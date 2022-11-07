 List of Glantor X 100 Powerful Personalities Released : The Tribune India

List of Glantor X 100 Powerful Personalities Released

List of Glantor X 100 Powerful Personalities Released


Glantor X is the primary choice of news for various news readers. It’s reputation is unparalleled and is justified. It follows the principle that everyone has the right to get accurate and junk-free news every time. This makes it stand out in the market. It created a place for itself amongst the top players of the sport. Glantor X remarks that the prime reason behind this success is their motto: “The real news sells itself” and there’s no further explanation required.

It is also widely recognized for its philanthropy. It is being an example to every other company in the ‘Social Responsibility’ front. It recognizes that the people who contribute to society in a form, way or manner need to be appreciated for their efforts because, being selfless in our society & world is a brave thing to do. A great deal of people who have dedicated a significant portion of their life to help people, bring positive changes and reform the society are going unnoticed. Such people deserve to be appreciated. As a part of this initiative, such people are being identified and honored as ‘Glantor X 100 Powerful Personalities’ by Glantor X.

The people who strived hard to make it to the list of ‘Glantor X 100 Powerful Personalities’ are Sameera Fernandes, Bibhusmita Singh Samanta, Dr. Sanjeew Kumar Chowdhary, Gomathi Perumal, Ms. Prajakta Suvarna Shantaram Gawade, Anaisha Vijayvergia, Niharika Dolui, Sujata Tryambakrao Bhalerao, Anisha Purswani, Sangeeta Naginbhai Chaudhari, Samarpita Sen, Syed Habeeb Pasha, Devendra A Kulkarni, Abhyudoy Das, Dr Amandeep kaur, Dr.Lokendra choudhary, Ar.Pallavi Patil, Dr Avnesh Sharma, Disha Sharma, Kavita Mahesh, Harshada Pathare, Dr. S. Prabakaran, Jahanvi Jai shri, Ekta Sinha, Prashitha G, Jyoti kamlesh shinde, Puneet Madan, Deepak Joshi, Minal Mahajani, Neel David katwal, Bali.D Sanghvi, Prof. Dr. Ashish R. Gajbhiye, Rea Balotia, Dr. Sewa Singh Bajwa, Sathish J Shetty, Dr. Ashok Azad, Varniika Bhargava, Dr.Asma khan, Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, Elina Satapathy, Adv Ambika Yadav, Nithin Srivasthav, Syed Ismail Buhari, NVL Krishna Prakash, Monica Jumani, Saurabh Jyoti Baruah, Sucheta Ramchandra Chandanshive, Dr Ananth Vaidyanathan, Er. Arshpreet Kaur, Ketan Vekaria, Dr Ramchander Swami, Rakhi Haridas, Punita Chatwani, Jagvinder Pinny Mann, Prof (Dr.) Nikhil Srivastava, Shivendra, Rudra Pratap Lal, Pandeeswari R, Hetal Swami, Bipranarayan Panda, Viji K Varghese, Sraddha Bhattacherjee, Sunita Nanda, Susithira, Dr. Dilip Chimanbhai Dalwadi, Sangjukta Das, Nicole Fernandes, Priyadharshini Anandan, Dr.Manorama Singh, Puneet Mathur, Nivedita Dang, Surekha Wankhede, Sujatha Catherine, Dr. Rishabh Verma, Appalla Saikiran, Shabeena Sultana, Dr Aman kaur, Parveen Heerawala, Dr. Alaguraja Palanichamy, Pragyat Singh, Mr. Ishant Dubey, Dr Priyanka M G, Jyoti parmale, Dr Krishna Kumar Verma, Anubha Singhai, Jayanshu Chaturvedi, Gurleen Khaira, Abul Kalam, Dr. Rajib Acharya, Dr. B.Ravishankar, Prof. Dr. Sir Hemantraya G. Biradar, Neena Goel, Richu Karan Garg, Kavita Bardia, Rajiee M Shinde, Prof.Dr.Suparna Sanyal Mukherjee, Avinash Ananda, Joydeep Dasgupta, Dr Mustafa Attarwala, Dr. Simanchal Panda, Milin S Shah, Yug Nishchay, Sanjeev Kumar Tyagi, Dr Abha Jadhav, Tina Phogat, Younush Rana, Dr. Abhineet Kumar Jha, Keshavi Mehta, Subhra Datta, Soma goho, Jugnu Agarwal , Shivam Vaishnav, Dr.Aryendu Dwivedi, Avani Shah, Pooja Jain, Kritika Yadav CFP(USA), Ankit Yadav, Wealth Manager (USA) and Debashis Chakraborty.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

 

 

