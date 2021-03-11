Hybrid rice can improve productivity and limit the usage of natural resources

Hybrid rice can improve productivity and limit the usage of natural resources

Air pollution is one of the biggest concerns in India. The northern part, especially Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, can be engulfed in heavy toxic smog during winter. At the same time, several factors contribute to the problem and the entire focus shifts to cropping and burning in the neighbouring states of Delhi. Farmers cannot cut or uproot straws after paddy harvest since there is little time left to sow wheat. This problem can be solved if farmers get enough time to remove straws without setting them on fire. A logical solution can increase the gap between paddy harvest and wheat sowing. And it can be achieved by using rice seed varieties harvested sooner.

Agriculture in the States of Punjab and Haryana is facing two major problems—water shortage and power outages. The groundwater table in Punjab is falling at an alarming rate. The drop was a metre every year in 18 of 22 districts between 1998 and 2018, revealed a study carried out by the Punjab Agricultural University. Farmers have moved to tube wells from canals over the past few decades to access water round-the-clock. However, it has resulted in the depletion of the water table. It also has had an impact on power consumption. The State, especially rural areas, are witnessing unscheduled power cuts due to coal shortage. In such conditions, cultivating long, water-consuming crops can lead to unexpected expenses, leading to long term loss.

Hybrid rice appears to be a feasible solution that can be implemented easily and smoothly. Hybrid rice is produced by crossing two genetically distinct varieties. Hybrid rice varieties are early maturing, with around 110 days duration for cultivation. On the other hand, inbred, Open Pollinated Varieties (OPV) take up to 160 days. This certainly widens the gap between Kharif harvest and rabi sowing, preventing farmers from taking the hasty decision of crop burning. At present, farmers in Punjab rely on the Pusa-44 rice variety because of its high yielding capacity. But it is one of the oldest crop varieties, with a cultivation period of 155-160 days. Other important varieties, such as basmati too, need 140-145 days.

 

Hybrid rice is known to produce a higher number of grains with less water when compared to the inbred varieties. It needs around 1,750 litres of water to produce one kg of hybrid rice. But the requirement swells to 3,500 litres to produce one kg of inbred rice. Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has developed some hybrid rice varieties that are early maturing and less water-intensive.

 

Experiments have shown that hybrid rice varieties lead to high vigour and a more stable seed yield. Higher the vigour, the better the plants' ability to resist variable environmental production's negative impact. There are major benefits hybrid rice varieties offer to farmers of Punjab and those in other parts of the country. Besides early maturing characteristics, hybrid rice facilitates good quality grain, ensures higher crop output resistance to diseases, pests and insects, and builds climate resilience in the crop. Despite so many benefits, hybrid rice adoption has been under par.

 

Shorter duration, low water requirement and thus lesser electricity usage, and climate resilience are big advantages that hybrid rice has over current inbred rice varieties. Farmers in the Northern States must embrace hybrid rice varieties for higher productivity, lower farm expenses and better environmental impact. And importantly, hybrid rice will help prevent straw burning from restricting environmental and health problems in and around the rice cultivation region. There must be coordinated efforts by the government, farmer organisations, and industry to adopt hybrid rice for farmers' welfare and to secure our health.

