Life Coach Himanshu Gaur shares about 5 Skills every entrepreneur should learn

Life Coach Himanshu Gaur shares about 5 Skills every entrepreneur should learn

A renowned life coach and a thriving entrepreneur, Mr Himanshu Gaur, can help us better understand a few skills that can guide us closer to our goals. His decade long experience can be of great value to all the aspiring and upcoming success stories. We had a relaxed chat with Mr Himanshu Gaur to find a few golden nuggets that can help you in your journey towards success.

 What do you think differentiates the successful from the rest?

One primary difference anyone can spot is their skill sets. Not everybody can be great at everything, but successful people tend to learn and retain skills that make them better and their focus is to keep acquiring that skill. You must be aware of your existing skills and keep working on them. It is also crucial that you constantly adapt new skills that you need. There are thousands of skills out there that can help you grow as an entrepreneur and an individual! There are also a few skills without which success is just a distant dream. You have to be aware of your industry and willing to learn from those who have already achieved success. There are 5 Skills that I will term as ‘THE MUST POSSESS SKILLS’

 

5 skills every entrepreneur must acquire according to Life Mr. Himanshu Gaur      

Selling is one of the most powerful skills out there. Himanshu Gaur says from our birth till the day we die, we invariably sell something. We sell a well-defined excuse to our mother. We sell our hobbies, our love, our ideas, and our dreams. By selling, I don't just mean trading some random product. Selling represents the transfer of enthusiasm from one person to another. If you know how to sell, you are all set for a great journey ahead. Himanshu Gaur says The best sales people know and understand their customers, they are good listeners and are able to convert needs into action.

 

It's not how much you know, but it's always about how you deliver. 

Communication means disseminating information from your mind to others. It can be the most influential skill that differentiates humankind from other planetary animals. If you know how to put your thoughts and actions in front of others, you are already halfway over any hurdles that will pop up on your way. It is important to be confident in your interactions with others, says Himanshu Gaur

Public speaking is like a muscle that you can train for the better. A mystical skill through which you can enter people's hearts. 4 out of 10 individuals develop a condition called Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking. Once you plan to acquire this skill, it will get better with time. Create the framework for your speech. Write down the topic, general purpose, specific purpose, central idea, and main points. Make sure to grab the audience’s attention in the first 30 seconds says Himanshu Gaur

There is a famous saying, "If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together." The way you make new relationships and maintain the existing relationships say a lot about you as an individual and an entrepreneur. Huge organisations are built with this skill as a foundation. If you don't care about the people around you, they are not gonna care about you either.

Good leaders guide those around them towards a better future. Leadership teaches you about yourself and your strengths. A leader knows the way, who goes the way & who shows the way. Leadership skill is the most demanding skill. Leaders are not born: they are mostly self-made.

Effective leaders have the ability to communicate well, motivate their team, handle and delegate responsibilities, listen to feedback, and have the flexibility to solve problems in an ever-changing workplace.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

3
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

4
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

5
Himachal

Parwanoo-Shimla four-laning: Little progress, infra firm loses Kaithlighat-Dhalli road project

6
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

7
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

8
World

US expands interview waiver for visa seekers

9
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

10
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
World

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4 ministers to lead evacuations from Ukraine; PM chairs two ...

Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

Russia has cities in its sights but progress is slow; Presid...

Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December

India’s GDP grows 5.4 pc in Q3; remains world’s fastest growing major economy

National Statistical Office in its second advance estimates ...

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

India to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine: MEA

Ground situation ‘complex and fluid’, accelerating evacuatio...

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Parents demand wards' repatriation

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at Spring Fest in Patiala school

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi University