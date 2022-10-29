LifeVac Reviews - Choking First Aid Device & Rescue Kit Worth It?

If someone around you starts choking, do you know what to do? Most people have heard of the Heimlich maneuver, but how confident are you that you could perform it correctly? If you're not 100% sure, then you need the LifeVac. Here is a complete review of LifeVac.

LifeVac

The expected pattern of life is that you are born, grow old, and finally, die. Unfortunately, sometimes death happens prematurely due to disease or accidents like choking.

The risk of choking is higher in children because they will often experiment with ingesting various objects, including pencils, coins, candies, cuddly items, etc. However, everyone is at risk of choking, not just kids. While children often choke on objects, adults are more likely to choke on food. Choking is a leading cause of death and injury in the elderly.

The results can be catastrophic if we do not intervene in time to prevent brain damage. When someone is choking, the Heimlich maneuver is the go-to method for saving their life. However, this strategy can be harmful if the rescuer isn't trained or confident. Another issue is that you cannot do the Heimlich on yourself, so if you live alone, you might be in even more danger.

Fortunately, we have something that is both more sophisticated and simpler to employ in the event of a choking emergency. The LifeVac is a cutting-edge innovation that you can use to save the lives of your loved ones when they are suffocating.

The LifeVac - Overview

LifeVac is a life-saving device that can help people clear their airways when someone is choking. Whether someone is choking on food or an object, young or old, the LifeVac can help remove the obstruction so they can breathe again. LifeVac can also be used on yourself, unlike the Heimlich maneuver, so you can save yourself if you are home alone.

The gadget has only recently been released, yet its reputation for excellence has already gone global. On Friday, July 29th, LifeVac, LLC in Nesconset, NY, opened the Hall of Saves to the public in honor of the 400th actual life saved during a choking emergency thanks to the LifeVac device.

Furthermore, many people submit glowing LifeVac recommendations on the company's website and other social media pages. You can see how grateful users are to the company that made this product by reading their testimonials.

This suction-based technology is rapidly becoming the industry standard, and it is responsible for saving the lives of many adults and children. Many papers have been written about how safe, effective, and simple to employ this airway-cleaning gadget is and how it has a tremendous success rate.

Why Choose the LifeVac?

Until recently, the Heimlich maneuver was widely regarded as the best way to save a choking person's life. However, it can be challenging to perform on small children, the elderly, or people who are overweight. The biggest downfall of the Heimlich is that it cannot be done to yourself. If you are alone, you have to find someone else to help you, but with LifeVac, you don't have to worry about any of that. You can use it on anyone, even yourself, with no assistance.

You can't hold off on providing help until a first aid squad or emergency agency arrives. Time is of the essence when dealing with a choking victim. However, you should also avoid the Heimlich maneuver. If a LifeVac is available, you can remove the offending object from the victim's airway without resorting to risky measures.

LifeVac uses suction to remove obstructions from the victim's airways, restoring normal breathing. In addition, there is zero danger in using this choking rescue device because it is not intrusive. Here are some things to be conscious of when using the device:

● Problems with the victim's mouth

● Dropping the trapped thing lower in the airways

● Retaining the tongue within the oral cavity

● Inadequately securing the gadget, rendering it ineffective

● Nausea and vomiting can put the patient's life in danger.

LifeVac Features

The innovative LifeVac anti-choking device uses suction to prevent choking. When no one else is present to help, you can use this on yourself or someone else who is choking. If a child is choking, you can quickly use the LifeVac baby mask and safely remove the offending item from the child's airway.

However, the science underlying the device's activity will provide light on its workings. Let's look at the components of LifeVac and how they function.

Effortless Grip

The pulling device must have a handle with a robust grip if you're going to be able to draw it out. Its form is ideal, fitting into the palm of a typical hand without any gaps or wrinkles. Whatever is trapped in the person's throat may be easily dislodged because of the device's ergonomic design, allowing maximum pressure to be applied.

Interchangeable Mask

You can use different masks with the same suction device, which is why they are sold individually. There are two main sizes available for these masks: adult and LifeVac baby.

