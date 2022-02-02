Leading Marketer Zohaib Khan Elucidates How Revamping Digital Marketing Can Build Fortune

The late 20th century witnessed the advent of the digital revolution, which revolutionized our means of finding and sharing information. Over the years, as the Internet penetrated in our lifestyle, it grew into a platform that can affect consumers' awareness and influence their perception.

Digital marketers have developed it into a powerful platform to effectively promote their products and services to reach intended consumers and businesses.

Zohaib Khan, Founder and CEO of UpBringers, was always fascinated by the potential of this platform to bring the right products and services at the doorsteps of the right customer.

He opines, " Digital marketing is a confluence of art and science with the potential to tell compelling stories of products. From SMEs to well-established brands, everyone wants to make their business more cost-effective and efficient. Tools of digital marketing can help them attain this goal.”

During his graduation days at IBA, Mr. Zohaib envisioned the skyrocketing demand for strategic digital marketing services to leverage the opportunity offered by ecommerce platforms. Despite honing strong technical skills in computer science, his unquenching thirst for learning made him deep dive into the platform's intricacies through professional courses.

After spending prolonged time in arduous learning, he launched his agency, UpBringers. The agency is home to a proficient team that holds prowess in various services on Amazon such as FBA Private Label, PPC campaigns, Launching, Ranking, Product ranking, and Product research.

Every day, Mr. Zohaib and his team work closely with his clients to understand their requirements and target audience. It helps them define the KPI of their clients.

Afterward, the agency devises strategic, tailored FBA solutions for clients that help them to build profound relations with their customers. Their tactical marketing practices have gained the trust of their clients and thus attract healthy demand for their service.

This has brought fortune for the agency as it successfully clocks a monthly turnover of more than $2 million on a m-o-m basis.

"At UpBringers, we believe in going with the flow to take new opportunities by grabs which are awaiting to be explored. We are open to all kinds of emerging trends and mould our strategies accordingly. I believe Creativity, Confidence, and collective efforts of my team has played a key role in making UpBringers what it is today." opines Mr. Zohaib.

In the future, Mr. Zohaib plans to offer an even better user experience by leveraging emerging tools in the digital marketing domain. He is also monitoring current practices to hold sway over the traffic on clients' landing pages. He seeks to build disruptive techniques by exploring the data and undertaking in-depth analyses to learn more about the target audience.