Introducing Delhi's best makeup artist: Manju Chaudhary

Who does not want to look good, we all like to look good and we do a lot to look good, many beauty products do it, go to the salons and get the expensive treatment done, and many more but the result of all this is never good. It doesn't happen that the only reason is that we do not get the right guidance and by sleeping ourselves in the hands of a novice, we ruin our beauty ourselves. But today we tell you about a person who has earned a lot of names in the world of makeup, people are big fans of her work as well as her. We are talking about Manju Chaudhary, a resident of Delhi, who is the owner of Manju's The World of Glamour. Hearing the name of her studio, you guys must have guessed that her work is to make people beautiful.

Manju was very young, which made her think that she would grow up to be a make-up artist. As a child, she used to dress up by wearing her mother's sari and she used to do makeup, only then did she think that why not, later on, made this hobby her career. Manju started preparing for it after finishing her 12th Manju did a makeup artist course at London College of Makeup and then she initially started by working in a small beauty parlour today she has a big makeup studio. Manju has also received the Best Celebrity Makeup Artist Award by Shamita Shetty and has worked with celebrities like Sahil Khan and Karan Kundrra.

Her parents had a huge contribution to Manju's success. Whatever Manju is today, it is the result of her mother and father and their hard work that today she has reached to such a big position. Her parents never doubted her ability. You must have understood by now how much Manju likes to decorate people and make them beautiful, but apart from all these things, Manju is very fond of traveling, she is very fond of seeing new places.

Manju uses the best products in her make-up studio and looks after her clients in the best possible way and it is as a result of her service that people come to Manju from far and wide with their problems. Many people who follow Manju on Instagram and Facebook see her works and also like her a lot.