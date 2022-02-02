Leading Marketer Zohaib Khan Elucidates How Revamping Digital Marketing Can Build Fortune

Leading Marketer Zohaib Khan Elucidates How Revamping Digital Marketing Can Build Fortune

The late 20th century witnessed the advent of the digital revolution, which revolutionized our means of finding and sharing information. Over the years, as the Internet penetrated in our lifestyle, it grew into a platform that can affect consumers' awareness and influence their perception.

Digital marketers have developed it into a powerful platform to effectively promote their products and services to reach intended consumers and businesses.

 Zohaib Khan, Founder and CEO of UpBringers, was always fascinated by the potential of this platform to bring the right products and services at the doorsteps of the right customer. 

 

 

He opines, " Digital marketing is a confluence of art and science with the potential to tell compelling stories of products. From SMEs to well-established brands, everyone wants to make their business more cost-effective and efficient. Tools of digital marketing can help them attain this goal.”

 

 

During his graduation days at IBA, Mr. Zohaib envisioned the skyrocketing demand for strategic digital marketing services to leverage the opportunity offered by ecommerce platforms. Despite honing strong technical skills in computer science, his unquenching thirst for learning made him deep dive into the platform's intricacies through professional courses.

 

 

After spending prolonged time in arduous learning, he launched his agency, UpBringers. The agency is home to a proficient team that holds prowess in various services on Amazon such as FBA Private Label, PPC campaigns, Launching, Ranking, Product ranking, and Product research.

 

 

Every day, Mr. Zohaib and his team work closely with his clients to understand their requirements and target audience. It helps them define the KPI of their clients.

 

 

Afterward, the agency devises strategic, tailored FBA solutions for clients that help them to build profound relations with their customers. Their tactical marketing practices have gained the trust of their clients and thus attract healthy demand for their service.

 

 

This has brought fortune for the agency as it successfully clocks a monthly turnover of more than $2 million on a m-o-m basis.

 

 

 "At UpBringers, we believe in going with the flow to take new opportunities by grabs which are awaiting to be explored. We are open to all kinds of emerging trends and mould our strategies accordingly. I believe Creativity, Confidence, and collective efforts of my team has played a key role in making UpBringers what it is today." opines Mr. Zohaib.

 

 

 In the future, Mr. Zohaib plans to offer an even better user experience by leveraging emerging tools in the digital marketing domain. He is also monitoring current practices to hold sway over the traffic on clients' landing pages. He seeks to build disruptive techniques by exploring the data and undertaking in-depth analyses to learn more about the target audience.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

2
Trending

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

3
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

4
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

6
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

7
Punjab Election

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

8
Punjab Election

Punjab Election: Congress out to mollify rebel candidates

9
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

10
Punjab Election

MS Kaypee loses out to Sukhwinder Kotli in Adampur

Don't Miss

View All
British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Top Stories

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

You’re fiddling with the idea of India; your policies how a ...

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Jaishankar, Rijiju hit back at Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha remarks

Himanta Sarma says those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs...

Possibility of new world order post-Covid pandemic; initials indicators are visible: Modi

Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM

Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...

Supreme Court to hear road rage case involving Navjot Sidhu on Thursday

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

Family of victim, Gurnam Singh, has sought a review of top c...

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...

Cities

View All

With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Majithia vs Sidhu: With high stakes in Amritsar East, cops ready for anything

Bikram Majithia vs Navjot Sidhu: More of a personal fight, say locals

In fray only from Amritsar East: Bikram Majithia

Tarn Taran: Setback for Congress as 12 sarpanches, others join AAP

A close contest on the cards in Attari

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh among 8 airports identified for promoting aircraft maintenance activities

Chandigarh reports 364 Covid cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

Budget 2022: Finance Minister puts Rs 196.67 cr more in Chandigarh kitty

Budget 2022: Once again Chandigarh PGI gets less than what it sought

Budget 2022: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation grant-in-aid up, but short of demand

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Mohinder Singh Kaypee loses Adampur to Sukhwinder Kotli amid high drama

Two BSP candidates file papers from Nawanshahr

‘Sada Channi’ jerseys kick up a row in Jalandhar

69 file papers on last day in Jalandhar district

Constituency Watch: Jalandhar West

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

Ludhiana: Multi-crore loan racket busted, 2 held

On last day, 97 candidates file nomination papers in Ludhiana district

8 dead, 207 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Expenditure, general, police observers appointed

Ludhiana: New DEO Jaswinder Kaur joins

Congress candidates Vishnu, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers

Congress candidates Vishnu Sharma, Mohit Mohindra file nomination papers in Patiala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Civil Surgeon gets memo over slow vaccination pace in Patiala district

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, completes 74 years

Railways renames DMW 'Patiala Loco Works'