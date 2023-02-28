How To Pass A Drug Test: Top 4 THC Detox Methods In 2023

One situation requiring someone to undergo a drug test is when they are trying to get employment from an organization. Most times, these people are scared that they might not pass the drug test, and then they start finding methods to pass it.

For example, in the United States of America, recreational cannabis is legal and can be used in some states. But when it is found in the systems of their employee, most organizations lay off that employee.

When a drug test is to be conducted, the person who is meant to undergo the drug test must provide a sample of their urine, hair, or blood to the laboratory.

It is rightly advised that you should not submit a fake sample to the lab, but there are other methods that you can engage in to help you pass the drug test without marijuana being discovered in your system.

Within this article, we have clearly explained the process that you can undergo to pass your drug test successfully. Once you have read the guide, you will understand the methods you can employ and successfully pass your drug test without being detected.

Top 4 Ways to Pass a Drug Test Successfully Reviewed

#1. Detox Drinks - Overall Best Method To Pass A Drug Test; Editor’s Pick

Detox drinks work similarly to water, and the aim of taking these drinks is to reduce the amount of P so that the tetrahydrocannabinol metabolite in your system will be reduced beneath the level of 50 NG/ML edge.

However, detox drains do not remove tetrahydrocannabinol from your bloodstream; they can still be discovered during a drug test. The only difference is when you conduct the drug test within the specified time frame, the laboratory specialists will not be able to discover traces of the drug used.

The drinks will artificially add vitamins and proteins such as creatinine to your urine to deceive the specialist. It can be related to adding sugar to coffee.

Mega clean currently stands as one of the best or arguably the best detox drink manufacturers. The product is manufactured by test-clear, and several customers that have used the product have testified to its effectiveness.

People who are bound to undergo a compulsory drug test are required to use this product 3 hours before their test time, but the effectiveness of the products will only be felt one hour after consuming the product.

And the user of the product is expected to engage in the drug test within five hours; if not, the substance in their system will be discovered. We had our researchers use mega clean so that we could understand how it works within the three-hour mark; this enabled us to get the best information about the product.

After consuming the products, we waited for 15 minutes before adding water to the remaining contents of the bottle and having our researcher take the remaining content. This product's effectiveness shows that the user would be pressed to pee immediately.

This is a sign that the product is working tirelessly to remove a significant amount of the substance from your system. This will allow the product user to test negative for any drug test within the specified period.

Most people are advised to use a urine kit to enable them to pass the drug test, but if you are unable to afford the urine kits immediately, you can use mega clean to help pass your urine drug test.

This product works well regardless of how long you've been smoking for years. However, it should be understood that this product is ineffective when you engage in a blood test, hair test, or saliva test.

#2. Detox Pills: Popular Detox Method To Pass A Weed Test

These detox pills always come in detox kits that include other products such as beverages and dietary fibers. Users of this product are expected to engage in a 5 to 10 days program using all of the products.

Once you have successfully administered the whole detox kit, your body's metabolism for removing traces of drug substance will be increased so that the amount of substance remaining in your bloodstream will not be much. This process is arguably the best to remove every trace of drug or toxin from your body in the shortest time frame.

Once you can purchase a perfect detox kit and administer it according to the manufacturer's recommendations, you will discover that every trace of the drug will be removed from your urine without reducing the quality of the urine.

Unlike the first method discussed above, this method effectively removes every trace of THC from your system. In addition, you are not required to conduct the drug testing within a specific time. You can use this product and engage in your drug test anytime you want, as long as you abstain from using cannabis after using the product.

One of the best detox pills you can find on the market is the toxin rid. This product is quite adequate, and most of the customer reviews that have been read regarding the product have stated its effectiveness. It is mainly advised to be used by heavy smokers who have been using drugs for years.

You were required to begin using the product a couple of weeks before the date for your drug testing. If you use this product for one week, 50% of the drug traces in your system will undoubtedly be removed.

#3. Hair Shampoos: Best Detox Method To Pass Hair Follicle Drug Test

There are a lot of employers in recent times that have resulted in using hair drug tests, and it would be stupid of you to think that your employer might not resort to that method. When your job is on the line, you must explore every method possible without question.

Many manufacturers have been established to help produce shampoos that can remove contaminants or substances from your hair. This will help you wash your hair correctly; every trace of the drug substance will be removed before your testing exercise.

Most people bound to be involved in the drug testing exercise do not always think about their hair, and most people do not even know that remnants of the drug or weed will reside in their hair for up to 90 days.

Most people expected to be involved in a testing exercise always look for ways to detoxify their urine because they feel that is the most common drug test type. But when your employer asks the laboratory to take a sample of your hair, there is every chance you will lose your job after the test results are pronounced. This is why you need to prepare for any form of drug test.

To get the best effectiveness from the cleansing shampoo, you should apply the product on your hair three to 10 days before your drug testing exercise. You should also apply the product to your hair and the regular shampoo and conditioner you've used previously.

Before your testing exercise, you are advised to wash your hair a minimum of 15 times to ensure that the product has been effective and that you will pass your test.

