LEGEND Aluminium Alloy 4 USB 3.0 Hub and RGB Laptop Stand: An ultimate laptop elevation product by LAPCARE

LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand by LAPCARE is the ultimate stand and a universal solution that fits almost all use case scenarios. Laptops tend to heat up a lot, and when laid on a flat surface, there is practically no space for fresh air to pass through the base. To combat this problem, the LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand by LAPCARE provides an optimum level of elevation, which ensures maximum passive airflow to the base. LAPCARE paid attention to the minor problems that cause restricted airflow and designed the LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand to eradicate all of them for an everyday consumer. LAPCARE products have brought a drastic up-gradation in technology aficionados' lives and recently achieved a milestone of selling 2 crore units in the past few years. LAPCARE gained this because of its premium products at jaw-dropping prices.

LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand is made of CNC grade aluminum and incorporates a mixture of ABS plastic to exhibit textured patterns all over the chassis. There are rubber feet at the bottom of the laptop stand, which keeps it in place even if the user accidentally nudges the tabletop. With a weight of 340 grams, the LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand is not a flimsy construction and can withstand the weight of any laptop, be it a tiny 13-inch MacBook or a huge 19-inch laptop cum workstation because of the sturdy laptop holder clips present on it.

LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand is aesthetically alluring to gamers and regular users who don't expect a laptop stand to look visually stunning as this one does. An RGB lighting strip installed around the frame makes it easy to work in darker environments and spot your laptop from a distance. The RGB is configurable via a single button, making it convenient for the users to cycle between different RGB profiles without any trouble and they can be completely switched off too.

LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand is a USB-powered stand that needs a little power to light up the LED. It also doubles up as a USB hub and offers four USB 3.0 ports that can be used to connect permanent use items such as a USB mouse and keyboard. USB 3.0 is leaps and bounds ahead of the orthodox USB 2.0, ensures faster data transfer speeds, and is absent in even the priciest laptop stands available in the consumer market. The stand connects to the laptop via an inbuilt USB Type-C cable which frees up all the USB ports on the laptop. LAPCARE offers a one-year “Buy from anywhere, get warranty anywhere in India” warranty for its LEGEND Aluminium Alloy RGB Laptop Stand and extends the offer by one month if you register it on the website.