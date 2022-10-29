Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 Reviews (Kelsey Ale) Real Ketogenic Diet Recipes?

The popularity of the keto diet has skyrocketed over the years. Numerous individuals use the low-carb diet, known as the Keto Diet, to manage weight and stay healthy. However, most folks fail to follow keto-based diet programs because of the amount of cooking, meal prep time, dirty appliances and dishes, hard-to-find items for grocery lists, and preparing separate meals for other family members, among other factors.

Many individuals have busy schedules, work long hours, and may not have adequate time to create keto-friendly healthy meals. Consequently, food from take-out is full of unhealthy ingredients but becomes easier than preparing and cooking.

Keto Slow Cooker Volume 2 is a new second addition slow cooker keto cookbook by Kelsey Ale that can make the kitchen a snap for preparing food. The recipe book comprises 80 keto recipes you can prepare in under 20 minutes.

How does the keto slow cooker recipe book work? Is Kelsey Ale’s volume 2 keto cookbook worth the hype? Continue reading to learn more about the second edition of the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook.

What is Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2?

Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 by Kelsey Ale is a new crock pot keto recipe book containing 80 new keto recipes. The author claims that after the complete success of the first keto slow cooker keto cookbook, she was motivated to create another one that requires less prep time. Each slow cooker meal recipe is easy to make, uses locally available ingredients, is affordable, and makes it easy to manage weight and overall health.

An effective keto diet should consist of various ingredients that are easy to find. Kelsey Ale, a certified nutritional therapist at PaleoHacks, explains that the keto diet should not be bland and should not take any of your precious time to prepare or be too strict. The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 can assist anyone in losing up to 4 lbs. every month.

Kelsey Ale claims that she has done all the hard work for anyone looking to start a keto diet. Users do not have to spend hours counting calories, weighing the food, or eliminating the foods they like. The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 is designed to make dieting easy and practical.

All 80 recipes in the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 are ideal for the whole family. There is no need to prepare a "special" keto-friendly diet and a separate meal for the other family members. The cookbook lists numerous food groups you and the family can enjoy in the morning, lunch, or dinner.

Kelsey Ale assures users that the slow cooker recipes make transitioning to a new diet exciting, fulfilling, and effective. Most recipes can address changes when you start a new diet, including cravings, headaches, fatigue, nausea, and low energy levels.

Benefits of the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2

Most experts agree that dietary changes are the first step toward losing excess pounds. A good diet gives the body the nutrients to melt fat and optimize health. The keto diet is popular today; however, many keto recipes online are too expensive, tedious, complicated, or hard to create. Kelsey Ale’s Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 surpasses similar keto cookbooks because:

Comprises all Meal Types: Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 by Kelsey Ale makes it easy to follow her keto weight management diet. It includes dishes you can consume in the morning, lunch, dinner, and even desserts. The developer claims that these 80 keto slow cooker recipes were highly researched and use ingredients you can find at your local store.

Multiple Options: Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook developer claims that following the recipes does not require users to count calories or worry whether they are giving their bodies adequate nutrients. She has simplified the recipes to allow users to make meal variations throughout the week. With 80 recipes to choose from, it becomes easy to get new and delicious meals each day.

Easy to Cook: The advantage of using a slow cooker to create keto recipes is that it requires minimal preparations and makes less mess. Some people prepare the meals, toss the ingredients in the slow cooker, turn it on, and go about their day until evening.

Flavorful: Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 uses a cooking method that ensures all the flavors infuse to create mouthwatering dishes. Cooking experts claim that foods that take time to marinate and cook have a better flavor and taste. The keto recipes also comprise various low-cost venison meat that takes hours to cook and tenderize.

Affordable: Fast foods are expensive, may not have vital nutrients, and are full of carbs. Kelsey Ales provides keto recipes that you can follow using locally available ingredients.

Supports Weight Loss Goals: The idea that a warm and healthy meal awaits you at home can encourage one to stick to the keto diet. Most people purchase takeout and delivery meals because they may need hours to prepare and cook the food. However, being confident that cooked and nutritious keto food awaits one after a hard day's work can aid you in sticking to healthy eating habits.

User-friendly: The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 is keto beginner friendly. Users do not need to spend hours creating a meal. Instead, the maker recommends mixing all the ingredients, setting the correct temperature, and leaving it to cook slowly.

Less Mess: Kelsey Ale recommends the keto cookbook for any person that needs less mess while cooking. The slow cooker could be the only utensil that requires washing. Per the official website, most of the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook recipes do not need the use of blenders, baking sheets, or pots, among other kitchen utensils.

Hot Meals: The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook uses slow cookers or crockpots that keep the meals hot and warm for extended periods without drying out the food. Thus, instead of spending time reheating the food again, you serve, eat and relax!

