Mahesh Kukreja’s BLive Music: The Name That Spells Success

In today’s digital world, when countless music labels are vying for the audience’s attention, there is one name that stands taller than others – Blive Music. An independent music label that was launched in 2018, BLive Music has made its presence felt in a big way in today’s over-crowded Indian music scene by releasing one chartbuster after another.

The music label, founded and owned by Mahesh Kukreja, has become synonymous with success. Whenever a new music video or single is released by Blive Music, you know that it’s going to be a chartbuster. Perhaps, that’s the reason industry bigwigs like Remo D’Souza, Awez Darbar, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Mika, Satwinder Noor, among others, have collaborated with the label.

Talking about BLive Music being a hit factory, Mahesh Kukreja says, “A song becomes a chartbuster when it’s loved by the audience. We make each song and music video with a lot of love and hope for it to be received well by the audience. Perhaps, the audience sees the honesty with which we try to make quality music and that’s the reason they accept each song released by us with open arms.”

The music industry, today, is very competitive. Every other month, we hear about a new label coming up. Also, the number of new tracks releasing each week is humungous. It’s not easy to stand out in such a scenario but that’s exactly what BLive Music has managed to achieve.

About the ‘ingredients’ of success used by the company, Mahesh says, “Firstly, the content should be good. Even if you promote average content aggressively, it will die down after a point of time. Of course, if you good content needs a bit of a push too. Our focus is on creating quality music, shooting music videos in a cinematic way and then, marketing the product adequately.”

One of the biggest hits of the label has been ‘Teri Aadat’ featuring Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen. Some of the other prominent hits have been the Remo D’Souza presented ‘Wallah Wallah’ and ‘Holi Mein Rangeele’ sung by Mika Singh and featuring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma.