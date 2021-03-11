Indian Professional Wrestler & Bharat Kesari, Rounak Gulia is an Epic Example Of Women Strength

Indian women are breaking the stereotypes and how! The approach that only men are meant for big things is being shattered on regular basis now and women like Rounak Gulia have a great role to play in it. The Indian professional wrestler has made a huge name for herself among the national-level athletes. She even took the nation by storm recently by showing her skills in a reality show India's Ultimate Warrior with Akshay Kumar and Vidyut Jamwal.

Rounak Gulia is a professional wrestler who is a three times National medal holder, six-times state champion, and two times Bharat Kesari winner. But what's the most interesting part of her achievements is the challenges she has overcome to be where she is today.

Rounak Gulia lost her parents when she was 13. She was raised by her uncle and aunt who always looked at her as a burden and wanted to get her married soon. After having a childhood full of challenges, she got married to Ankit Gulia in 2016 and this is when she decided to change her life. Fortunately, she got a supportive husband and parents-in-law.

Rounak always used to get motivation from her college school teacher Seema. When Rounak and her parents-in-law also supported her, there was nothing stopping her. She started her training in 2017 and worked vigorously to become a professional wrestler. In 2018 Rounak went on to win the Bharat Kesari title and later won two bronze and one silver medal in the National Wrestling Tournament for three straight years.

Talking about her appearance in India's Ultimate Warrior, the show aired on Discovery Channel & Discovery Plus app. From the first episode only, the viewers were thrilled to see her overshadowing male participants in many tasks. No doubt she was awarded the title of star warrior. She was among the viewers' most favourite contestants, but unfortunately, she had to withdraw herself from the finals due to some serious knee injuries.

Recently Rounak Gulia has added another feather to her cap as she has reinvented herself as a businesswoman. Rounak has now launched a supplement brand by the name Rapid Nutrition which is gaining tremendous buzz in the market.