LuxSpa Shower Head Reviews - Cheap Brand or Real Lux Spa Shower Head Water Filter?

Hard water and water with high chlorine concentration is harmful to your skin and hair. A good shower head can reduce the amount of salt in hard water, limescale, minerals, heavy metals, and contaminants.

A hard water shower filter makes you worry less about dry scalp or itchiness after a shower. It provides clean and quality water for your family. Many shower head filters are easy to install and last up to one year.

LuxSpa Shower Head is the best solution for removing contaminants from hard water and providing clean water. You can use the showerhead forever with a bunch of filter refills.

The following LuxSpa Shower Head review will discuss the features, benefits, pros, cons, cost, and where to purchase it.

What is LuxSpa Shower Head?

LuxSpa Shower Head is a hard water shower head that softens hard water, removes chlorine, fluoride, iron, calcium, magnesium, chromium, rust, copper, and heavy metals, and filters the water by up to 99.9%.

Removing chlorine from water softens hair and skin and prevents dryness and itchiness after a shower. The shower head helps eliminate bad odor from water caused by contaminants.

The LuxSpa Shower Head comes with a whr-180 replacement filter. You can replace the shower head filter after 8-10 months. The filter offers additional performance perks like preventing the growth of bacteria and reducing fluoride. It is easy to replace and does not require any tools.

The LuxSpa Shower Head provides high-quality and clean water for your family. The manufacturer claims that it will transform your showering experience. It provides three spray setting options for maximum comfort. The setting options do not affect the water pressure.

The LuxSpa Shower Head is an award-winning filtration shower head, and the manufacturing meets the EPA water sense satisfaction standard. It is tested and certified by WQA to NNSF/ANSI standard 177.

How Does a LuxSpa Shower Head Work?

The shower head uses a basic working principle with two supply lines for hot and cold that come together in one control valve at the center. Water then goes up through the shower arm and the head.

The LuxSpa Shower Head has three fittings: rain, power massage, and power rain combo. You can customize them to your perfect setting by your preferred setting.

The Features of the LuxSpa Shower Head

The LuxSpa Shower Head has the following special features:

Three spray options: the LuxSpa Shower Head has three spray options that include rain, power massage, and power rain combo. Users can set their preferred spray option for comfort.

127 mm NPT connection: the manufacturer uses the USA/EU fitting standard that ensures that it can be installed to any standard wall-mounted shower piping. It does not require any tools; you must screw the shower head on the piping.

Replaceable 2-stage filter: it has a 2-stage filter that you can replace after 8-10 months. The filter removes chloramines and softens hard water by up to 99.9% of lead, calcium, iron, magnesium, chromium, rust, copper, fluoride, and heavy metals.

High-quality construction: the manufacturer constructed the shower head using high-quality metal rings and brass ball joints that are durable.

Easy Installation: the LuxSpa Shower Head uses a universal connection that does not require any technical skills to install.

The Benefits of LuxSpa Shower Head

● It gives softer hair and smoother skin by reducing chlorine concentration;

● The shower head offers cleaner water and a pleasant shower experience;

● It filters hard water and softens it by filtering up to 99.9% of minerals and heavy metals;

● The product provides high-quality water;

● You can customize the LuxSpa Shower Head to your preferred setting with only a switch;

● The shower head is the best alternative for expensive water softener;

● It reduces skin and hair dryness;

● The LuxSpa Shower Head removes unpleasant odors from your water.

How to Install the LuxSpa Shower Head

It is easy to install LuxSpa Shower Head if you do not have any skills or tools. The shower head uses a universal fitting standard to screw on wall-mounted piping.

Here are the simple installation steps:

● Turn off the water supply before installing the LuxSpa Shower Head;

● Inspect the mounted pipe to check for dust or mineral deposits;

● Screw on the LuxSpa Shower Head and make sure it's tight;

Turn on the water supply and check for any leaks. In case of leaks, unscrew the shower head and screw it again carefully using plumbing tape.

Pros

● The shower head offers 96% chlorine protection;

● The LuxSpa Shower Head does not affect the water pressure;

● It is easy to replace the shower head filter;

● LuxSpa Shower Head is an award-winning product;

● You can add $9.95 to get lifetime protection and a replacement warranty;

● The product meets EPA Water Sense Certification, Standard;

● LuxSpa Shower Head comes with a whr-140 replacement filter;

● The shower head is easy to install it does not require technical skills or tools;

● You can enjoy clean showers for a long time when you stock up the replacement filters;

Cons

● To get the legit LuxSpa Shower Head order from the official website;

● There is limited supply due to high demand;

● The filter needs to be replaced after 8-10 months.

Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

You can have an ultimate shower experience by purchasing LuxSpa Shower Head on the official website. The supply is limited due to high demand, so hurry before the product runs out of stock. Here are the current prices as per the website:

● One LuxSpa kit at $39.95 + free shipping;

● Two LuxSpa kits at $75.50 + free shipping;

● Three LuxSpa kits at $99.99 + free shipping;

● Four LuxSpa kits at $127.95 + free shipping;

● Five LuxSpa kits at $149.95 + free shipping.

Customers can order and make payments via Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express. You can pay an additional $9.95 to get a lifetime protection and replacement warranty.

Conclusion

The LuxSpa Shower Head is one of the best solutions in the market. It reduces skin dryness and itching by softening hard water and reducing chlorine, heavy metals, minerals, and contaminants.

The shower head has three setting options for comfort. You can adjust to your preferred setting with a single switch.

The setting mode does not affect the water pressure. Installing the shower head is straightforward, takes less time, and there is no need to call a plumber.

