeting today

Punjab cabinet moves resolution to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to make Gurbani transmission 'free for all'

It will be tabled in the special session of the Assembly for...

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead

Quoting preliminary information, the officials say Nijjar wa...

Video: Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton city?

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of N...

Fourth session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins with obituary references

Fourth session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins with obituary references

Those paid tributes include former chief minister Parkash Si...

Ravi Sinha appointed new RAW chief

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of t...


Cities

View All

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Canal water yet to be released in Tarn Taran

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Suvidha Kendra employee held for ~20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

Suvidha Kendra employee held for Rs 20 lakh burglary at Bathinda DAC

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea outbreak in Lalru: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Drizzle brings relief, day's temperature dips 5°C in Chandigarh

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

JEE Advanced: Jalandhar lad bags AIR 222

Schools told to provide information to Nawanshahr-based RTI activist

Woman bags national award for using sports to empower the poor

Amritsar travel agent booked for selling off Indian woman in Oman

Centre to help women stuck in Gulf: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Low hanging high-tension wires in city pose threat to residents

Paddy sowing begins from today in district

Rohan makes city proud with AIR 358

CIA cops trek 18 km to catch 'Dacoit Hasina'

Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate