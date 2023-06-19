How To Use Sure Jell To Pass A Drug Test [Certo Drug Test Hack]

The Sure Jell hack has been around for more than 20 years. Also known as the Certo hack, it’s claimed to be able to pass a drug test. But how to use Sure Jell to pass a drug test?

I’m going to tell you everything you need to know in this quick guide. We will cover everything about the Sure Jell/Certo drug test method in detail.

I’ll give you full instructions, and explain what drugs it works for. I’ll explain the science behind the claims it works, and tell you if they stack up. Plus, I’ll tell you about my own testing using home drug test kits.

Then, I’ll cover three other methods you can use to pass a drug test for any type of drug, using the following high-quality tools:

What Exactly Is The Sure Jell Method?

The Sure Jell hack uses fruit pectin at its base. The brand most mentioned is Sure Jell, but it could be another common brand called Certo, or indeed any generic fruit pectin product.

It’s a cooking ingredient. That doesn’t sound too impressive, and how on earth can it help you fool a modern digital drug test?

I’ll go through the instructions in a moment, and tell you the science behind it, so you can see for yourself.

But it’s been around for more than two decades as a method, and plenty of people online have sworn they passed drug test using it. So how did that happen?

Sure Jell Drug Test Hack Instructions

Before we go into the details of how it works, and if it works at all, let’s talk you through the Sure Jell drug test hack instructions:

You’ll need to get everything you need together for at least the day before your drug test. You’ll need a pair of sachets of Sure Jell, Certo, or similar fruit pectin. You’ll also need two bottles of Gatorade (or similar sports drink), a multivitamin pill, vitamin B pill, 10 g of creatine monohydrate, and a couple of low dose aspirin pills. On the evening before your drug test, mix up the first packet of Sure Jell with one of the bottles of Gatorade. Then swiftly drink it down over a few minutes. Follow this up with 16 fluid ounces of water over the following 15 minutes. Then, try and urinate as often as possible before you sleep. First thing in the morning of your drug test, you’ll repeat the process with the second sachet of Sure Jell and the other bottle of Gatorade. This needs to be at least six hours before your test. You’ll then drink another 16 fluid ounces of water. But this time, your mix the creatine monohydrate in with the water. While drinking the additional water, you’ll also take the first aspirin. Then urinate as frequently as you can for the next few hours. Four hours later, a couple of hours before your test, your drink another 16 fluid ounces of water, along with the second aspirin, the multivitamin, and the vitamin B pill as well. You’ll then urinate as often as you can, and if you are sensible, you’ll do a home drug test kit just before you leave.

Does Sure Jell Work For All Drugs?

A better question than does using Certo to pass a drug test work for drugs, is to ask if it works at all.

Let’s cover the point about all drugs first though.

The Sure Jell hack is designed to work for cannabis. It won’t work well for other drugs. So if you aren’t using cannabis, then it’s almost pointless and little better than water.

But people using weed have reported that the Sure Jell drug test hack has worked for them. But I am skeptical of that, for the reasons I’m now going to talk to you about.

Does The Sure Jell Drug Test Hack Work?

Let’s now get to the meat of the matter and answer the big question: does the Sure Jell drug test hack work at all?

Let’s explain if it does by talking you through the science behind why people recommend it.

Cannabis metabolites are different to most other drugs, in that they are differently shaped. This means they cling to fat cells in the body in a way that other drugs don’t.

Because of this, they work their way out primarily through the bowels rather than the bladder. Up to 60% of cannabis metabolites are drawn into the bowel for eradication.

So the idea is that by introducing a hit of high-fiber (fruit pectin), with plenty of liquid, it acts like a sponge and draws more of the cannabis metabolites into your bowel at a faster rate. This leaves less metabolites overall, and far fewer entering your urine stream.

Then, the increase in liquid flushes out your bladder. It gets rid of more toxins, and creates a gap in the flow by speeding things up, so that you have time during which will be clean.

On top of that, you are using the multivitamin, vitamin B, and the creatine, to help keep your urine balance testing natural, and looking natural.

But what’s the aspirin for? Well, aspirin is an adulterant. It can help to fool drug tests, giving a false negative.

