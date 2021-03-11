Let's Learn To Appease Quitting Workforce Back To Harness - By Dr Jagdish Chandra Rout

It's often believed that a flourishing enterprise is never a one-man army or a single man's show. It thrives on its enterprising and diligent employees and their concerted teamwork efforts.

Hence, the foregone conclusion hints at keeping the flock of experienced and industrious workforce intact for the larger benefits of the workplace.

Most of us work to eking out a living. At the same time, human expectations keep on expanding for leading a dignified lifestyle owing to the needs of self as well as the demands and fulfilment of one's family members along with the social obligations from time to time.

Also, price hikes of essential commodities and medical emergencies play a pivotal role in the domestic budget.

Surveys have revealed that job dissatisfaction is mostly observed among the "mid-career employees" (young workers in the age group of 25-45) as they long for higher pay and better perks and perquisites. They are very often noticed to be fence-sitters in quest of greener pastures.

Surveyors have discovered that about 39 per cent of the mid-career workers have reportedly attributed their job dissatisfaction to paychecks. Thus, the management must pay heed to the money matters so that those irked employees could be desisted from quitting and switching over to better offers elsewhere.

Surveys have also found out that the number of dissatisfied workers catapulted during the pandemic and lockdown, either fired by the management or opted to quit the job.

It has been reported that the rate of resignation tendered from their respective jobs by the mid-career employees was "20 per cent higher in 2021 than it had been in the previous year of 2021."

Diagnosing the pros and cons, experts have reportedly prescribed 'work-life alignment' instead of 'work-life balance'.

The experts opine that 'work-life alignment' is better than 'work-life balance' as an employee ought to be provided with such an environment by the management so that he/she could get aligned with the task and strive hard for achieving 'career advancement' simultaneously with shouldering their domestic responsibilities smoothly.

The experts have also discovered a cordial relationship between the employees and their managerial leaders are pertinent. This can enable bridging the yawning gap, and the leaders should strive to prove themselves to be the source of inspiration as well as the motivational lighthouse.

An able leader is expected to gauge the mood and feel the right pulse of his/her fellow subordinates and workers so that the respective mid-career employees are entrusted with the appropriate projects to accomplish wholeheartedly.

By doing so, the employees get engrossed with their tasks, and advance towards scripting success stories for both their career advancement as well as reaping benefits for the bright future of the management/workplace.

The employees enjoying job satisfaction get dedicated to their jobs assigned and invest their flesh and blood along with a renewed vigour and moral courage into the company.

Let's try to remember that wisdom flies away with an empty purse and a lack of the right motivational mantra.