Kratom Dosage For Pain: How To Use Premium Kratom Capsules For Pain

More and more people are experimenting with kratom for pain relief. It’s becoming obvious that it’s a good tool that doesn’t have the same problem as opioids. Using premium kratom capsules for pain is one of the simplest and most effective ways of doing so.

Do you want to know everything to get started with using kratom capsules for fast pain relief? If so, then this is the complete guide you need.

We will cover how kratom works for pain relief, and exactly how it works in the body compared to opiate medication.

I’ll talk about the different types of kratom that you can use to quickly relieve chronic pain, including some of the following:

We will cover kratom dosage for pain, using alternative to capsules such as extract shots and gummies, and when to take kratom for pain.

All that, plus I’ll talk about the best vein colors and kratom strains for pain relief, kratom quality, and highlight some good sources to buy high quality kratom from.

Does Kratom Work To Ease Physical Pain?

Kratom really does work to ease physical pain. That’s because it’s a partial agonist of the opioid receptors.

So it hits the same receptors as opiate medications, as well as narcotics that are opiates which also numb the physical senses.

The difference is that kratom is only a partial agonist of the opioid receptors unless you take a very high dose, in which case it can become a full agonist. That’s why kratom is so dose dependent.

It also means it’s more controllable, and you won’t get tolerance or addiction in the same way as full agonists of the opioid receptors deliver.

How Kratom Works For Pain Relief

Because kratom works on the opioid receptors, it has exactly the same effects on physical pain as opiate medications, but without some of the side effects and problems.

It works for a considerable amount of time, up to five or six hours with a moderate to strong dose. So it’s great for relief in the key part of the day, or night.

I’ve used good quality kratom capsules for several years to manage pain, and found it unbelievably effective. I certainly wouldn’t go back to addictive opioid medication.

Which Kratom Vein Color Works Best For Pain?

When it comes to kratom, it’s a tough thing to tell you the exact effects of, because everyone is different with kratom, and there are other considerations as well.

It’s a spectrum drug, meaning the effects change depending on the dose you take. Plus, the alkaloid balance in the different vein colors is slightly different, which complicates things further.

Broadly, you’ve got the following traits:

White kratom is the most energizing. As a member of the coffee family, kratom can have a lot of stimulating alkaloids which predominated very low doses. White kratom also has a higher proportion of Mitragynine than green or red kratom, which makes it more energizing.

However, at higher doses, the same as all kratom, white kratom is overwhelmed in its stimulation and becomes increasingly sedative and pain relieving.

Green kratom is usually quite balanced, with some of the traits of red and some of the traits of white, due to its alkaloid content. It has more pain relief at lower doses than white kratom, but not as much as red kratom. Red kratom has the highest proportion of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), and oxidized derivative and metabolite of Mitragynine. It binds to opioid receptors in the same way, but with more potency, which is why its analgesic effects are more notable. Therefore, red kratom is what you need to be experimenting with for physical pain relief the most.

Best Kratom Strains For Chronic Pain

There are tons of strains out there, and a lot of them are made up. Put it this way, kratom is grown on huge plantations in Southeast Asia, notably Borneo.

There’s no way on earth that there are lots of sub species, different plantations with different characteristics, or careful harvesting management going on. They just harvest the kratom trees, dry out the leaves, powder them, and send them on.

So don’t worry too much about exact strains. You are looking for good quality red kratom that is rich in alkaloids, that’s the key thing.

However, if you want specific strains from good quality sellers who do try to differentiate the kratom they sell, then I’d recommend these is great starting point for your journey:

Overall though, focus on just getting good quality kratom first. Then focus on getting red kratom, and then focus on the different formats that work best for you (powder, capsules, liquid).

The last thing to focus on and worry about is strains. Some people never notice a difference, but you might, so it’s definitely something to consider, but don’t obsess over it.

When you do start experimenting with strains, go for the main ones first, the Bali, Malay, Indo, and Thai strains.

Once you’ve understood any differences between the main ones that you can feel, then you can dive deeper into the more exotic sounding names.

But be warned, a lot of the exotic sounding names are pure marketing, either made up by the sellers, by the kratom harvesters looking to get a higher profit margin for exactly the same kratom, which they claim is grown and harvested, then dried out, differently to change the alkaloid profile.

Most of the time, that isn’t true. So you can’t go wrong with just buying the standard red kratom strains, because these will give you an even experience, and will account for 90% of the kratom experiences you’ll get because most of the kratom is those types.

Kratom Dosage For Pain: All About Experimentation

I’ve been using kratom for 10 years for recreational purposes and to manage increasing physical pain as I’ve got older, but even I struggle to explain what the exact kratom dosage range should be for you to begin experimenting with.

