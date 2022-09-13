Hypnosis Live Review: Is It Worth It? My Experience on Hypnosis MP3 Audio!

Hypnosis Live provides over 200 self-hypnosis audios to assist people in making good changes in their life. The audios assist the mind in entering a state of hypnosis when it is more susceptible to the ideas presented in the audios. Each session lasts 30-40 minutes, and after listening to the audios on a regular basis, users will feel more cheerful and prepared to face obstacles. The self-hypnosis audios are simple to use and safe.

What does the Audio Library offer?

Hypnosis Live provides approximately 200 subliminal audios divided into nine categories. All of these self-hypnosis audios are available for download.

Mindset

This section's self-hypnosis audios can help one practice gratitude on a daily basis, increase self-esteem, be disciplined, build bravery, and become inspired to confront everyday problems.

Mental Capabilities

This area includes sessions designed to help one improve skills and mental capacities. People will be able to talk effectively, will become sharper, will have a higher IQ, will be able to master any language, and their intellect will be active.

Anxiety, Fear, and Worry

The subliminal audios in this part will assist people in overcoming any fear and releasing tension and worry. After listening to the audio in this part, they will feel at ease.

Health

After listening to this audio, they will be inspired to live a healthy lifestyle. People will be able to stop smoking, decrease their consumption of alcohol, conquer depression, and sleep better.

Emotions

After listening to the audios in this part, people will be able to regulate their emotions efficiently. Regularly listening to these audios can assist them in letting go of their painful past and becoming emotionally stronger.

Personal Development

The subliminal in this part will assist people in attracting anything they wish for. They will become the best of themselves. They may get their dream job, improve their writing skills, and conquer stage fright.

Self-Growth

When people listen to the audios in this category, their self-confidence will increase, and they will be able to think more optimistically.

Body Enhancement

The audios in this area will assist people in manifesting their ideal physique. Users will be able to get a leaner physique, increase muscle mass, and stay motivated to adhere to their diet.

How Does Hypnosis Live Function?

Hypnotherapy is supported by scientific evidence. The hypnotic trance is a condition of relaxation and tranquillity. Hypnotherapy is not the same as hypnotism, which is done for amusement purposes. Hypnotic trance may be obtained by hypnotherapy from a therapist or through self-hypnosis materials. The mind is more susceptible to favorable thoughts while people are in a hypnotic trance. The self-hypnosis audios from Hypnosis Live assist the mind in reconditioning current negative ideas, and one will immediately feel more positive and cheerful.

How to Use Hypnosis in Real Life

First, get comfortable by lying down or sitting in an inclined chair or recliner.

Now, on any device, start listening to the downloaded subliminal.

The aim is to unwind. It may be tough at first since people will have various ideas racing through their head, but they need to try to let go and let things develop.

Begin listening to the audios on a regular basis to get the desired outcomes. Listen to the audios at least twice a day for a month to begin seeing improvements.

They may also listen to many audios at the same time. The audios will complement and enhance one another.

Is it safe to employ hypnosis in real time?

Yes, listening to self-hypnosis audios is safe. Because the Subliminals are founded on years of scientific study on hypnotherapy, psychiatrists all around the world endorse them. It is not recommended to listen to the audios while doing something else.

Benefits

● The self-hypnosis sessions will help users relax and enter a hypnotic state simply and effortlessly.

● Affirmations will assist them in making good changes in their mind after they have achieved the state of hypnosis.

● They will be able to attain all of their objectives after making the necessary improvements.

● The audio collection has over 200 Subliminals that were particularly designed to address all of life's difficulties.

● After purchasing, the self-hypnosis sessions may be downloaded.

● It is device-independent, so users may listen on any device.

● After only one session, one will feel more optimistic.

Drawbacks

The software is safe to use since the self-hypnosis sessions were produced by expert hypnotherapists and are based on years of scientific study. The audios will have no adverse impact on users. However, if users are hesitant, please consult a psychologist before listening to the audios.

Purchase and Cost

The company's website has over 200 subliminal and hypnosis MP3s to pick from.

One subliminal audio is available for $4.

The firm also has a “buy a bundle and get a second free bundle” offer.

It is offering the subliminal 'Positive Thinking' for just $1 for a limited time.

There are additional hypnosis packages such as the 'Law of attraction' and 'sharp mind.' Each package contains four subliminal audios.

Buyers will be able to download the audio when their transaction is complete.

Refund Policy and Money-Back Guarantee

The firm provides a 14-day money-back guarantee. If buyers are displeased with the audios and believe they are not functioning for them, they may request a refund within the company's 14-day term. Simply call the firm and request a refund; they will get their money back. In case they are unsure, the firm suggests that they start with a small purchase, i.e., fewer than five audios. This is due to the fact that a refund will only be issued for a maximum of 5 audios. This technique is adopted to prevent policy misuse.

Pros

● It is available on all devices and has a simple download process.

● The sessions last about 30-40 minutes.

● After placing the order, buyers may download the MP3 sessions to their devices.

● If they are dissatisfied with the goods, the firm has a 14-day money-back guarantee in which buyers will get a refund.

● It also conveys ideas smoothly, and users are not manipulated.

● They feel more clear and thoughtful after listening to the sessions.

FAQs

What is Hypnosis?

Hypnosis is a tool people can use to make their lives better. It can be used to program the mind with positive, empowering beliefs and ways of thinking, which can change how they act and how they feel about themselves.

Hypnosis works by putting people into a deep state of relaxation first. Then, it helps them reprogram their mind in the best way possible by using affirmations, visualization, and special NLP exercises.

What can be done with the help of hypnosis?

Hypnosis can help make changes in just about every part of life. It can help people feel more confident, get rid of fears and phobias, stop smoking, and even improve their business skills. It's a secret weapon for getting ahead in life.

Does Hypnosis Live Work?

Hypnotherapy has been repeatedly shown as a means of positively transforming oneself. It definitely works when the users listen to the audios as directed and when they are totally free.

How effective are the hypnosis sessions?

Julie-Ann Amos, a Master NLP practitioner, recorded all of the hypnosis sessions. She has a peaceful and charming British accent that is ideal for unwinding and relaxing.

How are these hypnosis sessions superior to other similar sessions?

These live hypnosis sessions are really effective. For the greatest effect, they combine NLP and hypnosis. Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) employs amazing follow-along tasks to shape the user's mind favorably. Julie-Ann Amos, a Master NLP hypnotist, recorded all of the hypnosis sessions.

Is it complicated to use?

No, it is quite easy to use. Simply download the MP3 file, hit the play button, and follow the instructions. It is not difficult at all.

Does it work for everyone?

Numerous studies have shown that it works for a large number of individuals. It is only the individual's capacity to focus on one thing for an extended period of time, desire to achieve anything, and drive that makes him successful.

Can the person who uses it recall the sessions?

Yes, the person will be able to recall a lot of the sessions. They may not recall everything from a single session, but they will have several experiences.

Will people who do not speak English be able to use the product?

The product can be used by anyone as long as they know and understand basic English.

Conclusion

Regular sessions will make users feel more cheerful and joyful, so they should start listening to them right now. The audio snippets will assist them in positively reconditioning their thinking and living a better, more fulfilled life. The audio snippets are also reasonably priced, according to the business. These sessions are available for download and listening to on any device. Begin right now by purchasing the sessions and changing life for the better.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.