All sounds great, but here’s the reality:

If you’re not trying to get rid of cannabis metabolites then this will do Jack for you. It’s not going to draw all of the cannabis metabolites into the bowel. Therefore, you’ll still have plenty of metabolites exiting through your bladder on the day of your test. This is not a complete detoxification program. It’s not going to get you completely clean. It gets rid of some of the metabolites, and then attempts to mask the rest for a few hours on the day of your test. The amount of liquid you are drinking on the morning of your test can leave your sample diluted. Also, taking a few pills and some creatine is not going to fool a modern urinalysis validity checks. Using Certo to pass a drug test is completely inefficient, and there are so many variables involved in the human body, and the dosage & frequency of individual cannabis use, that it’s general every day ingredients and method simply cannot work efficiently. Aspirin is a well-known and obvious adulterant. Modern validity checks look for these adulterant, and will spot it instantly.

Do Not Use Certo To Pass A Drug Test Or Any Other Home Remedies

Put all that together, and you shouldn’t even be bothering to learn how to you Sure Jell to pass a drug test.

The Certo/Sure Jell method is a home remedy, a patchwork, for people who are complacent, lazy, or poor.

Back in the old days 20 years ago, some people got lucky because it will partially work. With the standard of drug testing methods back then, and some individual luck, it could have worked.

But with modern digitalized drug testing? It’s just a lottery and a joke to claim it will work.

That’s the same with all of the home remedies you will read about. Drinking vinegar, baking powder, other types of acidic liquid, and even some people advocating the insane method of watered down bleach; none of these crazy scheme’s work.

The only thing that will work to pass a modern drug test when you are using drugs is to adopt one of the three strategies, I’m now going to talk you through.

Best Way To Pass A Drug Test: Synthetic Urine

There are two types of drug test you will face. The first is an unsupervised test, where you will take your sample cup behind a screen into another room. This is the most common, and the easiest to beat.

Much rarer is the observed/supervised test. Someone will be in the room with you, and may even directly observe you urinating. This is rare though, and you’ll know in advance of this is happening (it definitely happens for a previously failed test).

As long as it’s an unsupervised drug test, then the simplest way to pass is to use high-quality synthetic urine.

Quick Luck is the best product on the market to achieve everything you need with minimal risk.

Quick Luck has the following properties:

Looks, froths, and even smells like urine

Perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity

Contains the right amounts of creatinine, uric acid, and urea

Contains a total of 14 common chemicals found in urine

Uses heat activator powder

Most people using fake urine will fail not because of the poor complexity, but because they submit it outside the correct temperature range (between 90°F 100°F).

Quick Luck use heat activator powder rather than a heatpad. This gives you complete control over the sample temperature.

You simply tap in about one quarter of liquid just before you enter the building to submit your sample. Shake it gently to agitate it and dissolve it (it leaves no trace).

This will gently raise the temperature. If you don’t get a reading on the temperature strip, add a little more. It gives you complete control over every aspect of passing your drug test.

Once you got it within the correct temperature range, simply tuck the vial of warm fake urine into your underwear and confidently go and submit your sample. Because it’s unsupervised, they won’t scrutinize you closely, and they can’t intimately search you.

Quick Luck premium synthetic urine is available to buy direct from Test Negative.

Best Short Notice Method: Detox Drink

If you’re facing a drug test at short notice, then don’t use the Sure Jell hack, use a high-quality detox drink instead that will do the same job properly.

Rescue Cleanse is the best drink you can buy. It’s highly complex, and when you drink it, it contains a range of key ingredients which speed up the removal of toxins from your body.

This speeding up creates a gap in the toxin flow of a few hours during which your body is catching up, which is the sweet spot when you will be able to submit a clean sample.

At the same time, it floods your body with things found in urine. These are passed through as waste in balance, which keeps your sample testing as unadulterated.

Finally, your urine will still look, froth, and smell correct as well.

It’s not as efficient on its own, but it’s certainly a great way to pass a drug test if you don’t have any other options.

Rescue Cleanse is available direct to buy from Clear Choice.

Best Overall Method: Detox Pills & Detox Drink Combo

The best way to use Rescue Cleanse is to mask any remaining toxins on the day of your test after you have done a detox.

Even a two-day detox can really help to slow down the amount of toxins leaving your body on the day of your test, meaning that Rescue Cleanse has far less work to do. This will create a longer gap during which you can submit a clean sample before fresh toxins are passed through from the kidneys.

Toxin Rid pills on the days leading up to your test will also help massively. They speed up the removal of toxins by at least 50%.

So even a two-day detox, for a light user, could even get you completely clean. But as the insurance policy, on the day of your test, you can then mop up the rest and mask any left using Rescue Cleanse.

Toxin Rid is available with course lengths from a single day through to 10 days. Even the single day course will make a difference, and a two-day course followed by Rescue Cleanse really will dramatically improve your chances.

Toxin Rid detox pills is only available to buy direct from Test Clear.

