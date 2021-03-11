How Vedic Astrology plays a vital role in your life shares Astro ArunPandit

India has always been a land that has been practising the ancient and the well-proven science of Vedic Astrology and a decent number of Indians do believe in this fascinating concept. For starters, Astrology, in simplest terms means forecasting and predicting future events to prevent any kind of mishap that is impacted by the movements of heavenly bodies and planets. Despite Astrology being an ancient art, it is still being widely popular in this era of technology and science and the primary reason for this is because people, who believe in the concept have significantly benefited from the Vedic Astrology.

 Vedic Astrology is a science of time and as per it, every moment in time has a particular meaning and significance attached to it. There is a famous saying that everything in the world has a definite purpose and in the same way, being born at a particular time as per the astronomical chart has a reason and meaning to it. Horoscope by date of birth and time is a map of one’s journey throughout the time he/she is on Earth. Astrologers are people who have specialisation in preparing one’s personal birth chart and it involves a great deal of astronomy based on a particular set of rules. A person’s Numerology birth chart contains numerous combinations of planets and their movements to describe various situations in life, including mental and physical abilities, profession, career, marriage, children, difficulties etc.

 The irony about Vedic Astrology is that people are ready to accept the fact that the movement of heavenly celestial bodies causes the passage of days and nights, months, seasons and high and low tides. However, they are hesitant to buy the fact that these bodies and planets do have an indirect influence on people’s life. Astro Arun Pandit states that an accurate daily horoscope has the ability to reveal a lot more than one could imagine. It has the power to reveal things related to several aspects of one’s life which include Education, Career, Goodwill, Financial Growth, Personality Traits, Marriage & Relationships, Negativity, Stress and much more of an individual, eventually offering a roadmap to a better life.

 

One of the key reasons why AstrologyPredictions play a crucial role in one’s life is because it acts as a guiding light in your life. A detailed and accurate Vedic astrology birth chart birth can serve as your life compass and you can receive a nice sense of direction and purpose. You can use them to your benefit and embark on a journey of self-discovery, eventually improving your personal life. This is solely because it allows you to gain conscious awareness of your prevailing condition. Another key reason why the art of Astrology is vital is because of the fact that it allows you the much-needed freedom and choice in your life. One should vary of the fact that fortune-telling isn’t the core concern of the science of Astrology. Instead, the main focus is on exploring human character and personality. AstrologyChart is something that gives us a chance to assume control of things and helps us run our lives in a disciplined process.

 

People, in general, need to understand that planets and other heavenly bodies do not control us but they create a set of conditions that we can exploit to our benefit and this is why Astrology is indeed important in people’s life.

 

 

