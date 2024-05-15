How to use Prorac Plus effectively for acne

Prorac Plus Cream is a skin-lightening or depigmentation cream that contains Kojic acid, Aloe Vera, Grape seed extract, and Vitamins A, B3, and E. This cream may also help lighten skin complexion, reduce acne scars and help you get a brighter and even skin tone. This cream is intended for topical application only. If you are using other creams, serums or lotions, without consulting it might not suit your skin or make it prone to sun sensitivity.

You may notice some side effects after using Prorac Plus cream, which should be timely informed to a doctor. Any allergy to this cream or combination should also be brought to the notice of your doctor before this cream is prescribed to you.

What are the main components of Prorac Plus Cream?

The main components of Prorac Plus Cream include:

Aloe Vera (2%): It helps hydrate the skin, reducing dryness and irritation. Aloe vera also contains antioxidants that can protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

Grape Seed Extract (0.5%): Grape seed extract is rich in antioxidants, particularly proanthocyanidins. These antioxidants help protect the skin from environmental stressors and UV radiation, reducing the risk of premature ageing.

Kojic Acid (2%): It is a natural skin-lightening agent derived from certain fungi. It inhibits the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, thereby reducing the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone.

Niacinamide (2%): Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a versatile ingredient with numerous benefits for the skin. It reduces inflammation, minimises pore appearance, and regulates sebum production, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. Additionally, it helps fade hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture, promoting a smoother and more even complexion.

Vitamin A (1500 IU): Vitamin A, in the form of retinol or retinyl palmitate, is a potent ingredient for skin rejuvenation and collagen production. It stimulates cell turnover, helping to fade fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars. Vitamin A also supports collagen synthesis, enhancing skin firmness and elasticity.

Vitamin E (3.3%): Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from oxidative stress and UV damage. It moisturises the skin, reducing dryness and promoting a soft, supple complexion. It also helps reduce scars and marks, making it beneficial for addressing skin damage and promoting overall skin health.

What are the uses of Prorac Plus Cream?

Prorac Plus Cream is used in the following skin conditions:

1. Hyperpigmentation or Melasma

Prorac Plus Cream contains potent skin-lightening agents such as kojic acid and niacinamide. Kojic acid inhibits melanin production, reducing the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, acne scars and uneven skin tone. Niacinamide complements this action by further fading hyperpigmentation while improving overall skin texture and tone. Together, these ingredients work synergistically to promote a brighter, more even complexion, making Prorac Plus Cream an effective option for individuals struggling with hyperpigmentation or melasma.

2. Repairs Skin Damage

The combination of ingredients in Prorac Plus Cream, including aloe vera, grape seed extract, and vitamins A and E, provides powerful antioxidant and moisturising properties. These components work together to repair and rejuvenate damaged skin by neutralising free radicals, reducing inflammation, and promoting skin healing. Whether the skin damage is caused by environmental factors, such as sun exposure or pollution, or by ageing, Prorac Plus Cream can help restore the skin's health and vitality.

3. Reduces Breakdown of Elastin

Elastin is a protein responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. As we age, the natural production of elastin declines, leading to sagging and loss of skin resilience. Prorac Plus Cream contains ingredients such as vitamin A, which stimulates collagen production and supports the synthesis of new elastin fibres. By reducing the breakdown of elastin and promoting its regeneration, Prorac Plus Cream helps restore skin firmness and elasticity, resulting in a more youthful appearance.

4. Boosts Collagen Production

Collagen is another essential protein that provides structural support to the skin, keeping it firm and supple. Prorac Plus Cream contains ingredients like vitamin A, which stimulates collagen synthesis, and niacinamide, which supports collagen production and helps maintain its integrity. By boosting collagen production, Prorac Plus Cream helps improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote a smoother, more youthful complexion.

How to use Prorac Plus Cream?

Follow these steps for the optimal effectiveness of Prorac Plus Cream:

Cleanse your skin thoroughly with a mild cleanser before applying the cream. Apply a small amount of cream onto the cleansed face and neck, avoiding the eye area and the lips. Gently massage the product into your skin until it is completely absorbed. If the product enters the eye, immediately wash your eye with cool, clean water. Use it twice daily for best results. Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by using sunscreen with a high SPF regularly. Before using Prorac Plus Cream, perform a patch test to check for allergic reactions or skin sensitivities. I f you experience irritation after using the cream, stop using it immediately and consult your doctor.

Are there any side effects of Prorac Plus Cream?

The common side effects of this cream include:

Burning

Itching

Irritation

Redness

Dry skin

Not everyone may experience these side effects. Those with sensitive skin or damaged skin may experience these side effects. If your skin is damaged, red, swollen, irritated, or infected, do not use this cream until the skin heals. You can easily get it from an online medicine store. However, it's good to consult a dermatologist before ordering this cream. Your doctor will prescribe you an appropriate skin care routine suitable for your skin.

