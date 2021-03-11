JTL Infra Director Vijay Singla launched CSR to Help the Poor and Needy During the Pandemic

Vijay Singla led JTL Infra Ltd on its CSR activities to help the poor and needy during the coronavirus outbreak. This initiation fed almost 5000 people per day. They distributed packed food to the homeless living on the street and rations to all the low-income families residing in slums. Under this CSR activity, the company donated 20,000 masks, bottles of sanitiser and medicines to the local population in different districts of Punjab daily.

Sharing his experience while helping others during the lockdown, Mr. Vijay Singla of JTL Infra stated, “We get calls from folks who say they haven't eaten anything in two days and are requesting food. We've even received requests for help via social media from various districts in Punjab. Then I understood that I couldn't aid everyone from one location because I didn't know their physical condition. As a result, I decided to assemble small groups of 20 individuals from various parts of Punjab to gather grassroots knowledge and provide the greatest possible assistance to each individual. The impact of the virus on the impoverished was so devastating that even these groups were unable to assist. I went out onto the streets and fed over 500 destitute and homeless people with food and medicine.”

Vijay Singla and Pawan Bansal (Vijay Singla’s Uncle) roamed the streets of Chandigarh at night and distributed food, masks, sanitizer, medicines and some essentials to the needy. “During the lockdown phase, there are a bunch of daily wagers and migrant laborers who are in dire need of food, mask and medicine and also enable to procure ration. It's our duty to feed them with the basic amenities, so they spend their lockdown phase serenely,” Singla stated.

Not only this, Mr. Vijay Singla guided Chetan Industries as a visionary director to participate in CSR activities. He led the company to build an MS (Mild Steel) and GI (Galvanized Iron) factory with a capacity of 1 lakh MT in the village named Urla. This activity creates vacancies and provides jobs for the local villagers. The company also distributed food to the local people. This has shown to be an essential CSR initiative led by Vijay Singla, director of JTL Infra, particularly in the wake of COVID 19's devastating second wave, which devastated the nation one year back.