The problem is that there are several things contributing to which dosage will work for you:

Your age

Your physical health

Your mental well-being

Your diet

Metabolism

Strength of kratom

Frequency of dosing

Type of kratom

Other substances/medications in the body

On top of all that, is the variability of kratom. You just don’t know what you’re going to get in terms of alkaloid strength and profile.

Sometimes, even from the same batch, you can have one experience and then a completely different one a few weeks later.

Boiling all that down, these are the broad dosage ranges I would advise you to see kratom within:

1 – 2 g beginner’s dose

3 – 4 g low stimulating to full-spectrum dose

5 – 7 g moderate to high full-spectrum dose

8 g and above high full-spectrum dose

If you’re a beginner, I’d advise you start with a single gram, and work your way up a gram at a time. By the time you get to 5 g of good quality kratom powder, you should be having a significant experience that is noticeable.

Try not to go higher with your kratom dosage than you need. Once you find the dosage range that works for you without being overwhelming, that manages pain but without it becoming sedating, try and stick within a gram of that sweet spot.

With premium kratom capsules for pain, it’s even easier to manage dosage. Kratom capsules are usually 500 mg in size, although there are differences (Kona kratom capsules are 600 mg in size).

Once you know the amount of kratom in each capsule, it’s incredibly easy to just dose the right number of capsules for the total dose you need.

You don’t need to weigh loose powder, you don’t need to taste the bitterness of kratom, you don’t need to mess around mixing it with milkshake or juice, you just pop the capsules as you would headache pills.

Using Kratom For Chronic Pain Relief

Kratom powder is most widely used form of kratom. That’s because it’s the most widely available, and it’s the cheapest as well.

As long as you get good quality powder kratom that is rich in alkaloids, and you store it well, then you’ll get a potent and even experience.

The problem with kratom powder is its literally a very dry powder. You have to weigh it; you have to deal with it. You have to either mix into a liquid like juice or milk (it’s not water-soluble), and you have to deal with the fact that whatever you are drinking will be muddy green and gritty.

Some people do “toss and wash”, where they literally put in their hand, slap into their mouth, and then drink it down with water. But this can make you choke and is really not the best way of doing it.

If you’re experienced with kratom, or you want something cheaper, or you want more exact dosing outside the parameters of kratom capsule sizes (buy a microscale) then powder is brilliant, but more difficult to deal with.

You’ll definitely need a microscale if you’re going to use kratom extract powder. Even a single gram of that can be equivalent of 7 or 8 g, sometimes even more, of standard powder.

Using Kratom Shots For Pain Relief

Kratom shots are expensive. This is especially true of the liquid extract shots from MIT45, although you’ll get one or two doses depending on the strength of the liquid.

But if you want the fastest pain relief in the easiest manner, then kratom liquid extract shots are the most potent and perfect way of relieving that pain fast.

Kratom alkaloids extracted by boiling the leaves to get the alkaloids out. They just keep adding leaves and boiling them until there is a far larger proportion in the water then there could be from standard dried leaf powder.

It’s skimmed to get rid of the scum on the top, then it’s filtered. This potent, alkaloids which liquid, is then flavored and has preservatives added, to make it into the high-quality liquid shot. This is also how kratom extract capsules are made, they just dry that liquid out to make a resin.

One single liquid extract shot can be the equivalent of 10 g or more of kratom, and because it’s a liquid it’s hitting the stomach and being digested quicker.

Next a premium kratom capsules, liquid extract is the most convenient and potent way of consuming kratom.

In terms of buying kratom liquid shots the pain relief, MIT45 have the following options:

GOLD (85mg alkaloid extract)

GO (150 mg alkaloid extract)

BOOST (50 mg alkaloid extract)

SUPER K (500 mg alkaloid extract)

SUPER K XS (1200 mg alkaloid extract)

The GO and SUPER K of the best levels to get pain relief but still function. If you’re looking for the ultimate, then half the bottle, or even more, of the SUPER K XS will work wonders.

Using Kratom Gummies For Pain Relief

Kratom gummies have been around for years, but often seen as a new thing. That’s more because only a few sellers had them, where is now infused chewable candies are sold by most kratom vendors.

Most have a good dose of around 20 mg per gummy. Kratom usually has around 1.5% alkaloids in standard powder, so a gram of powder will contain 15 mg of kratom alkaloids.

So five gummies are going to be a decent 5 g dose. You can either chew them straight after each other, or it’s an easy way to build up a dose over a couple of hours.

Gummies are not cheap, at around a dollar each, but they are incredibly convenient for being on the go, and avoiding all of the problems with kratom powder.

Two kratom gummy products I recommend are:

I’ve used gummy products occasionally, and don’t see them as the main way to consume kratom for pain relief. They should be seen as a tool to fill in gaps, especially on the move.

