Is Anavar a Good Steroid to take with Test 400?

INTRODUCTION:

Anavar belongs to anabolic steroid category and has the chemical name Oxandrolone, which is a derivative of testosterone that mimics same as biologically produced testosterone. Synthetically produced testosterone and Anavar both are steroids for sale that are used by bodybuilders and fitness freaks to improve their physique and performance levels. We will learn in the following articles that can we stack Anavar with test 400?

INDICATIONS OF ANAVAR USES:

The therapeutic indications for which one can use Anavar steroids are:

To preserve lean muscle mass among the patients suffering from debilitating illnesses such as HIV. Severe burn patients can also recover the muscle loss by using Anavar. Used among surgery patients as a pos-operative care regime. Used off label to shed fat by obese individuals. Female friendly steroid and used for shaping the body by athletes etc. Anavar for weight loss is also famous among the obese.

BENEFITS OF ANAVAR:

Prevention of protein breakdown.

Preserving lean muscle.

Promoting muscle gain.

Reduced post-work out recovery time.

Increased nitrogen levels promoting protein synthesis.

Reducing fatigue.

Increasing agility, stamina and endurance.

Energy boosts up

Improves muscle functioning and growth

Increased RBCs helps in improving oxygenation.

ANAVAR DOSAGE AND CYCLES:

Anavar is an anabolic steroid that is available both in orally taken pills and injectable form. Pills are of varying potency such as 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg. it is legal, FDA approved and used by both genders. Very effective in cutting cycles. Female friendly with dose effective as low as 2.5mg daily. One can buy Anavar online, for female’s maximum is 20mg per day to avoid side effects and for males up to 50mg per day can be consumed.

Anavar can be taken solo and in stack form. When taken solo it is ideal for cutting cycle. It shreds fat and helps in preserving lean muscle and helping in gaining slight lean muscles. It is also stacked with potent bulking anabolic steroids which will be discussed later.

ADVERSE EFFECTS ODF ANAVAR:

Acne outbursts

Reduced hairs on scalp

Nausea

Vomiting

Headache

Oily skin

Allergic rash

Clitoral enlargements in females

Menstrual irregularities

Reduced breast size

oligospermia

Suppression of natural testosterone production

Joint pain (due to water retention)

Liver issues

It is relatively mild with fewer adverse effects. Most of effects are dose dependent, higher the dose more the side effects.

TESTOSTERONE 400:

Test 400 is an oil based synthetically produced testosterone formulation containing three different types of esters which are:

Test propionate 70mg

Test enanthate 165mg

Test cypionate 165mg

It is a very potent blend and is specifically designed for the bodybuilding community.

USES/INDICATIONS OF TESTOSTERONE 400:

As it is highly anabolic and androgenic so it is used to increase mass and strength tremendously. It is a bulking steroid and used in stacks with other potent anabolic steroids such as deca durabolin, dianabol or Anadrol.

CAN ANAVAR AND TEST 400 BE STACKED TOGETHER?

Yes, one can stack Anavar with test 400 and approximately 40mg of Anavar can be used with test 400 for the duration of starting 6 to 8 weeks to kick start the bulking process and up-regulate the androgenic receptors. Another strong anabolic will replace Anavar in the following 4 weeks till the end of 12-week cycle. It is a very potent bulking cycle that is quite favorite among the bodybuilders because of the un-real gains one can get.

As this potent cycle can have some serious nature of side effects so it is important to follow the guideline protocol that demands the PCT cycle (post cycle therapy) at the end of any cycle to compensate for the suppression of naturally produced testosterone.

At the end of 12-week cycle one notices tremendous amount of increase in number of muscles, individual muscle mass increases, strength increases, endurance and stamina improves.

EFFECTS OF TESTOSTERONE 400:

Breast enlargement

Acne

Pain at injection site

Coarseness of voice

Acne

Menstrual irregularities

Hirsutism

Increase in calcium levels

Hypercholesteremia

High RBC (red blood cells) count

Abnormal bleeding

Oligospermia

Headaches

Anxiety

Depression

Nausea

Swollen legs and arms

Cough

Breathing difficulties

Withdrawal symptoms in case of abuse

WHERE TO BUY THE STEROIDS?

FDA approved steroids are available on drug stores but on prescription and one can also buy steroids online from online portals. Always consult and use authentic channels to acquire safe and genuine products. Some online platforms also have pre-made stacks that one can order. It is one’s duty to look out for authentic and licensed online portal.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Anavar shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.