How to Use the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2

Customers receive the digital version of the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 immediately after payment. After downloading it, you can choose the keto slow cooker recipe you want to prepare and ensure you have the ingredients. Kelsey Ale recommends making a one-a-week grocery shopping list and trip to ensure you have fresh and correct components.

Most keto recipes require sophisticated kitchen appliances and much preparation time. All you need is a simple slow cooker with time-setting options, mainly if you spend hours outside or away from home for long hours.

The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 promises to save users the frenzied headache of preparing a keto dinner. It reduces meal preparation and cooking time, allowing users to spend that time on other activities.

After deciding on the slow cooker keto recipe in Kelsey's newest cookbook, prepare the ingredients and toss them in the slow cooker. Allow the food to cook slowly for hours; some slow cooker brands have a keep warm option, delivering ready-to-eat healthy and friendly keto food after a long day's work.

Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 Pros

● It can help you prepare delicious keto meals

● It supports weight loss goals

● Its meals are ideal for the whole family

● All the recipes are easy to create

● It comprises colored pictures maintaining simplicity in shopping for ingredients

● It makes following the keto diet fun, less work, practical, and effective

The Science behind Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2

The ultimate goal of anyone following a special diet is to augment health. The keto diet is scientifically proven to increase fat oxidation and support weight loss. Unfortunately, most people perceive the keto diet as dull, restrictive, and complicated.

Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 by Kelsey Ale seeks to create healthy keto meals that are nutritious, delicious, and easy to assemble. Each recipe is keto-friendly, meaning it conditions the body to utilize fat deposits instead of carbs.

Kelsey Ale claims she has eliminated the need to count calories while using a keto diet. Each dish in the Slow Cooker Volume 2 has the macro and micronutrients essential in jumpstarting and maintaining ketosis. The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 allows users to enjoy delicious meals without starving. Some of the dishes combat obesity and:

● Lower unhealthy inflammations

● Combat cravings

● Reduce appetite

● Speed metabolism

● Supercharge the energy levels

● Support brain health

● Facilitate quality sleep

● Diabetic friendly

● Improve moods

● Supports healthy cholesterol and blood sugar

What is Inside the Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2?

10 Breakfast Recipes: Kelsey Ale states that the ten breakfast recipes aim at increasing your energy levels and motivation and combat fatigue. These include:

● Crustless spinach quiche

● Cheddar and bacon casserole

● Poached egg casserole

● Kale and sausage egg cups

● Greek casserole

● Blueberry pancakes

● Asparagus omelet

● Breakfast bake

● Zucchini bread

● Mexican Frittata

20 Recipes for Health: These recipes support immunity, improve digestion, and enhance cardiovascular functions. They include:

● French onion soup

● Broccoli cheddar soup

● Shirataki ramen

● Italian sausage soup

● Egg drop soup

● Wild mushroom stew

● Ginger beef stew

15 Beef Recipes: These recipes allow you to enjoy meat without feeling guilty. They include:

● Beef and mushroom pot roast

● Mongolian beef

● Beef carnitas

● Thai beef curry

● Slowly shredded beef

10 Pork Recipes: These include:

● Sausage and pepper

● BBQ Pork ribs

● chili lime pork roast

● Swedish meatballs

10 Vegetarian Recipes: They can serve as a complete meal or as a side dish. They include:

● Cream of broccoli casserole

● Stuffed eggplant

● Vegetable curry

● Cabbage pizza

Purchase Kelsey Ales's Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2

The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 is available in both digital and hardcover options for $19.95. Thus, customers get immediate access immediately after completing the digital copy purchase transactions. Users can download it onto their desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The Hardcover editions of the Keto Slow Cooker Volume 2 also costs just $19.95, with a $4.95 shipping charge.

The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Thus, customers have ample time to experiment with the new recipes and discover whether they can help them achieve their weight loss goals. Bonuses include:

● 5 Ingredient Slow Cooker Cookbook

● Ready in 30 Cookbook

● 10% Coupon for the PaleoHacks Store

Kelsey offers her customers a 60-day money-back guarantee on their purchases. To reach out for comments, questions, or for a refund, send an email to:

● support@paleohacks.com

Conclusion

The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 comprises 80 easy-to-prepare keto recipes. The creator, Kelsey Ale, claims that the new Volume 2 edition is different than her 1st Volume in that the recipes contain fewer carbs per recipe and include new keto slow cooker meals that are not in the first volume. Each meal is wholesome and contains all the macro and micronutrients to support weight loss, improve immunity, lower blood sugar and fortify overall health.

Customers need to have a slow cooker to use most of the recipes. Kelsey Ale claims that every ingredient is easy to find and the whole meal requires about 15 minutes to prepare. The Keto Slow Cooker Cookbook Volume 2 recipes by Kelsey Ale create less mess, are ideal for diabetics, and the entire family, and make keto dieting simple and a rewarding weight loss experience.

