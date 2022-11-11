Is Europe in a Recession? These Coins Could Offer a Way Out

The values of the Euros and Pounds have been dropping; inflation has been hitting different economies around the world too, not just Europe. The war in the North and Trade wars in the East and West have all played a role in the looming global recessions.

Many analysts have even posited that some countries are already facing recession. Central Banks are also increasing interest rates as a methodology for tackling the looming global recessions.

The European Central Bank recently defended Europe over claims of a recession despite the glaring facts and figures. Could crypto offer a way out? Let’s see some cryptocurrencies to keep a close watch on as we keep our fingers crossed on the outcome of the world economic conditions.

In this article, we’ll look at Big Eyes Coin, a DeFi newcomer; and also into Tron and Solana.

Why Big Eyes Coins?

Big Eyes Coins, the native coin of the Big Eyes ecosystem, present crypto enthusiasts and traders with an offer they cannot refuse. Asides from powering utilities, cryptocurrencies generally depend on hype from communities to skyrocket and offer huge returns for hodlers. Big Eyes is one of those cryptocurrencies already gaining momentum and interest in the crypto community.

If you need a blue-chip cryptocurrency with the potential of shaking the crypto market like many successors that have amassed huge fortunes, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, then Big Eyes Coin is one of those cryptocurrencies you should keep on your watchlist.

Upon launch, Big Eyes Coin will power a robust ecosystem featuring NFTs, the metaverse, and e-commerce merch. There will also be a decentralized exchange for seamless transactions. This could facilitate more price surges for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Tron, The Coin For The Decentralized Web (Web3)

Tron (TRX), the native coin of the Tron Network and TronDAO, has been a preferred option for many crypto traders due to its low fees and fast transactions. Tron was designed to incentivize and power Web3 protocols and applications. It has lived up to this hype, amassing more than one million wallets in 2022.

Tron is one of the few cryptocurrencies hyped to break out by 2023 following increased activities on its underlying network. Tron (TRX) could hit $1 with favourable market conditions in the crypto market.

Solana Blockchain Continues To Make Strategic DeFi Moves To Strengthen SOL’s Price

Solana (SOL) has had extreme and controversial price moves since 2022 despite being one of the active blockchains powering dApps and smart contracts. Solana blockchain has even powered hardware and software including an Android Smartphone called Saga.

Solana continued market social activities and blockchain developments and distribution presents a great future for its community and hodlers. Solana blockchain is also one of the top-performing blockchains and could feature more dApp and smart contracts in the future.

With Solana’s (SOL) down prices and past history, we expect its value to skyrocket with favourable market sentiments by 2023. Now could be a great time to monitor its market for a potential recovery to its all-time high price which it clinched in 2021.

