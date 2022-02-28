Life Coach Himanshu Gaur shares about 5 Skills every entrepreneur should learn

A renowned life coach and a thriving entrepreneur, Mr Himanshu Gaur, can help us better understand a few skills that can guide us closer to our goals. His decade long experience can be of great value to all the aspiring and upcoming success stories. We had a relaxed chat with Mr Himanshu Gaur to find a few golden nuggets that can help you in your journey towards success.

What do you think differentiates the successful from the rest?

One primary difference anyone can spot is their skill sets. Not everybody can be great at everything, but successful people tend to learn and retain skills that make them better and their focus is to keep acquiring that skill. You must be aware of your existing skills and keep working on them. It is also crucial that you constantly adapt new skills that you need. There are thousands of skills out there that can help you grow as an entrepreneur and an individual! There are also a few skills without which success is just a distant dream. You have to be aware of your industry and willing to learn from those who have already achieved success. There are 5 Skills that I will term as ‘THE MUST POSSESS SKILLS’

5 skills every entrepreneur must acquire according to Life Mr. Himanshu Gaur

Selling is one of the most powerful skills out there. Himanshu Gaur says from our birth till the day we die, we invariably sell something. We sell a well-defined excuse to our mother. We sell our hobbies, our love, our ideas, and our dreams. By selling, I don't just mean trading some random product. Selling represents the transfer of enthusiasm from one person to another. If you know how to sell, you are all set for a great journey ahead. Himanshu Gaur says The best sales people know and understand their customers, they are good listeners and are able to convert needs into action.

It's not how much you know, but it's always about how you deliver.

Communication means disseminating information from your mind to others. It can be the most influential skill that differentiates humankind from other planetary animals. If you know how to put your thoughts and actions in front of others, you are already halfway over any hurdles that will pop up on your way. It is important to be confident in your interactions with others, says Himanshu Gaur

Public speaking is like a muscle that you can train for the better. A mystical skill through which you can enter people's hearts. 4 out of 10 individuals develop a condition called Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking. Once you plan to acquire this skill, it will get better with time. Create the framework for your speech. Write down the topic, general purpose, specific purpose, central idea, and main points. Make sure to grab the audience’s attention in the first 30 seconds says Himanshu Gaur

There is a famous saying, "If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together." The way you make new relationships and maintain the existing relationships say a lot about you as an individual and an entrepreneur. Huge organisations are built with this skill as a foundation. If you don't care about the people around you, they are not gonna care about you either.

Good leaders guide those around them towards a better future. Leadership teaches you about yourself and your strengths. A leader knows the way, who goes the way & who shows the way. Leadership skill is the most demanding skill. Leaders are not born: they are mostly self-made.

Effective leaders have the ability to communicate well, motivate their team, handle and delegate responsibilities, listen to feedback, and have the flexibility to solve problems in an ever-changing workplace.