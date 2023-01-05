Hydroxychloroquine for sale online - Over the counter

While buying Hydroxychloroquine online, the most important thing is that you buy your medicines from a reputable pharmacy known to sell genuine products at reasonable prices.

After doing much research and reading reviews we found a reliable online pharmacy that sells prescription drugs at cheap prices.

Recently PrimeRxDrugs is the number-one hydroxychloroquine seller and we highly recommend it.

Prime RX Drugs is the #1 hydroxychloroquine Seller

Visit online pharmacy: https://primerxdrugs.com

We suggest PrimeRxDrugs for its large selection of medicine brands, including hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin. It also provides worldwide shipping.

This is by far the best hydroxychloroquine seller on the market for easy purchases over the counter without a prescription.

In terms of cost and brands, this website is your best option. You may also save 15% on your medication purchase.

It provides the safest payment system by PayPal and credit card.

In terms of reviews, PrimeRxDrugs has positive customer reviews on its website, as well as several positive reviews as a reliable pharmacy across various review sites.

It offers the ability to purchase products in retail and wholesale, depending on the quantity. You can also purchase 30 to 5000 pills in small to large quantities. The more you buy from PrimeRxDrugs, the lower your drug costs.

Highlights: -

· Trusted hydroxychloroquine seller

· Variety of medicines

· Reasonable prices

· Various mg dosages

· Shipping to USA, UK, Australia, and other countries (from India)

· Free shipping on orders above $199

· 15% instant discount

· No need prescription

Different brands of Hydroxychloroquine

HCQS

HCQS is the most popular of the generic Hydroxychloroquine brand. There are two doses to choose from 200 mg and 400 mg. The main reason why HCQS is so popular is that it is made by Ipca Laboratories, which is the most popular company in the world that makes pharma products.

Plaquenil

Plaquenil is a product of Sanofi Pharma and is one of the popular brands. It comes in two dosages 200mg and 400mg. Both have the same effect but Plaquenil is more expensive than HCQS.

What is Hydroxychloroquine?

Hydroxychloroquine is the medicine prescribed by a health expert for curing autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus. This is also given for giving malaria. This medication will decrease the effect of diseases and provide release from pain, swelling, and redness.

This medicine has been approved by FDA. But it is highly suggested to consult with a health professional before taking any treatment.

Uses

Hydroxychloroquine is taken for curing the following diseases:

Rheumatoid Arthritis: This is an autoimmune disorder that affects the joints of the body. It heals swelling and pain in joints. It also helps slow down the collapse of joints and helps you live a little longer.

Systemic lupus erythematosus: This is also an autoimmune illness where the virus attacks the healthy tissue. It can affect the skin, joints, brain, kidneys, and other organs.

This tablet treats the release of substances in the human body that cause inflammation. It can be used to treat various inflammatory and allergic conditions.

Malaria: Malaria is mainly caused by mosquito bites resulting in muscle pain, fatigue, and fever.

It can take several weeks to show its effect on the body, so continue taking it until the doctor prescribes stopping it.

How does hydroxychloroquine work?

The active ingredient in hydroxychloroquine tablets works by reducing the inflammatory effects on the host. This medication inhibits the spread of disease-causing cells. As a result, combating such issues. It destroys harmful cells by breaking down their chromosomes. Humans are protected as a result of this.

How to take Hydroxychloroquine?

Hydroxychloroquine is available in tablet form. The doctor prescribed taking these tablets after having your meal. You have to take this tablet with water. Never take this pill with alcohol. Swallow the whole tablet at once. Never chew or crush the tablet.

If you take medicine before a meal, it will react with the acid in your stomach and make you sick. To get the best outcome, consume this regularly.

What you should know about Hydroxychloroquine

You should not drive or engage in any activity that requires alertness until you know how your body will react to hydroxychloroquine. If you have diabetes, keep an eye on your blood glucose levels because Hydroxychloroquine can cause them to drop. Keep it out of the reach of children and never share medications with others. If you become nauseous while taking this medicine, drink a full glass of milk.

Safety Advice

Alcohol

When using Hydroxychloroquine, you should not take alcohol, it is necessary to use caution because it can cause a reaction. Please seek medical advice.

Breastfeeding

Hydroxychloroquine can be taken while nursing or Breastfeeding. According to the study, the medication does not pass into the breast milk and is not dangerous to the infant.

Driving

The adverse effects of Hydroxychloroquine may impair your ability to drive. While using this medication, you may get eye difficulties. This may impair your driving skills.

Kidney

In individuals with kidney problems, this medicine should be taken with care. Please take medical advice.

Liver

In individuals with liver problems, Hydroxychloroquine Tablets should be taken with care. The dosage may also need to be adjusted.

Pregnancy

Hydroxychloroquine is unsafe for women who are expecting a baby. However, there is not much proof of the harmful effect of the treatment on the baby. But still, if you are suffering from any of the illnesses, advise your doctor before taking the tablet.

Dosage

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), and Type II Diabetes. It is available in a variety of strengths and alternatives and should only be administered with a prescription. The age and severity of the condition vary from person to person, and only your doctor can determine the appropriate dosage and treatment length.

You should always take Hydroxychloroquine as suggested by your physician. Do not begin or stop using this medication on your own. Follow the doctor's directions precisely. You should not take it in a lesser or larger quantity or for a longer duration than prescribed. It may take 3 to 6 months for the patient to experience the full benefit.

Missed Dose

Many a time people often miss their medication. It is advised to take medicine whenever you remember to take it. But never take two dosages at a time for managing the last dose.

Overdose

Whenever you think you have overdosed yourself, run towards the nearest health centre. Negligence in overdosing can lead to death.

Side Effect of Hydroxychloroquine

Every medication has its side effects. A maximum of the side effects will disappear with time. Or it is sometimes adjusted with the body's metabolism. If the results last for a more extended period, talk to your doctor before continuing it further.

· Blurred vision

· Muscle weakness

· Headache

· Increased sensitivity to light

· Dizziness

· Loss of appetite

· Vomiting

· Nausea

· Permanent loss of vision

· Ringing or buzzing in ears

· Skin rashes

· Nervousness

· Loss of concentration

FAQ

Is Hydroxychloroquine safe?

Hydroxychloroquine medicine is safe to take. However, it is highly recommended to consume these tablets under the prescription of doctors. This is an OTC drug and approved by FDA.

Can I buy Hydroxychloroquine over the counter?

Yes, you can buy hydroxychloroquine online over the counter according to your requirement. If you have any questions, contact the online pharmacy.

How to Store it?

Hydroxychloroquine should be stored at room temperature up to 30 degrees centigrade. The tablets are also kept in a sealed and light-resistant container to not react with the environment.

Does Hydroxychloroquine reduce inflammation?

Yes, Hydroxychloroquine tablets work in places where there is pain and inflammation in the joints. The tablets need 4 to 8 weeks to show their effect. So it is recommended to continue taking it for a more extended period and stop taking it if prescribed by the doctor.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the

sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any

manner.