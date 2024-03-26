 Lectin Shield Review: Does It Work For Intestinal Health? : The Tribune India

Lectin Shield Review: Does It Work For Intestinal Health?

Lectin Shield Review: Does It Work For Intestinal Health?


Lectin Shield protects your body from lectins. Lectins are plant proteins that can cause digestive issues.

Lectins bind to cells lining your gut. This damages the gut lining. It leads to problems like inflammation and poor nutrient absorption. Lectins are found in grains, beans, nightshades, and dairy.

This article explains what Lectin Shield is. It shows how it works against lectins. You'll learn key facts about this Gundry MD supplement.

What Is Lectin Shield?

Lectin Shield neutralizes harmful lectins in your body. It contains natural ingredients that bind to lectins. This prevents lectins from damaging your gut.

By blocking lectins, it promotes better digestion. It reduces inflammation and enhances nutrient absorption. It may ease gas, bloating, and food sensitivities.

Lectin Shield nourishes good gut bacteria. A balanced gut is crucial for digestion, immunity, and overall health.

Notable Facts

Form: Capsules

Ingredients: Bladderwrack, Larch Arabinogalactans, N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine, Sodium Alginate, Vegetable Peptase

Brand: Gundry MD

Benefits: Neutralizes lectins, supports digestion, reduces inflammation, enhances absorption, boosts immunity

Units: 60 capsules per bottle

Price: $49.95

How Does Lectin Shield Work?

Lectin Shield binds to lectins in your digestive system. Lectins are sticky proteins that damage your gut lining.

Its ingredients form a barrier around lectins. This blocks lectins from attaching to intestinal cells and causing harm.

With lectins neutralized, it improves nutrient absorption. It reduces digestive discomfort and supports a healthy gut.

Pros and Cons of Lectin Shield

What We Like

  • Neutralizes lectins
  • Aids digestion
  • Reduces inflammation
  • Enhances absorption
  • Boosts immunity
  • Plant-based
  • Easy to use
  • No stimulants

What We Don’t Like

  • Requires consistency
  • Limited Availability
  • Results vary

Lectin Shield Ingredients - Are they Safe & Effective?

1. Sodium Alginate

Sodium alginate is a natural polysaccharide derived from brown seaweed that has been studied for its potential health benefits. 

It is known for its ability to form a gel in the presence of calcium ions, which has made it useful in various biomedical applications

A study published in Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics explored the use of sodium alginate formulations in treating patients with non-erosive reflux disease. 

The study found that sodium alginate-based formulations could significantly improve heartburn symptoms and serve as an effective add-on therapy to proton pump inhibitors, suggesting its potential benefits for individuals with GERD.

2. N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine

N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine (GlcNAc) is a derivative of glucosamine, which is commonly used for its potential benefits in joint health. It is believed to play a role in the synthesis of glycosaminoglycans, which are important components of cartilage

A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Science evaluated the effects of GlcNAc on cartilage metabolism in healthy individuals. 

The study found that oral administration of GlcNAc at doses of 500 mg and 1,000 mg per day could suppress the ratio of type II collagen degradation to synthesis, indicating a protective effect on cartilage.

3. Larch Arabinogalactans

Larch arabinogalactans are a type of fiber that has been investigated for their effects on the gut microbiome. 

They are believed to have prebiotic properties, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut

A randomized, double-blind, crossover trial published in Nutrition examined the effect of an arabinogalactan product (ResistAid) on the fecal microbiome. 

The study found that ResistAid supplementation led to a significant decrease in the ratio of fecal Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes, driven by an increase in Bacteroidetes and a decrease in Firmicutes. 

Additionally, the relative abundance of Bifidobacterium tended to increase with ResistAid supplementation.

4. Bladderwrack

Bladderwrack is a type of seaweed that has been traditionally used for its health benefits, including its potential to bind lectins.

Studies on bladder wracks are related to its use in traditional medicine and potential health benefits, including its antioxidant properties, are noted.

5. Vegetable Peptase

Vegetable peptase is a type of enzyme derived from vegetables that belongs to the class of enzymes called proteases. Proteases are responsible for breaking down large protein molecules into smaller ones known as peptides, which the body can then utilize for normal functioning.

Studies do highlight the importance of vegetable consumption for overall health. Vegetable peptase is included with a rationale behind its supplement to assist in the breakdown of proteins that may be compromised by lectin activity.

Possible Side Effects of Lectin Shield

Lectin Shield uses 100% natural, safe ingredients when taken as directed. Some may experience mild gas or bloating initially as their body adjusts.

Those with shellfish allergies must avoid it due to crab and shrimp derivatives. Stop use if you have concerning side effects.

Final Verdict

Lectin Shield offers a 100% natural way to protect against lectins. Its blend binds and removes these problematic plant proteins.

By eliminating lectins, it promotes nutrient absorption and healthy digestion. It reduces gut inflammation. It's a simple solution for gut health.

Lectin Shield is science-backed and from a reputable company. For lectin-related gut issues, it's worth considering a healthy lifestyle.

FAQs

1. How should Lectin Shield be taken?

Typically, dietary supplements like Lectin Shield should be taken orally, with water, and may require consistency for best results. 

However, it's always best to refer to the product's packaging or consult with a healthcare provider for specific usage instructions.

2. Is Lectin Shield suitable for everyone?

While Lectin Shield is designed for adult use and is plant-based, individuals with specific allergies, pregnant or nursing women, and anyone under medical supervision should consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement.

3. Where can I buy Lectin Shield?

The price mentioned for Lectin Shield is $49.95 for a bottle of 60 capsules. 

You can buy Gundry MD products that are typically sold through their official website and possibly through other online retailers. 

Checking the official Gundry MD website or reputable online stores is recommended for purchasing information.

4. How long does it take to see results with Lectin Shield?

Results can vary depending on the individual's diet, health status, and consistency in taking the supplement. 

Some may notice improvements in digestive comfort relatively quickly, while for others, it might take longer to observe the benefits.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details.