Sometimes take a dose of capsules, and then top up with two or three gummies three or four hours later as the dose tapers off. It allows me to maintain the pain relief in an easy way during a working day.

Using Premium Kratom Capsules For Pain Relief

For me, premium kratom capsules for pain relief are the easiest way to get chronic pain relief using kratom.

You know the exact dose you are getting in terms of grams of kratom, because of the size of each capsule. That makes it brilliantly simple to do, and you don’t have to worry about weighing the kratom, or worrying how much liquid shot you are consuming.

You don’t have to worry about how you consume the kratom, or carry it, and longer term, capsules will stay fresh for longer.

It’s really easy to take kratom in capsules. You’ll want to take the whole dose though, don’t think that because it’s capsules that you can top up using them after you have taken the main dose, as you could overdose, which could lead to increasing lethargy.

Once you’ve found your sweet spot dose range, take all of it over about 15 minutes with liquid, but water can work best as a clean liquid.

However, some people find that caffeine or grapefruit juice can potentiate the kratom, meaning it will act faster and more efficiently.

Whatever you choose to take the capsules with, they will start to work for you dependent on whether your stomach is empty or full. If you have an empty stomach, you’ll start to feel the effects of the kratom in around 30 minutes, but on a full stomach, it could be as long as 60 minutes.

I always recommend taking kratom on an empty stomach, because it gets digested more readily and completely in a short space of time, meaning get the whole dose more evenly. With a full stomach, it can take a long time to digest fully, meaning you never truly get the full experience.

With kratom capsules, after three or four hours, if you feel the pain returning, you could top up with two or three more capsules, once you are experienced.

Also, because kratom capsules are so discreet, you can literally use them anywhere, at work, even standing in the middle of the street. Nobody is going to give you a second look.

My Journey To Find The Best Kratom For Pain

I’ve had great success using red kratom capsules for pain relief over the past few years. I’ve completely gotten off opioid medication, rejected it completely, and I now use kratom exclusively.

There has been a little tolerance, and maybe a little dependence, but far less than ever I experienced when using opiate meds that fully work as agonists on the opioid receptors.

I mostly stick to capsule versions of the main red strains, Bali, Thai, and Indo. But I have found good success with red kratom extracts, and ultra-enhanced kratom.

Kratom extracts and ultra-enhanced kratom are created from processes that get more alkaloids into the resulting powder. So you need less for the same dose, and in the case of ultra-enhanced kratom, as low as half a gram to replicate 5 g of standard kratom powder or capsules.

There’s also “Maeng Da” kratom. It just means stronger kratom. It’s not infused with anything, it’s just when its batch tested and found have more alkaloid content than is typically the case, it’s labelled up as “Maeng Da” and sold at a higher price.

If you want to experiment with stronger kratom in capsules, then I would advise you take a look at these, all from Kratora:

Ultra-enhanced Maeng Da

Ultra-enhanced Indo

25 x extract Powder

Extract and enhanced variety pack (perfect for experimentation in the beginning)

Those are great for more recreational experiences, or when you don’t want to mess around with a lot of powder, you just need a very small amount to get the hit you need to take the pain away.

Most of the time, taking 8 – 12 capsules of good quality red kratom powder will more than take the pain away for about six hours, in my experience this is certainly the case.

Just be careful about topping up, especially if you are a beginner, because of the fact that sometimes they don’t digest and work evenly, and you could get caught out and realize you’ve got more kratom to deal with than you thought, leading to tiredness and lethargy when you don’t need it.

Where To Buy Premium Kratom Capsules For Pain Management

When it comes to finding premium kratom capsules for pain relief, then there are three companies that you can get very good quality kratom capsules from.

1. Kona Kratom

Every single type of kratom Kona kratom sells is available both as loose powder, and then the same high-grade powder is also available in capsules.

Of particular note are the classic strains of Bali, Thai, and Malay. For something a little different, try Red Bentuangie, it’s one of the few alternative strains that genuinely feels different to me.

Note that these are larger 600 mg capsules, rather than the usual 500 mg. So you’re getting slightly more for your money potentially, and you’ll have to watch your dosing.

2. MIT45 Red Capsules

MIT45 sell fantastic quality liquid extract shops, but what’s not known is they also sell some very good generic red kratom capsules as well.

These are the classic 500 mg red kratom capsules, so you’ll get really easy dosing.

They can be purchased in quantities 125 capsules, or 250 capsules for a very reasonable price.

3. Kratora

Kratora I one of the best all-round kratom sellers that have been around for more than 20 years. They didn’t sell kratom capsules at all until a few years ago, but now have one of the largest ranges.

Not only do they do all the standard types of kratom powder in capsules, but they are one of the few sellers who do the stronger capsules, such as ultra-enhanced Indo capsules, and ultra-enhanced Maeng Da kratom capsules.