In addition, one additional mask comes with every LifeVac travel Kit purchase so that you may perfect your technique. These masks come in various sizes, allowing you to create a secure and effective seal over the victim's mouth to keep air out.

Unidirectional Valve

If the valve is two-way, applying pressure and making suction won't help you get rid of the clump. Because of the suction, this one-way valve can only extract the item from the throat.

Suction Part

It's a see-through case made from flexible plastic. The clarity will make it evident whether or not you successfully removed the impediment from the airway. In addition, the mask's foldable top handle allows you to apply press and discharge the suction region after fitting the mask over the patient's mouth. It helps to clear the airways. This way, the suction will draw the air out of the throat, making it easier to cough up the foreign body.

Additional Features

● Good grip

● Both adult and baby-sized masks

● Unidirectional valve

● See-through suction

● Portable

Using The LifeVac Device

The LifeVac is an original choking rescue device. It's a much better alternative to the old-school Heimlich maneuver, which has a risky track record.

The ease of use and disregard for technical expertise are two of the finest features of the LifeVac kit. The system and the procedure are both easy to grasp. Simply adhere to the guidelines outlined below.

Build A Suction Force

The first step is that you'll need to manufacture an internal and external pressure differential. To achieve this, rest the vacuum device on a flat surface and press down on the handle. It is an essential step before placing the mask over the person's face. The same pressure will be released when the suction region is withdrawn to free the blocked airway.

Hold The LifeVac Device On The Face

Once the suction force has been established, you must hold the mask on the face of the choking individual. However, you should check that it entirely covers the mouth and nose of the individual the person's mouth and nose. Ensure that the device is appropriately sealed with no air escaping or entering the device. Once the seal is in place, there will be no way for the choking victim to swallow the object further.

Pull Out With Power

In this step, rapidly and firmly pull out the device's handle after ensuring no leakage. This clear cup and suction device will create a vacuum by sucking air from the victim's airways. By the end of the process, the item will have popped out of the track, and the person will be capable of breathing regularly again.

These three simple actions can prevent death for a choking adult or child. Because of its see-through design, it's simple to check if the airways are clear.

Benefits Of LifeVac

LifeVac has advanced to the point that it is now potentially life-saving equipment that should be present in every household. We've highlighted various advantages it offers below.

Easy-to-Use, Swift, And Efficient

Anything that has become loosened in one's respiratory tract is swiftly and effectively removed. The suction creates a vacuum by applying pressure to the patient and then releasing it, which seals up the airway and expedites the cleaning process.

Versatile Sizes

Several sizes of the LifeVac machine are available. A LifeVac anti-choking device comes with various masks that you can adjust to fit any face, from an adult's to a baby's. In addition, if securely fastened, the coverings will prevent air from entering the victim's airways and pushing the object farther down the tract.

Portability

The LifeVac gear is light enough and compact enough to bring along anywhere. That's why you'll never be without this potentially life-saving tool.

Free of prescriptions

It is unnecessary to obtain a doctor's approval or a prescription to use this product. However, you can only purchase the product from the maker's website.

Purchasing LifeVac

The official website is the best place to order LifeVac. They offer several packages, including a child & adult mask and a practice mask in every kit so that you can feel confident in using the LifeVac if needed.

● Buy one kit for $69.95 & shipping

● Buy three kits for $139.90 & shipping

● Buy five kits for $209.85 & shipping

You'll also have the option of adding a travel kit for an additional fee at checkout. You can contact customer service if you have further questions about the LifeVac.

● Email: lifevac@giddyup-support.com

● Telephone: 1-516-962-2554

● Mail: 120 Lake Avenue South, #26 Nesconset, NY 11767

Conclusion

LifeVac has positioned itself in the market as a safety device, especially for children. Choking can be life-threatening, and every moment counts. When all other life-saving methods fail in a choking emergency, LifeVac can save lives.

It is the only airway clearance device technology backed by independent medical testing, multiple peer-reviewed medical publications, and medical abstracts proving safety and efficacy. So far, this device has saved many lives and may come in handy at any moment of your life. Visit the official website to order your LifeVac today!

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. LifeVac shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.