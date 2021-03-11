Jason Roy, Reece Topley and Laurie Evans Reveal the Messiest Roomate

Jason Roy, Reece Topley and Laurie Evans Reveal the Messiest Roomate

The talented trio from England; Laurie Evans, Reece Topley and Jason Roy, recently had some fun in a conversation with Adam Drury, a sports writer, and spilled some beans about their biggest inspiration, the best footballer, the messiest roommate, and much more. Evans, Topley, and Roy have played with some of the biggest stars in international cricket for Surrey as well as in franchise-based tournaments.

When Drury asked them who has helped them the most with their game, Evans said, “I quite enjoy Hashim Amla, he has a calming influence over the dressing room.” Roy seemed to agree with Evans and said, “Yes, the mental side of things, 100%. We have been blessed with overseas players that you can’t believe. Kumar Sangakarra, Kevin Pietersen, Hashim Amla, Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting.”

bMoving on, there was an interesting question posed to the trio. It was regarding the player that they could trust with a catch to save their life. Roy answered, “I am going to put Chris Jordan up there. Stick a high ball up there, he’s got good mitts on him.” To Roy’s answer, Evans quickly added, “I think you (Jason Roy) are pretty good, mate.”

Following it up, Drury asked them about who is the best at the bleep test. Roy replied, “Arun Harinath, from my experience, was unbelievable. Then Joe Root, he could run for absolute days.”

Further, they were quizzed on the player who is always last out of the nets. Evans and Topley agreed on one name and it was Ben Foakes. Evans said, “Ben Foakes, he always comes in for a second or a third hit.” Topley added, “Yes, Foaksey, 100%. Popey is another long one, especially when we are traveling on the coaches and we are all having to wait for Popey and Foaksey to wrap up their hits.”

More often than not the cricketers tend to play football as a part of their warm-up. In view of this, Evans, Topley and Roy were questioned about the best footballer. Evans quickly said that he was the best footballer. Roy did not agree with him and said, “No, horrendous mate, such a bad mover. You cannot move (laughs).” Later, Roy and Topley fixed on Ben Foakes as the best footballer. Topley said, “Foaksey’s got the left foot of Van Persie.”

After a round of in-the-field questions, there were a couple of off-the-field googlies thrown at the trio. They were asked about the player who wears the most outrageous gear. Roy said, “There is a range of genres in that changing room. And I think everyone rocks it.” Evans added, “Reece likes to put himself up there. He’s got a Kanye West album cover on his leg.” However, Topley felt that it was Ben Foakes and the three of them seemed to agree. Evans said, “He (Foakes) hates spending money.” To which Roy added, “Do you know what annoys me about him? He is so good-looking. And then he is like he just puts his gear on. You are like come on man. Is that too harsh?”

Finally, Evans, Topley, and Roy were quizzed about the messiest roommate. According to Roy, it is Ollie Pope, while for Evans, it was Sam Billings.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Solan-Shimla national highway stretch caves in, traffic diverted

2
Trending

Chinese groom plays cheating wife's sex video with her brother-in-law at own wedding

3
Entertainment

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates

4
Punjab

Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

5
Punjab

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s personal assistant’s car stopped by bikers, attack him with sharp-edged weapons

6
Punjab

Video of Punjab Speaker's security manhandling truck driver emerges; truckers criticise AAP govt

7
Trending

Bobby Kataria of viral smoking video now claims it was a dummy plane; 'How can you take lighter?'

8
J & K

JeM attack on Rajouri Army camp raises several questions

9
Delhi

3 girls kidnapped, raped in Delhi; police told to submit action taken report by August 14

10
Entertainment

Pakistan media approaches government for NOC on screening of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

'It is my wish that all come together'

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...

Cities

View All

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Amritsar: Police suspect personal enmity behind 83-year-old's murder

Gurdaspur administrators race against time to repair roads before 'Babe da Viah'

Sukhwant Kaur still treasures memories of her village in Pak

Amritsar youth sets record with 185 one-handed claps in 30 seconds

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Chandigarh: Tricolour put up at Sec 15 house of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Chandigarh MC to auction 60 Car Bazaar sites

Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

'Not part of any alliance': AAP on Nitish Kumar being projected as PM candidate for 2024 LS polls

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Day 4: Cane growers' dharna continues

Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

3 held with Rs 7.5L in bank robbery case

Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Learning financial lessons during lockdown

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held