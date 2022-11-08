 Leadzen.ai Introduces Engagement Module For Marketers : The Tribune India

Leadzen.ai Introduces Engagement Module For Marketers


Today's marketing is fast-paced, which makes it tough to determine which areas need your focus for greater success in 2022 and beyond. And thus, it is necessary to identify the marketing difficulties that can negatively impact your company's ROI.

 

Each marketer encounters unique hurdles with different campaigns. And, since 2020, the ways we've had to pivot, adapt campaigns, and manage issues have been unprecedented for many of us. It also needs us to think about the main problems most marketers face.

 

If you're a marketer who faces the same hurdles, you need to keep an eye out for it. While certain issues may be industry-wide, year-over-year industry issues are extremely essential to monitor.

 

These difficulties may not just be experienced by you but also by your rivals. If you can find out how to efficiently traverse a recurring industry difficulty, you can easily win an advantage over your competitors.

The leading challenges

 

Out of all the issues marketers face today, the top 3 challenges are -

 

✅ Time management

 ✅ Obtaining and maintaining B2B databases

 ✅ Managing campaigns across the different platforms

 

As you collect additional information, your database expands in size. This continuous expansion requires you to keep it structured to keep the vital information accessible. The benefit is that it helps in ensuring whether you are receiving a decent return on your investment.

 

In addition, using a single marketing and analytics platform helps you to stay organized. If you put this database on the cloud, you'll be able to access it from any place with internet access, making it easier to accomplish your job inside and outside of the office.

 

The Engagement Module Feature

As almost half of the agencies do not have full-time paid search staff members. Amidst all this, ad platform modifications can easily slide through cracks. And since sponsored search approach heavily relies on the ad platforms you're utilizing, there is a greater need to have a solution or else you might easily fall behind.

 

So, what can be done here?

The all-new engagement module feature by Leadzen.ai is the one-stop solution to all of these problems!

 

It comes as three separate platforms where you can upload your database and run marketing campaigns. It is pretty similar to how you receive WhatsApp messages, SMS texts, and emails from Swiggy, Gobibio and other businesses. In the same way, you will be able to use our platform to launch campaigns on different socials all from one place!

 

When users click on the email, WhatsApp, or SMS buttons, they are transported to another customized platform. There they can log in with set credentials and then simply upload their database, write the information they wish to provide, and press enter.

 

The biggest advantage of this feature is that it not only saves you time but also makes campaign administration extremely easy and super-efficient.

Bottom line

A thorough examination of your marketing plan and its present effectiveness can help you in determining where your greatest marketing potential exists. This will help you concentrate on the areas that require the most attention, allowing you to make your marketing efforts more effective!

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

 

 

