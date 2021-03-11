Jacob Salem holds an enchanting aura around the social media

Social media is transforming faster than the rocket. The speed with which this field is growing is baffling and concerning at the same time. Consumers absorb the content without verifying its credibility causing a sense of worry with the direction of the flow these media apps have taken. Media can do more harm than good if one does not pay heed to such growing apprehensions. In such a scenario, spreading the good light is vital to the consumption quality of the viewers. Even a slight change can make a huge difference. Jacob Salem contributes his best to send a small ray of hope of authenticity. This man is the founder and chief executive officer of EZMetrics - a space that revolves around digital marketing and connects users to the virtual world.

Jacob Salem has a very organic and raw style of creating content on social media. He keeps it simple and sober that helps his followers to relate with his reality. The show-shining buzz might look glamorous at first but can be a major turn-off in the long run. He crafts his content in a way that mirrors his true feelings and values. He keeps his follower’s comfort and benefits in mind so that he can cater well to their demands and needs. He has the knack of keeping his social media on an even keel giving his followers multiple benefits. He is active on various platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Youtube. He has an extremely wide base of followers on facebook with almost 1 million people enjoying his content. He interacts with his audience a lot on Instagram as well and has about 5K followers who earnestly follow his content.

His content actually summarises his lifestyle as he posts about his work, family, hobbies as well as interests. The best part about following him is the “motivational rush” that one receives on scrolling through his content. He keeps adding quotes and ideologies that can send a glimmer of hope when someone is going through a sketchy phase. He believes in the Almighty and in the marvelous power of Jesus. He reinforces his audience to keep faith in God in the dark times which has actually helped numerous people. Someone who follows him can understand his work ethics and how he manages to stand rooted to the ground. His feed is as colourful as him and these colours denote Jacob Salem’s strength, courage, integrity and kindness.

Jacob Salem is genuine to his followers as he believes in showing reality. Being from a field of Digital Marketing, he ensures that he is legitimate and reliable with his content. If he won't be true then how will his clients be true to him. Today, his followers trust him as well as his quality of work. Jacob Salem is known for his integrity not only in his workspace but also in the virtual world.