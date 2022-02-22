Learn from the biggest Entrepreneurs in India with Intellectual Indies

Sahil Khanna is an Engineer turned Digital Marketer who is passionate about providing the best content for his consumers and pushing boundaries with new innovations.

 The 30-year-old entrepreneur owns one of India's top marketing agencies as well as several other businesses, including the chemical trading company Yugen Chemicals Private Limited.

 In addition to this active endeavour, Sahil started Indies Education as well, where he disseminates information on various types of topics from different categories.

 Along with all these businesses he started, there is one thing that makes him to another level. His new YouTube series, Founders Unfiltered, has given him the opportunity to share his thoughts on success with others.

 He shared some important business tips that helped unleash a great company and gave an inside look at what it takes for one person or many teams in charge of starting their own businesses!

 India has never seen such content. It is a new kind of content where Sahil extracts all the hidden knowledge of the respective personality, which helps him to grow as a businessman and a person as well.

 So far, Founders Unfiltered , two seasons have come, and the third season is yet to come. He had some detailed conversations with Ankur Warikoo, Lalit Keshre (Groww Founder), and Supriya (Josh Talk Founder).

 

Founders Unfiltered is a most loved series that is helping thousands of people with its detailed content. It provides various insights about start-ups and their internal secrets from the owners.

 

Along with this, it is also helping people who want to start their own business and start their entrepreneurial journey. It also provides guidance to new entrepreneurs, which helps them to avoid the same kind of mistakes again and again and boosts their business grew rapidly.

 

The show gives entrepreneurs a chance to share their stories, successes, and failures with other businesses. It's educational for viewers as they learn about how certain people were able to use what has been learned from these accounts in order to make it on top of the world!

 

To help talented business minds become thorough with even the most basic principles and current affairs, new ways must be found.

 

The goal is for these individuals to grow into wonderful leaders who can guide their companies toward success in the ever-changing world that we live in today.

 

The pressure on entrepreneurs has never been greater, but it's still possible if you know what you are doing- like finding good ideas from other people or services outside yourself  For example, get advice about marketing strategies so as not to repeat mistakes made previously.

 

