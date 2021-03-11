Influencer Ankush Goyal portrays his emotions through his content, gaining 300k+ Instagram followers

Influencer Ankush Goyal portrays his emotions through his content, gaining 300k+ Instagram followers

Diwan Chand, aka Ankush Goyal, is a well-known influencer with over 300,000 followers on Instagram (https://instagram.com/its_ankushgoyal) and 360k followers on Moj, who keeps his followers up to date on the latest happenings around him. He likes to share his experience on multiple apps and sites like Tiki, MX Takatak, Facebook, Instagram, etc. He is also a software engineer at Wipro and has been working there for 3 years.

 

It all started when he posted his video with the hum of Jannat music as the background. It went viral with 500k plus views, and so did Ankush as a creator. His faith in himself was rekindled, and he decided to create more fabulous content. His passion for travel gave him access to many places in the world, and his fame kept increasing. With travel and music amalgamated together, Ankush delivered content which kept his audiences hooked to his page.

 

Not just good looks and a pleasant personality, Ankush also displays his emotions candidly, which is a sight to see in all of his videos. His portrayal of emotions, the joy and bliss he shares with his audience at whatever place he visits, is the key factor that connects him with his audience. The landscapes, the music, and Ankush all form a superb combination, not to forget his costumes and vehicles.

 

Moreover, Ankush has collaborated with many brands and products along with other influencers to reach more audiences and create more meaningful content. The locations he chooses are really appreciable.

 

The 25-year old, who hails from Abohar, Punjab, is the first from his town to be a creator on social media vlogging places. His future plans are to travel to unseen places and connect these places to the audience.

His mantra for life is simple: make mistakes, but not the same one again and again. This inspiration he got from the movie 3 Idiots also makes him nostalgic, carrying him back to his college days, he remembers.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

2
Business

Elon Musk clarifies why he will not manufacture Tesla cars in India

3
Punjab

Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney are AAP nominees for Rajya Sabha polls

4
Punjab

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

5
Punjab

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2-month stint as health minister

6
Himachal

Private bus operators peeved, threaten to drag Himachal Govt to court

7
Punjab

Akal Takht jathedar turns down Punjab govt’s offer to restore his security

8
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

9
Punjab

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he 'sat on SHO's chair' in Rajpura

10
Chandigarh

Stones thrown on Shatabdi Express coming from Delhi to Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

Bodies of troops killed in accident near LoC to be sent to their native places for cremation

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

Prompt surgical procedures undertaken on critically-injured ...

Two militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

Two Hizbul militants killed in encounter in J-K’s Anantnag

Security forces act on specific inputs about presence of mil...

DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially abled child

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to bo...

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

Accused say they used to buy empty bottles of scotch brands ...

Punjab govt withdraws security of 424 VIPs in state

Punjab withdraws security of 424 VIPs

These include former MLAs, jathedars of two Takhts, heads of...

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace kidnapped 12-yr-old boy

Gurdaspur diary: We make a life by what we give, says Dr Surinder Pal Singh Oberoi

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

Water quality at 334 govt schools to be examined

Water quality at 334 Malwa govt schools to be examined

Teachers demand transparent transfer policy

General Category Welfare Federation seeks appointment of chairman

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Cyber fraudsters use Chandigarh DGP’s photo to seek gift cards from his acquaintances

Cyber fraudsters use Chandigarh DGP’s photo to seek gift cards from his acquaintances

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

Panchkula ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

Chandigarh MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, Jalandhar villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car near Khanna

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Ludhiana: Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches Ludhiana civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report regarding 212 crore 'irregularities' in road repair works

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he ‘sat on SHO’s chair’

Magistrate told to explain in what capacity he 'sat on SHO's chair' in Rajpura

Patiala MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

DLSA holds medical camp at Patiala Central Jail

Punjabi University sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it