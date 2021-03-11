Influencer Ankush Goyal portrays his emotions through his content, gaining 300k+ Instagram followers

Diwan Chand, aka Ankush Goyal, is a well-known influencer with over 300,000 followers on Instagram (https://instagram.com/its_ankushgoyal) and 360k followers on Moj, who keeps his followers up to date on the latest happenings around him. He likes to share his experience on multiple apps and sites like Tiki, MX Takatak, Facebook, Instagram, etc. He is also a software engineer at Wipro and has been working there for 3 years.

It all started when he posted his video with the hum of Jannat music as the background. It went viral with 500k plus views, and so did Ankush as a creator. His faith in himself was rekindled, and he decided to create more fabulous content. His passion for travel gave him access to many places in the world, and his fame kept increasing. With travel and music amalgamated together, Ankush delivered content which kept his audiences hooked to his page.

Not just good looks and a pleasant personality, Ankush also displays his emotions candidly, which is a sight to see in all of his videos. His portrayal of emotions, the joy and bliss he shares with his audience at whatever place he visits, is the key factor that connects him with his audience. The landscapes, the music, and Ankush all form a superb combination, not to forget his costumes and vehicles.

Moreover, Ankush has collaborated with many brands and products along with other influencers to reach more audiences and create more meaningful content. The locations he chooses are really appreciable.

The 25-year old, who hails from Abohar, Punjab, is the first from his town to be a creator on social media vlogging places. His future plans are to travel to unseen places and connect these places to the audience.

His mantra for life is simple: make mistakes, but not the same one again and again. This inspiration he got from the movie 3 Idiots also makes him nostalgic, carrying him back to his college days, he remembers.