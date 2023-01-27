JayLab Pro Omega Icon Reviews - Real Customer Results or Risky Side Effects?

The world faces several health challenges, making it difficult for people to live happily. These health challenges include excess inflammation in the body, which could be a precursor to chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, or even heart disease. Our world's physical and mental demands also raise the rate at which people suffer from issues that affect mental health and sometimes cause a decline in cognitive function.

For these reasons, we must find ways to prevent some of these health challenges without breaking the bank on medical check-ups. JayLab Pro's Omega Icon could be an excellent way to prepare the body and keep it healthy.

What is JayLab Pro Omega Icon?

Jaylab Pro's Omega Icon is a Krill Oil supplement which the manufacturer claims could be a game changer in terms of helping to improve users' health.

JayLab Pro's claim to efficacy is that the fish from which they obtain their fish oil is very high quality and costs a lot too. JayLab's Pro Omega Icon is made using Krill oil. Krill is known to be a relatively scarce fish, making it a priced commodity in the market. Krill are tiny crustaceans that live in the Southern and Antarctic Oceans. These sea creatures are shrimp-like and known for their omega-3-rich oil.

JayLab Pro claims that in terms of health benefits, its Krill Oil-based Omega Icon is far superior to other Omega-3 supplements made from ordinary fish oil. Omega Icon may also contain astaxanthin, a compound not found in ordinary fish oil and reportedly has powerful anti-oxidative effects. Omega Icon may easily pass the blood-brain barrier, protecting and stimulating the brain for improved mood, memory, and cognitive function.

Phospholipids contained in Krill Oil may also give Omega Icon the ability to help cells create a tiny barrier that helps filter out pollutants and free radical damage, which could have led to severe diseases.

Given that Omega Icon is made from Krill Oil, it is passed as being safer than other omega-3 supplements made from regular fish oil, which have been reported to sometimes contain toxins such as mercury, lead, arsenic, PCBs, radioactive strontium, and other contaminants from industrial waste in the water from where regular fish are gotten. Overall, Omega Icon may be a valuable supplement for anyone.

How JayLab Pro Omega Icon Works

Omega Icon relies on Krill oil, which contains various compounds, including omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, as several potent antioxidants which may work well in helping anyone significantly reduce internal inflammation.

The omega-3 fatty acids contained in Krill Oil make the oil special, making them beneficial for the body. The strength of Krill Oil can be attributed to its containing Eicosapentaenoic (EPA) fatty acid, which reportedly inhibits the conversion of DGLA to arachidonic acid.

omega-6 fatty acids found in linoleic acid, which is eventually transformed into DGLA, or dihomo-gamma-linoleic acid. DGLA may be transformed enzymatically to arachidonic acid, which can be highly inflammatory, causing internal inflammation levels to rise and destroying healthy cells in the body.

The omega-3 fatty acids in krill oil are predominantly bonded to a kind of fat known as a phospholipid, unlike fish oils, which are mainly bonded to other types of fat, such as triglycerides.

Phospholipid fat produces a phospholipid bilayer, which forms cell membranes for the cells in the body and is very beneficial for the body.

Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA/DHA) can pass through the cell membrane and impact particular cellular activities.

Ingredients in JayLab Pro Omega Icon

Omega Icon is primarily a blend of four main ingredients and a few other additive ingredients, which the manufacturer claims make its product unique in the marketplace. The main ingredient in JayLab Pro's Omega Icon include:

Phospholipids

A lipid comprises a phosphate group, a glycerol group, and two fatty acids. Because phospholipids are the fundamental compounds necessary for forming cell membranes, they efficiently distribute EPA and DHA to the body's blood, tissues, and organs.

Astaxanthin

This compound is a carotenoid high in antioxidants and protects the omega-3 fatty acids in krill oil from oxidation. This compound helps in keeping the fatty acids biologically pure and stable.

Choline

This ingredient is required to produce neurotransmitters (acetylcholine) and phospholipids. It is also necessary for lipid transport and homocysteine reduction in the body.

Omega-3s (in the form of DHA and EPA)

This ingredient is a class of fatty acids found in fats and cell membranes that may be utilised as an energy source by the body.

Other ingredients in the supplement include Soft Gel (Gelatin), Glycerol, Sorbitol, Water, and Ethyl Vanillin.

Benefits of JayLab Pro Omega Icon

The manufacturer of Omega Icon advertises its supplement as having some health benefits individuals may enjoy. These benefits include:

Promotes Heart Health

EPA and DHA perform several functions in the human body. Among these functions is promoting a healthy heart and maintaining appropriate triglyceride and blood pressure levels.

Promotes Healthy Joints

The EPA and DHA in Omega Icon may help to maintain a healthy inflammatory response after exercise.

May Help Improve Omega-3 Levels in Your Body Significantly in 30 Days

It may help increase the assimilation of EPA and DHA into the body's cells. The Krill oil in Omega Icon aids in regulating Omega-3 levels in the body. It has been shown to increase Omega-3 Index in the body.

JayLab Pro Omega Icon Pricing and Moneyback Guarantee

JayLab Pro's Omega Icon is available on the manufacturer's official website in various offers, all targeted at giving maximum value to the consumer. These offers are

● One Bottle Omega Icon at $57.95

● Three Bottles Omega Icon at $130.85 (Each bottle costs $43.62)

● Six Bottles Omega Icon at $247.95 (Each bottle costs $41.33)

A 60-day money-back guarantee covers all purchases of Omega Icon. This guarantee allows customers unsatisfied with the results from JayLab Pro's Omega Icon to return the product and get 100% of their money back without any hassles.

Conclusion

Omega Icon is made entirely of Krill Oil. The manufacturer claims that the krill it uses in its production process is free of toxins mercury and PCBs toxins. This potent oil is high in omega-3 fatty acids, DHA and EPA. Two kinds of fats may be beneficial to one's health.

Omega Icon is reportedly safe for healthy persons, and using it should carry no health risks. However, it is advised that intending users should consult a doctor before using Omega Icon.