#4. Mouthwash: Trusted THC Detox To Pass Mouth Swab Drug Test

The swab test has become one of the most common drug testing processes in recent years. Because of the advancements in technology, it is now possible for the results of this test to be pronounced almost immediately, and the means for people to pass this test have now been reduced.

This is why this testing process has become very popular amongst employers, and many organizations have also used the testing process to test their employees for drugs.

Because of the legalization of cannabis in the United States of America and the fact that this type of testing can easily detect drug substances, it has become a widespread testing process.

This testing type can be conducted without the help of a medical practitioner, and the test results can be processed almost immediately after the test has been conducted. In addition, it is difficult for anyone to manipulate saliva testing.

The difficulty in manipulating saliva testing is because of the varieties of compounds that will be included in your saliva and the various checks that will be conducted, unlike the regular urine test. For example, the urine test detects THC metabolites (THC – COOH). However, Saliva drug testing is effective in detecting the THC compound itself.

If you are given a reasonable time frame before the testing exercise, you can find a way to pass your saliva testing exercise.

It would help if you stopped using cannabis a day or weeks before your testing exercise. And if you feel you have used a lot of cannabis, you must abstain from cannabis for weeks. You can also use toxin Rid detox mouthwash to help remove all traces of cannabis from your mouth.

This brand is very well-known in the industry. You can use the mouthwash by taking some quantity and leaving it in your mouth without swallowing, and swish for about three times, and then spitting out the content. You should repeatedly do this process with the remaining contents of the mouthwash bottle.

If You Don’t Have Time for THC Detox

There is always that one time when your employer might decide to catch you unawares, And the drug test would be conducted without any time frame for you to engage in detoxification activities. You might want to try to engage in detoxification, but you can rest assured that you will fail the drug test.

Now you will start thinking of ways for you to pass the drug test so that you don't lose your job. One of the best alternatives for you to engage in is a synthetic urine kit. Synthetic urine will be similar to your original urine, and you can submit that sample for your drug testing exercise.

This synthetic urine kit will come from a powder that must be mixed with water before your testing exercise. The kit will also come with a heating pad that you can use to keep the urine at a temperature that is suitable for testing.

FAQs: How To Pass A Drug Test Q1: What Factors Can Affect the Timeframe Cannabis Will Stay in Your System?

How long cannabis stays in your system can be affected by several factors. Factors contributing to the length of time include your age, gender, and BMI.

Many people have always thought that it is a result of the type of drug they consume. However, it is more about your body's metabolism.

Cannabis with a high concentration of THC is more likely to remain in your system for long periods. Therefore, if you should eat cannabis instead of smoking it, it is likely to stay in your system for more extended periods.

Q2: Can Alcohol Help in the Detoxification Process?

Anyone telling you that alcohol can help detoxify your body system is lying to you. The only thing alcohol can help you achieve is to excrete more urine than you usually do.

Therefore, it will take longer to get the desired effects if you want to use alcohol to detoxify your body system.

Q3: How Can I Detox While Pregnant?

There were a lot of people that believed that pregnant women couldn't detoxify their bloodstream. When a pregnant woman wants to detoxify themselves of any toxin or substance, it is usually not about passing a drug test.

Harmful toxins can affect the fetus, and you must get rid of them. However, pregnant women must consult with their doctor before they engage in any detoxifying process.

When you consult your medical practitioner or doctor, they can recommend the best detoxifying kit that will not affect your health or your fetus.

Q4: How Long Does Weed Stay in Your System?

We are trying to achieve this with this article to educate you on how to pass a drug test for weed without being discovered cheating.

Marijuana is the biggest problem for most people being tested because some use it for recreational purposes. In addition, because cannabis has now been legalized in most states in the United States of America, a lot of organizations ask their employees to engage in various types of drug testing exercises.

For a urine drug test, the substance of the drug can be discovered if the last time you used it, it was within 30 to 45 days before the test.

For a blood test, the substance of the drug can be discovered if the last time you used it was 45 to 60 days before the test.

For the hair test, the substance of the drug can be discovered if the last time you used this was 90 to 120 days before the test.

For a saliva or swab test, the substance of the drug can be discovered if the last time you used it was one to seven days before the test.

Conclusion: How Long Do Drugs Stay In Your System?

One of the best ways to pass your drug test without any issues or unsureness is to abstain from using drugs or weed entirely.

But if you want to engage in any detoxifying process and want the best assurance, it is best to abstain from using weed for several weeks before your testing exercise.

Depending on the concentration of THC, traces of weed can stay in your system for weeks and months. Suppose the drug substance in your system will be detected solely depending on the drug testing exercise you engage in.

If that is the case for you, and luckily the type of drug testing that you are to engage in requires your saliva, you can quickly purchase a mouthwash that will help remove every drug trace from your saliva.

The mouthwash is expected to be used 24 hours before your testing exercise. However, suppose you are aware of the testing exercise weeks or days before it is conducted.

In that case, you can easily purchase a detoxification kit or drinks to help remove toxins or drug substances from your system.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Makers of the respective products shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.