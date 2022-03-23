Life Coach Somanshu Gaur on How to stay positive in every situation & finding your Joy in every situation

Life Coach Somanshu Gaur is the man of motivation. His unmatchable energy levels and positive mindset help drive many people towards their goals and targets. Be it his personal

As a kid, joy was a familiar feeling for many of us. As we grow, we are provided with a set of rules to follow. We got so busy building a career, family and earning a living that we forgot how to find joy alongside. We were not born just to work and earn. We deserve a life filled with joy and positivity.

Somanshu Gaur on what can we do today to attract joy and positivity in life.

Job and career are vital, but the key to satisfaction & joy is to discover your purpose and give back to the community. Finding joy in the journey of life begins with a set of practices that will lead you to happiness. 

Mr Somanshu Gaur elaborates about these principles we can follow to stay positive

Find your goal and life's purpose: You cannot be satisfied without a clear goal and purpose. Clarity of what you want can guide you towards joy and uphold your positivity. Somanshu Gaur says your purpose goes beyond your career or short-term goals. It's what gives your life meaning. The thing that's most important for you to accomplish in life.

People with a clear purpose are found to be more positive and joyful.

Somanshu Gaur suggests using the law of attraction: The more positivity you feel, the more positivity you will attract in your life – that's how the law of attraction works. This principle has been around for thousands of years and is practiced by the world’s most successful people to design the lives of their dreams. It isn’t complicated: What you focus on, you attract. Focus on creating joy in your own life and sharing it with others, and you’ll naturally attract even more joy.

 Surrounding yourself with positive people will help you to stay positive: You are the average of five people you hang around with. When you are surrounded by pessimistic people, you will always feel negative. Letting go of those people is not easy. Negative people can never give you a positive life, but if you surround yourself with positive people, it's next to impossible to feel negative. They will lift your soul and help you feel good in any situation. As a plant needs the right environment to grow, you also need a positive environment to grow, feel positive and be joyful.

Create positive daily rituals: Learning how to control joy in your life starts with your mindset, and your daily routine has a powerful effect on your state of mind. Exercise is proven to reduce depression. Even a 20-minute run or an hour-long walk per day can boost your mood, so find an exercise routine you enjoy and make it a part of your day. Eating right is just as important, and adding mindfulness practices like yoga, meditation, or writing will help you feel joy daily. Habits like reading books, watching positive videos, and attending motivational webinars help you to remain positive and become more focused on your goals and purpose.

 Practice gratitude: Another way to stay positive and feel happiness in your life is to practice gratitude. “When you are grateful, fear disappears, and abundance appears”. That’s how gratitude creates a flow of positive emotions. The more you practice gratitude, the more positive you will feel.

 Coach Somanshu Gaur concludes it with Find a mentor: When you are guided by someone who is much ahead in life, you always feel confident and joyful. Finding the right mentor can transform your life 360 degrees: there are times when we feel low, lost, confused. That's the point you need a mentor who will boost you up and show you the right path every time you feel stuck.

Surrendering to your mentor takes away all the fear from your life, and it makes you feel confident and joyful.

 

